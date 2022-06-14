Take a peek into Vice President Kamala Harris’ wardrobe and you’ll find tailored suit sets, sleek wool coats, pearl jewelry, and chic neutral-colored pumps. Her White House-approved outfits rarely deviate from what you’d expect a powerful woman to wear. However, when she is off-duty or attending events out in the field — that don’t require a formal buttoned-up look — Harris can lean more business casual. In those cases she counts on one laid-back footwear style to see her through everything: Converse sneakers. Harris owns the iconic kicks in several colors and even famously wore them on her Vogue cover back in January 2021.

When her cover photo was leaked online, it stirred up controversy as some of her supporters thought the image didn’t do her position as VP (and style) justice while others said the Converse sneakers made her look more relatable. (The late André Leon Talley fell into this latter bucket, praising the Vogue cover with a lengthy caption of support.) Either way, the backlash wasn’t enough for Harris to toss out her affordable kicks — she still loves them, and has continued to wear them while in office.

As if to prove this, Harris most recently wore her $60 Chuck Taylor All Star Classics to Capital Pride in Washington D.C., where she showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community. She styled her Converses with a pair of white jeans from L’AGENCE and a bright pink blazer, which was left unbuttoned to reveal a T-shirt that read, “Real Leaders Lead With Love.” As for jewelry? She skipped her go-to pearls in favor of gray and white gemstone earrings and a bevy of minimalist gold bracelets and rings.

The outfit was polished, bright, and approachable. And, it certainly did not take the attention away from the more important matter that was on hand: to make the LGBTQ+ community feel seen and heard. On stage, Harris gave a speech and at one point said: “Black and brown and women of color, transgender women, should not fear for their lives. We should not have to be dealing with 300 laws in states around our country that are attacking our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters...”

For those who follow Harris’ career, it shouldn’t be a surprise that she was at the Pride event. She has made it a priority to support the LGBTQ+ community throughout her time in the office. Back in 2013, for instance, she officiated a wedding between a same-sex couple after California lifted its ban on same-sex marriage. Additionally, last year she became the first-ever sitting VP to march in a Pride event when she and her husband Doug Emhoff joined marchers at the Capital Pride Walk and Rally. She wore a similar outfit back then to her look on June 12, as it consisted of a salmon-colored blazer, a “Love Is Love” T-shirt, black jeans, and, of course, her trusty Converse trainers.

For a solid sneaker that will pair seamlessly with your workwear staples — or with a more easygoing dress or jeans on the weekend — opt for Harris’ beloved Converse kicks. Her exact low-top style as well as her white jeans are still available to shop.

