Electric pinks, highlighter yellows, and forest greens are like the bad boys of makeup: They're fun and experimental (and having a serious moment right now), but at the end of the day, it's often the neutral eyeshadow palette you're cozying up next to — it's classic, trusted, and works anytime, anyplace. True, at first glance, even the best neutral eyeshadow palettes look like they're a wash of chocolates, taupes, and champagnes, but it's the slight variations of these hues — plus the pops of mauve, terracotta, and gold — that make them a staple in any collection.

Meaning, even if you're the maximalist of all maximalists, a good neutral palette is a must have. Need a transition color? Defined crease? Something along your lash line? It all can be done with a neutral palette. But, once again, not all neutral palettes are the same. There are versions that are entirely matte and brown for the true minimalist while others add iridescent purples and silvers among the standard hues; it's about finding what type of "neutral" works for you, your skin tone, and what you're trying to accomplish.

Ahead, 12 of the best neutral eyeshadow palettes on the market to round out — or make up — your collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.