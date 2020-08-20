This time last year, actor and best-dresser Katie Holmes was already forecasting the biggest trends for fall. With every street style appearance, she put something new into orbit — be it bra tops, stenciled florals, or neon tweed. This year, Katie Holmes' denim pencil skirt just became her trend prediction for the months ahead, and it's reviving a favorite style from the '90s. The light-washed, tea-length version of the jean skirt was a summer mainstay throughout the decade, and Holmes' styling totally converts it for fall wear in 2020. That said, leaning in now is encouraged, as it's bound to become everyone's go-to outfit formula.

On Aug. 19, the Dawson's Creek alum stepped out in New York City, wearing the staple skirt in the most unexpected way. Past her gray, balloon-sleeved sweater from Ulla Johnson (which is, luckily, still in stock), Holmes styled the faded blue skirt, along with her white sneakers from Common Projects, which are a key player in Holmes' capsule wardrobe. On her face, she styled Westward Leaning's chunky frames, which kept her CDC-recommended face covering securely in place.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While the whole look is on par with Holmes' always-chic personal style, the skirt is a fairly new player in her arsenal. Holmes tends to opt for wide-leg denim trousers, which are a far cry from this tapered tube silhouette. The look was originally (and constantly) rotated by '90s girls, only to be subbed out with its truncated complement, thanks to emerging Y2K style. Fashion girls agree: its comeback was long overdue, so Holmes' styling is well worth imitating.

While the skirt's maker remains a mystery, the exact top, shoes, and sunnies can be shopped right now. Until Holmes dishes on the designer, there are tons of "like" styles that you can take advantage of now, ahead of fall. To browse the options, scroll below:

Shop Denim Skirts Like Holmes':

Shop Katie Holmes' Look: