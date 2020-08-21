By now, your face-covering journey has likely evolved since early March, when the salient challenge was simply procuring a mask, by any means necessary. After months of wearing one out with safety precautions in mind alone, the itch to integrate the face covering as a stylish part of your ensemble (and not an obligation) has widely picked up. Luckily, there's a new masking trend that's rearing its head, and it's primed for the change in seasons. In solids and prints, silk scarves can totally be worn as face coverings, as the fabric is proven to keep others safe while adding a punch to your outfit.

There's new science that backs silk's efficacy when filtering aerosol particles. According to a study by researchers at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory, natural materials with tight weaves — including silk, high thread count cotton, and flannel — are effective in filtering out particles, as long as they are worn correctly. Gaps in the mask posed obvious challenges, with up to 60 percent decrease in efficacy where leakage happens. "In my view, much like bandanas ... you need something than can be placed snug over your mouth and nose," says Barun Mathema, infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Columbia University.

The study also found that wearing multiple layers of different materials wielded the best results. That said, consider styling your scarf with a medical-grade face mask beneath it before stepping outside. Evolve Together's celebrity-loved face mask (as seen on Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, and countless others) is a great, lightweight option that's sure to keep things breathable and comfortable.

COURTESY OF SI SILKS

Not only are silk scarves effective for decreasing transmission of COVID-19 — the texture has also long been known and loved for its added health and beauty benefits. Silk's natural weave is super breathable, cutting down on oil production as compared to heavier fabrics when worn against the skin. Silk also glides across hair to keep it from frizzing or creasing. The texture has been used in similar products for years, including pillowcases and scrunchies for sleeping in. Now, with an uptick in "Maskne" (acne induced by face mask-wearing), there's never been a better time to invite the texture into your own ensemble — especially as hot summer days continue to linger.

To browse the best styles from It-girl brands like Paloma Wool and Hosbjerg, continue ahead:

