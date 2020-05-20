The Best Neutral Eyeshadow Palettes That Every Makeup Minimalist’s Collection Should Have
Electric pinks, highlighter yellows, and forest greens are like the bad boys of makeup: They're fun and experimental (and having a serious moment right now), but at the end of the day, it's often the neutral eyeshadow palette you're cozying up next to — it's classic, trusted, and works anytime, anyplace. True, at first glance, even the best neutral eyeshadow palettes look like they're a wash of chocolates, taupes, and champagnes, but it's the slight variations of these hues — plus the pops of mauve, terracotta, and gold — that make them a staple in any collection.
Meaning, even if you're the maximalist of all maximalists, a good neutral palette is a must have. Need a transition color? Defined crease? Something along your lash line? It all can be done with a neutral palette. But, once again, not all neutral palettes are the same. There are versions that are entirely matte and brown for the true minimalist while others add iridescent purples and silvers among the standard hues; it's about finding what type of "neutral" works for you, your skin tone, and what you're trying to accomplish.
Ahead, 12 of the best neutral eyeshadow palettes on the market to round out — or make up — your collection.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Among the many Naked Palettes from Urban Decay, this third iteration is a favorite for neutral looks. It has over 4,000 perfect reviews on Sephora lauding it for its shades that work for both daytime and nighttime looks.
If your neutral eye looks like a wash of browns and champagnes, this 12-shade palette is for you. It has high pigment payoff and easy blendability. Plus, it's 50 percent off right now bringing it $10.
Although a tad more pricey than other options, this palette has 15 shades in both warm and cool tones. Along with standard browns and terracottas, it also has two variations of gray for more dynamic looks.
Seriously warm things up with this 35-shade palette. Whether you're looking for a transition color, something to add a little pop, or base neutrals, this palette has it all.
The Times Nine Eyeshadow palette is a matte lover's dream. As the name implies, the palette has nine shades in all-matte finishes from "blanc" to "carbon."
10 shades for $10, what's better than that? Maybe only the fact that this palette has range of shades from brown to light pink optimal for any natural look.
Neutral doesn't just have to be browns. Anastasia Beverly Hills' Soft Glam palette includes mauves and pinks for the minimalist that likes subtle color.
Maybelline's City Mini Eyeshadow Palette comes in 11 different colorways, but this Hi-Rise Sunset version is perfect for everyday glam with a standout bright and shimmery gold.
This four-shade palette is ideal for quick and easy looks, and though the third rectangular shade may seem bright in this colorway, dubbed Pure Basics, it's actually a warm copper.
Take a (little) walk on the wild side with Hourglass' five-shade palette. It features deeper and darker shades from browns to pitch black making it best for more defined looks.
The name of this Marc Jacobs Beauty palette may be Glambition, but it's more of an everyday glam according to the almost 2,000 five-star reviews it has on Sephora.