If comfy sweats and tie-dye represented last year’s quarantine aesthetic, then tenniscore defines post-lockdown fashion. The COVID-19 pandemic likely prompted a new wave of amateurs to pick up a racquet (or at least the laid-back fashion look), which helped to put tennis style on the trend radar. And with cult favorite-fashion brands releasing sporty drops and the U.S. Open lasting until Sept. 12, the sport — along with its many iconic garments like crisp polos and pleated skirts — continues to capture 2021’s cultural zeitgeist. Earlier this week, even trendsetter Bella Hadid wore a Lacoste tennis skirt while out and about in New York City. When the supermodel joins in on a trend, you know it will stick around for a while. (For further proof of her keen eye for fashion, look to her recent Swiss cheese-inspired bodysuit, which revitalized the cutout look.)

The tennis skirt Hadid wore on Aug. 31 featured the garment’s traditional mini silhouette and crisp white color, as well as colorblock side panels of emerald green and black. Her touches of graphic colorblocking tracks with what the tennis pros are wearing — namely Naomi Osaka, who loves a multicolored skirt, too. On top, Hadid wore a white Boody bra (which is only $17 on Amazon, by the way) underneath a sheer tank by Danielle Guizio. She finished her tennis outfit with a pair of sparkling white Nike Air Max sneakers, an oversized, red Goyard tote, and vintage Dior sunnies.

Peter Parker / Lacoste

Hadid’s sporty outfit is the latest piece of evidence that confirms tenniscore goes beyond your average athleisure look. As opposed to the leggings and sports bra you might haphazardly throw on before hitting the gym, a tennis-inspired outfit carries an air of finesse due to its contextual, preppy aesthetic. And when properly accessorized, the sporty ensemble feels totally refined and put together. So, even if you have no plans to hit the courts anytime soon, you might want to add this effortless outfit into your rotation. You can shop Hadid’s Lacoste tennis skirt and a few other similar styles below. Style the bottom with a matching white top and sneakers to get the total on-court effect.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.