Ask any fashion or footwear pundit what they believe to be the most iconic sneaker, and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone doesn't automatically say "Chuck Taylors." In its 100-plus year reign, the cult shoe has drummed up a fan base that knows no limits. Princess Diana, Kamala Harris, and the entire cast of Grease seem to agree: the shoe can be worn by anyone, for any occasion, across any sartorial era. All of this is reason enough to examine the ways fashion icons and celebrities are wearing Converses today — which seem to differ entirely from person to person.

All model types tend to have a few items they never stray from, which is what sets apart each of their All Star-sporting ensembles. For Bella Hadid, it's her baggy trousers; for Kaia Gerber, her polished blazers. Plucked from her maternity style file, Elsa Hosk is going for comfort — dressing her baby bump in a chunky knit, and her feet in a pair of lax Converses. Everyone's after entirely different color-ways, too, which might be the encouragement you need to stray from classic white styles in favor of something fresh and exciting.

Browse the best outfits, Converses and all, below:

How 5 Celebrities Wear Converses: Kaia Gerber

Always one to wear a funky blazer when headed from here to there, Gerber's velvet choice in this case was a perfect match for her all-black high tops. She finished the look with a pair of cool blue stovepipe jeans.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Converses: Elsa Hosk

Hosk revealed her baby bump for the camera, which was tucked underneath a stony gray sweater and gray baggy jeans. Her All Stars of choice are high tops, in a surprising navy blue.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Converses: Kendall Jenner

For one of her famous weekend sojourns into the woods, Jenner packed her parchment-hued Chuck Taylors, wearing them with a set of blue overalls and her favorite claw clip.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Converses: Bella Hadid

True to form, Hadid paired her sky blue converses with a pair of boisterous trousers, which were stamped with Playboy covers. She went simple up top with a white long sleeve, and accessorized with TELFAR's sold-out tote.

How 5 Celebrities Wear Converses: Ana De Armas

Armas loves a long, floating skirt — which Ulla Johnson's Cubism style played the part of perfectly. With Converses, the look splits the difference between sporty and feminine, all with the help of a basic white tee.