Statement earrings are a fun and simple way to completely define an outfit and the latest go-to option amongst the style set may surprise you. Always in style and never not appropriate, however, hoop earrings are bigger on the trend watch than ever. Specifically, gold hoops in a whole assortment of shapes, sizes, and designs. If you've taken a peek at your Instagram explore page recently you've likely been overwhelmed since there's simply too many good options to choose from. So, TZR rounded up the top five top gold hoop earrings that are the most on-trend right now and promise to stay stylish indefinitely.

Heavily cosigned by street-style elites like Bella Hadid and Zoë Kravitz, the accessory feels right at home in both minimalist and more elaborate wardrobes alike. While there's truly countless styles that would do the trick, there's a handful that are among the fashion set's top favorites right now.

Maybe you're a hoop fanatic already or perhaps you're often making a mental note-to-self to give the trend a try. The good news is you don't have to be a style maven to get in on the action. If studs or daintier ear candy is more your style, it may seem tricky to get out of your comfort zone but you'll likely be surprised once you give them a whirl. A solid pair of gold hoops elevates an outfit more than any other piece of jewelry since the face-framing addition is impossible to miss. Furthermore, the trend isn't off-limits if you're a silver jewelry fan either since mixing gold and silver hardware makes for infinite style points.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether you're looking for event-worthy hoops or an everyday style, the five pairs ahead are all versatile enough to do both, yet are so unique and unlike anything that you probably already own. For example, Heavy Manner's heavenly angel-adorned pair come in two sizes with both plated or 14-karat gold options to fit your preference. Luv Aj's tube hoops, on the other hand, are a more creative iteration of the classic silhouette.

Check out these super stylish pairs to snag right this second, and prepare for endless compliments.

I See Angels On The Moon Hoops I See Angels On The Moon 1" Gold Hoops $250 Heavy Manners NY SEE ON HEAVY MANNERS NY

Lapis Lazuili, Pearl And Glass Earrings Gold-Plated Lapis Lazuli, Pearl And Glass Earrings $285 Timeless Pearly SEE ON NET-A-PORTER

Martina Tube Hoops Martina Tube Hoops $55 Luv Aj SEE ON LUV AJ

Mantra Hoop Earrings Mantra Hoop Earrings $265 Lucy Folk SEE ON LUCY FOLK