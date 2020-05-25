Throughout the last few months of quarantine, your Instagram feed has presumably been flooded with whipped coffee, banana bread, rainbow eyeshadow, and lots of tie-dye. And while the Dalgona whipped coffee photos might have seemed out of the blue (the trend started on Tik Tok, go figure), the explosion of tie-dye isn't anything new. The trend dominated 2019, and by the looks of it, it's only going to get bigger this year. If your space isn't equipped for a tie-dye DIY, TZR found where to buy the tie-dye pieces you're seeing all over IG.

Many have leaned on tie-dye as a sense of comfort during the pandemic. "A splash of fun colors can provide a good dose of optimism during a heavy time," Sheena Sood, founder of Abacaxi, tells TZR. And of course comfort plays a huge part, too. "Plus, we want to be comfy at home while feeling cute, so tie-dye tees, socks, and sweats become the go-to option." Even if head-to-toe tie-dye is too much for you, a simple accessory with a pop of color is a fun way to freshen up your look. As the tie-dye trend is causing an internet frenzy, keep scrolling to find 11 brands to shop now. Just don't forget to sport a piece or two on your own social media platform.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: Riverside Tool & Dye

A textile and design studio based in Philadelphia, Riverside Tool & Dye's options all mimic works of art. Using a modern approach to traditional Japanese dyeing, all of its items are either hand-dyed or hand-painted using natural fibers. Its assortment of tie-dye includes loungewear, swimwear, and even bedding.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: AFRM

Many fashion girls have been flocking to Los Angeles-based brand AFRM for its affordable range of tie-dye apparel. In its lineup is every tie-dye pieces you've ever dreamed of. Think bike shorts, mesh turtlenecks, bodysuits, hoodies, dress, and skirts.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: Proenza Schouler

When tie-dye took off in 2019, Proenza Shouler was one of the luxury brands that first jumped on the print. The designer is still releasing eye-catching tie-dye in short and love sleeve tees, sweatshirts, and now velvet pleated skirts (available for pre-order). So if you want to invest in the trend, consider going with the designer. Plus, if bright, sherbet like tie-dye is a bit daunting, Proenza Schouler's pieces have your covered when it comes to a more neutral take on tie-dye.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: KkCo

KkCo's tie-dye pieces have been all over IG since the label's Summer 2019 collection launched, and rightfully so as its pieces are meant for the camera. Founder Kara Jubin says she's been living in her line throughout quarantine. "I have literally done everything in our tie-dye pieces, specifically our tie-dye sweatsuits," Jubin explains. "I’ve slept in them, took zoom calls in them, traveled to the grocery store, ransacked my fridge — you name it, I did it in tie-dye sweats."

TZR got the official scoop on what KkCo has in the works. "We are working on a few collaborations at the moment," Jubin notes. "We have new tie-dyed socks launching soon in collaboration with the socks brand Socksss from Sweden. We’re really excited about it — its our new “highlighter” dye which was inspired by Gaetano Pesce’s Pratt 7 Chairs. It’s super vibrant and saturated! We also have a tie-dye collaboration in the works with Mohawk General Store — stay tuned!"

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: N-DUO Concept

Though the online retailer has been around since 2014, N-DUO Concept is still somewhat under-the-radar. However, fashion girls are changing that by displaying its tie-dye pieces on IG. The label introduced tie-dye into its collection not knowing it would later blow up. "About a year and a half ago while staycationing at a local resort with my husband, I pulled out an old tie-dye t-shirt from my weekend wardrobe arsenal to wear for an evening walk along the beach," Anum Bashir, Creative Director at N-DUO Concept, tells TZR. "The iconically retro print somehow felt so fresh and fun again. I loved the way I looked in it, and made a mental note to discuss with Natuka [Karkashadze, the brand's co-founder] the possibility of having a tie-dye collection someday. I knew it would going to have its moment again, and behold it did!"

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: For Good Luck

If you aren't confident in your tie-dying skills, leave it to the pros. For Good Luck repurposes vintage pieces and recreates them into something new. Its tie-dye assortment includes luxe tops, comfy crewnecks, and matching sweats. For the sweat suits, you can either buy the matching set, or the two pieces individually.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: SVNR

Christina Tung, founder of SVNR, says her tie-dye slip dresses are a great replacement for loungewear. "The slip dresses are great on their own or with a cardigan or hoodie," Tung notes. "I see them as an alternative to sweats when you want something just as easy to wear, but want to feel a bit more 'dressed.' It’s all I wear in the summertime." Coordinate the dress with a sweatshirt for now, but once it's time to go back out, wear it with chic square-toe heels and summery jewelry.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: Collina Strada

If you're feeling especially artistic, turn your old white clothing into tie-dye masterpieces. "It’s a great way to repurpose all your tired whites while you clean out your closets," Hillary Taymour, founder of Collina Strada, tells TZR. But if creativity isn't sparking for you, New York-based label Collina Strada is chock-full of unique tie-dye options. And get ready, because Taymour says she predicts to see a lot of tie-dye on tie-dye this summer.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: Agolde

Notable for its cult-favorite denim, Agolde also has a selection of vivid tie-dye tanks, tees, and sweatshirts. With its wide assortment, you'll be able to snag a top in your favorite colors. And consider wearing one of its printed top with a pair of its trendy jeans.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: Aries

If a label has Dua Lipa's attention, it's certainly worth checking out. Tie-dye is an important part of Aries' anatomy, as its website states. The London-based brand's tie-dye collection includes graphic tees and sweatshirts, jeans, chino shorts, and socks.

Where To Buy Tie-Dye: Abacaxi

Meaning pineapple in Portuguese, emerging label Abacaxi draws its inspiration from nature and travel. Designer Sheena Sood is seeing a surge in tie-dye pieces during quarantine. "The Spring tie-dye balloon sleeve hoodies already sold out in all of the color combos in the past couple of months; I’m sure people want to be comfy and warm indoors," the designer explains. But rest assured, there's still plenty of tie-dye to choose from.