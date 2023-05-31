Twenty years into her career, Kim Kardashian’s had more eras than some full-fledged pop stars. But while she’s largely focused on the future — in every sense — Kardashian isn’t afraid to revisit her vast aesthetic archives and pull from looks of the past. The best approach to this method, though, also happens to be one of Kardashian’s all-time favorite tricks. While she’ll reach back to revive an old, once-beloved trend, she rarely does it without upgrading the style with a thoroughly modern twist. Kardashian’s new side bangs are a prime example, just spotted on a high-profile outing in New York City. And this time, it seems like she might have sourced some fresh inspo from the youngest sister in the family.

Though Kardashian quietly debuted the look in real life a few weeks ago, most didn’t see her side bangs until she posted an entire photo series dedicated to them on the last day of May. Complementing the long, high-positioned ponytail flowing to the small of her back, the side-swept fringe helps frame her forehead — and appears to possibly be a grown-out version of her curtain bangs, spotted on the star in February. Rather than keeping them fluffy and combed out, Kardashian revitalized the mid-00s bangs with a wet-look texture. She’s famously worn damp-seeming hair plenty of times before, including on the red carpet, but roping the bangs into the distinct style is a move straight out of the Kylie Jenner playbook.

Yes, while the side bangs themselves might be an early-to-mid aughts classic, soaking them in water and gel for a piece-y, just-emerged-from-the-lagoon hairstyle is an all-time Jenner favorite. She wore a more low-key version of wet bangs just a few weeks ago at her Jean Paul Gaultier collection debut, and an even more dramatic version late this past fall. The difference, though, is Kardashian’s late is just a bit drier — think damp hair vs. Jenner’s full-on wet look.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is the mind behind Kardashian’s bangs, and virtually all of her most memorable hair moments in general. As the 2000s’ influence continues to grow, keep an eye out for these bangs popping up on some of Appleton’s other A-list clients — a look this good is destined to trend, especially with Kardashian’s blessing bolstering it.