Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially step back from royal duties on March 31, the couple has been out and about recently fulfilling their final royal obligations. Their public appearances have already led to inspirational fashion moments from the mom and royal, and now Meghan Markle's red dress look acts as a how-to for monochromatic formal attire.

On March 7, Markle wowed in an all-red look while attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Duchess donned an eye-catching floor-length, scarlet red cape dress from Safiyaa that's still available for purchase for $1,696. She accessorized the streamlined dress with a pair of Stuart Weitzman pumps and a red satin jewel-buckle clutch from Manolo Blahnik. A set of burgundy Simone Rocha floral beaded drop earrings topped off her monochrome look, which complemented Prince Harry's uniform perfectly.

Markle has been favoring tonal looks lately, sporting a bright blue midi dress from Victoria Beckham with navy Manolo Blahnik pumps and a Stella McCartney teal clutch to the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards in London on March 6. The look made waves on Instagram — with the photo of the royal couple all smiles under an umbrella with a backdrop of glistening rain going viral.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Duchess' latest look, however, is just as head-turning, and is arguably one of her best monochromatic outfits to date. On top of that, the show-stopping head-to-toe red ensemble makes a strong case for sticking to one color for formal events. Whether you're attending a wedding, gala, or another black-tie function this season, consider taking a page out of Markle's style book by opting for sleek silhouettes in the same shade to create a look that's understated elegance at its finest.

Scroll on to shop pieces that'll help you recreate Markle's outfit.