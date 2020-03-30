If your daily uniform has transformed from the conventional idea of an “outfit” to something easier and more comfortable in the past couple of weeks, chances are your taking note of any gaps in your loungewear collection. However, that doesn’t mean your daily ensembles have to comprise exclusively of activewear or sweatpants. When you have the best spring sweaters on hand, you’ll be able to up your at-home looks in a way that feels chic and comfortable.

While a simple crewneck sweatshirt will always work for a day of lounging at home, if you’re hoping to add a new level of polish to your ensembles or you just want something other than sweats and baggy tees, a sweet spring sweater is just the trick. And thankfully, a handful of small brands have the coolest options to choose from.

Whether you style a fitted cardigan with your beloved sweatpants or you opt for an oversized sweater with simple black leggings, there’s no doubt the sweaters below will elevate your ensembles while you’re home. Scroll down to see them all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Simonett Knot Sweater $120 Simonett see on simonett A lightweight, oversized sweater will be the perfect combination of cozy polish. Style it with knit shorts or with simple leggings.

Musier Paris Maria Cardigan $139.22 Musier Paris see on musier It girl-approved fashion brand Musier Paris has the quintessential French girl staples, like this puff sleeve cardigan.

Charlie Holiday Pearl Knit $109 Charlie Holiday see on lisa says gah Spring is the perfect time to sport pastel hues, and this open-knit cardigan from Charlie Holiday will look great over a simple white tank.

Tach Clothing Nairí Knit Bustier $139 Tach Clothing see on tach clothing Between the cable knit details and the sweetheart neckline, this will be one of the most romantic sweaters you'll see all season.

The Frankie Shop Flecked Two-Piece Sweater $145 The Frankie Shop see on the frankie shop The Frankie Shop is known for its chic, elevated curation of clothes, and this two-piece sweater is no exception.

Kaia Sweater Kaia Sweater $198 Doen see on doen For a simple sweater to wear for nearly every occasion, this tweed crewneck style from Doen is just what you need. Style it with a pair of joggers or classic jeans for your next walk outside.