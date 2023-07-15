Come summer, you’ll likely catch Kate Middleton in floral frocks and pastel-colored dresses, whether she’s attending a Wimbledon match in a minty green look from Balmain or watching Prince William play a round of polo in a baby blue Beulah London number. The princess of Wales loves to wear color year round, but especially leans into it during the warmer months. To balance out these more vibrant pieces, she often opts for neutral-hued footwear — as you may know, the royal is all about sartorial restraint. You’ll find in Middleton’s summer shoe collection a mix of casual and classic pairs in shades of ivory, beige, and black.

One of the styles the royal always keeps on hand is a white pump. She is particularly fond of the ones from Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi — back in June she rocked a pair from Jimmy Choo with a pink dress from Beulah London while visiting the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. (Our spidey-senses says she loves Beulah London designs, too.) When an event requires her to dress down in sneakers, she’ll go for a simple and clean low-top kick like her Supergas. She wore them in the royal family’s 2022 Christmas card and even while playing tennis.

For a full list of Middleton’s go-to summer shoes, continue scrolling ahead. TZR even provided several product recommendations for each so you can easily “shop” her closet.

Espadrilles

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment

Name a summer shoe more classic than espadrilles (we’ll wait). Middleton loves the ones by Castañer and has worn them to polo matches, children’s picnics, and on her/Prince William’s royal tours. Back in March 2022, she styled this brown pair from the label with a pink dress from Rixo while visiting Abaco, an island in the Bahamas.

Neutral Slingback Heels

Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Follow Middleton’s lead and add beige slingback heels into your footwear rotation. Not only do they look elegant, but they will also surely go with every summer dress or skirt ensemble. Here, she wore a pair of Camilla Elphick shoes with a Beulah London dress while meeting Malcolm Borwick at a polo game last month.

White Sneakers

Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Yes, even princesses own a pair of sneakers. For Middleton, her ultimate go-to is a low-top canvas pick from Superga. In July 2022, she wore them with white shorts and a striped sweater for a nautical look while visiting the Great Britain SailGP Team. The shoes, however, pair just as easily with a graphic print dress or billowy skirt.

White Pumps

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As mentioned, Middleton loves her white pumps. She wore these Jimmy Choos with a pink Beulah London dress while visiting the Victoria and Albert Museum back in June. Everyone should own this classic silhouette, though if you want a more unique take on the heel go for this Ferragamo pick.

Flats

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment

Tired of heels and sneakers? Follow the princess’ footsteps by pairing your summer looks with a neutral pair of flats. The style, be it Mary Janes or mesh ballet styles are having a major moment right now. Middleton’s slingback, two-tone flats are from Camilla Elphick, which she wore in July 2022 while at a polo club.