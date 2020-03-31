For more than a decade now, the world has obsessed over Kate Middleton's fashion, her fascinators (the intricate hats she wears on special occasions), and probably most justified, her hair. Because, it's undeniable — the Duchess of Cambridge has *incredible* locks; they're full, healthy, and highly covetable. And as much as her hairstyling is top tier, Kate Middleton's best haircuts also deserve to be appreciated.

Because, let's be real: Haircuts can switch up a person's look (hello, Katy Perry and her pixie cut). And though Middleton has never done anything overtly dramatic (can you imagine a pixie in Buckingham Palace?), her tweaks and changes are worth noting. And, who knows? You might just find yourself noticing Middleton's changes are less subtle than you think.

Like when she got chunky bangs in 2015 (and then apparently promptly regretted them) or when she cut her well-known, long hair into a shoulder-length lob in 2017. But what's perhaps best about Middleton's sophisticated and timeless styles is that they're never too unattainable for those who don't don a royal crown.

Ahead, five of Kate Middleton's best haircuts sure to make history — well, hair history, at the *very* least.

The Shoulder Length Lob

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Middleton is standardly well-known for her mid-length tresses, but in 2017 the Duchess absolutely rocked this lob with a strong middle part and bouncy curls.

Lots Of Length

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Three words describe this 2013 look: Casual, cool, and down-to-Earth. Two years after her nuptials to Prince William, Middleton was still as charming as ever with these long, effortlessly styled locks.

Voluminous Bangs

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Although Middleton reportedly regretted getting these full bangs back in 2015 because they were too "mum"-ish (and rumors swirled that the Queen didn't like them, either), there's no denying the face-defining pieces work well on the Duchess.

Not Too Short, Not Too Long

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

In 2019, Middleton opted for the perfect girl-next-door look with mid-length tresses, blunt ends, and a sweeping side part. Simply put: *chef's kiss*.

Subtle Curtain Bangs

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess returned to bangs in 2020, but this time a little more subtly. Instead of her previous chunky iteration, these It-girl curtain bangs flow seamlessly into the rest of her chest-grazing hair.