It's official: we are now in end-of-summer territory, which means that it's time to start checking off all the season's biggest trends before Labor Day rolls around. As a side effect of the pandemic, where demure loungewear sets reigned supreme, fashion girls have relished the opportunity to trade them out for bright, boisterous patterns. To that effect, the summer 2020 print trends this year have been buzzier than ever, with nostalgic tie dyes, newspaper prints, and gingham pieces at every turn. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to test-drive the patterns that you may not have gotten around to — and there's even more styling options for fall than you'd think.

Take newspaper print, for example: the busy style mixed in effortlessly with surf and toile patterns of the season, but it's actually super fall-appropriate. Try pairing Holiday The Label's trouser with a waffle-knit sweater (in one of fall 2020's color trends, of course) and loafers, and the pant is primed for cooler days. The same goes for the oil spill-evoking psychedelic swirl trend, many of which call on classic fall color-ways that can be carried right over. Plus, since summer got off to a bit of a late start this year due to COVID-19, it's well worth enjoying the extra time with each of these patterns.

For the best and the brightest prints of the season, and tips for wearing them into next, continue ahead:

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Toile

Thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri's toile de jouy Book Totes for Dior, toile print has been near-everywhere since, including Reformation and Staud collections. For fall, try styling the below pieces with a tan leather blazer and jeans, as the easy blues pair perfectly with camel tones.

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Psychedelic Swirl Print

For those who have tie dye fatigue, the psychedelic swirl print is the perfect antidote, inviting some texture and depth into solid styles. Hosbjerg's silk scarf can also be worn as a face covering, so you'll get tons of use through fall. Style the scarf as a top with brogues and corduroy pants, and for Paloma Wool's dress, go with knee-high boots, and a transitional jacket for unpredictable weather days.

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Surf Print

The surf print trend is a welcomed throwback to '90s Chanel runways, where models towed surf boards and lifesavers through the catwalk. Now, it's getting a mixed-media update from brands like Zimmermann. Tone the print down by throwing a sweater over a surf-printed dress, and add tights and combat boots (a celeb-favorite right now) to wear through fall.

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Tie Dye

Tie dye was, without a doubt, the most rotated print of the summer. Between eye-popping swim looks, button-up camp shirts, and colorful face masks, the print is far from fading through fall. So, consider grabbing a transitional tie-dye style like Studio 189's, or, style a turtleneck underneath Retrofête's slip, and add a pair of tights and sock booties.

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Gingham

Whether you call it picnic plaid or gingham, this spring-into-summer print is as cheerful and nostalgic as they come. When shopped in versatile shades, it transfers well to other seasons as well. Take, for example, the below ballerina flats, which sport a navy-white color combo that's primed for styling with warm fall tones. Just pair with a long rust-colored skirt or blue jeans.

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Newspaper

This print also got it's start from Dior, receiving the Carrie Bradshaw treatment several times on Sex And The City. Now, it's back in several different silhouettes, including Danielle Guizio's on-trend mesh top and Holiday The Label's trousers. Wear either shirt with a pistachio-colored trench and matching leather trousers for fall wear.

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Checkerboard

Just a stone's throw from the gingham print, checkerboard is known and loved for offering a bit of '90s skate flair, and it's primed for wearing year round — just be sure to shop a color-way that transfers well. Style Frankies Bikinis' all-new swim top with shorts and a blazer when the weather starts changing (read: Hailey Baldwin's summer-to-fall outfit formula). The pants can go with a long-sleeved graphic tee and white sneakers through any season.

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Stenciled Florals

Revived by Fendi's Spring/Summer 2020 "Solar Dream" collection, outlined macro-florals were everywhere this summer, offering an oversaturated, oversized alternate to dainty daisy prints that have tired over the years. The brand's baguette bag is great for fall wear — just style with '70s-inspired pieces (flare jeans and vests) for fall. Van Der Kooij's dress is simple, too — tie in a pair of paprika-hued boots and tonally synced accessories.

Summer Print Trends To Try Before Labor Day: Brush Strokes

Contrasting the stenciled trend, easy, effortless brush stroke prints are great for inviting some softness into your wardrobe, without compromising on color. Kimonos are a great year-round, wear-at-home piece — just add smoking slippers and wear as a wrap dress when headed out. There's also 4SI3NNA's wrap top, which can be worn with a long denim pencil skirt (the '90s favorite that Katie Holmes just revived) through fall.