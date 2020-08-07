Despite still keeping your air conditioner on high, the end of summer is quickly approaching, which means it's time to start making your three-month plan of action. From a fashion standpoint, this means swapping out your lightweight tees for cozy sweaters, and your denim cutoffs for wool pants. And while you curate your autumn wardrobe, consider familiarizing yourself with fashion's Fall 2020 color trends. Some are exactly what you picture when you think of fall (black, grey, royal blue), while others are a bit more unexpected.

Pantone created a Fall/Winter 2020 color trend report based on the NYFW runways, which calls out longevity and versatility as priorities this season, nodding to the reemergence of the typical seasonal neutrals. "This differs from the previous year because we are in a more thoughtful place this year with a need to feel more comforted and cozy than in seasons past," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at Pantone, tells TZR "Still, the lead color is a radiating orange tone that speaks to creative self-expression. It creates the mood for the entire palette ... one of earthiness and strength."

If you're looking to step up your color game, consider sticking to soft materials, while blending together the usual soft neutrals with something bolder. "I love the idea of pairing warm and rich autumnal tones with a bright poppy color," Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop, tells TZR. "Some of my favorite color combinations for fall include mint with chocolate brown, fuchsia with paprika, lemon yellow with soft camel, and cornflower blue with hunter green."

Below, find seven colors that will be everywhere in the coming months. Have some fun and incorporate a few into your ensembles.

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Black

Valentino Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

If you're a New Yorker, you don't have to go out of your comfort zone. "Designers embraced head-to-toe black in all textures for this fall," Libby Page, senior market editor at Net-A-Porter, tells TZR. "We saw a variety of shapes and silhouettes, but most notably the bodycon, which really embraced the female form in all shapes and sizes." Like Page suggests, try mixing together different materials in black, like velvet and leather.

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Grey

Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Page says another key color for the season is grey. "Normally associated with traditional and masculine tailoring, designers took the color and gave us a more feminine take on ‘Wall Street’ dressing," the editor notes. She says the prominent grey looks for the season include oversized suits at Isabel Marant (above) and exaggerated shoulders at Balenciaga.

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Magenta

MSGM Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

Danielle Williams Eke, design director at 11 Honoré, is seeing lots of pops of bright colors, including magenta. "This trend was emerging before COVID-19 hit but I think the bright pops will help bring a much-needed sense of fun to everyone’s fall wardrobe," Eke notes. Designers like MSGM (above) and Ulla Johnson featured the color in its collections, plus magenta purple is included in Pantone's NYFW color palette.

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Bright Orange

Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Burnt orange screams fall, but this year the color is taking on a brighter form. As Eiseman mentioned, Pantone's Amberglow (a radiant autumnal orange), is a noteworthy color for fall. Designers like Carolina Herrera (above), MM6 Maison Margiela, and Christopher John Rogers incorporated the intense hue in their collections for Fall/Winter 2020. Wear the shade IRL as a pop of color to a neutral outfit via a handbag or piece of jewelry, or go all in with a vivid orange maxi dress.

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Fiery Red

Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

During fashion month back in February, primary colors made a vibrant appearance. Bright red was proven to be a favorite among designers like Proenza Shoulder (above), Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta. "Amongst a fairly neutral color palette, siren red is this season’s standout shade," Page says. "As seen at Proenza Schouler, whose sharp-shouldered scarlet coat is an instant power buy." Follow suit and try out a fiery red statement coat this fall, or test out the hue with a sweater or tee.

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Yellow

Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

"The unexpected colors I am loving for fall are the tones of yellow including soft butter yellow and a sorbet-like yellow-orange," Eke notes. Many shades of yellow were shown by designers during Fall/Winter 2020 fashion month. For instance, Christopher John Rogers showed both a rich (above) and neon yellow (similar to Pantone's Green Sheen on the trend report). While Molly Goddard displayed the hue in a soft buttery tone, like Eke notes above.

Tiffany Hsu, fashion buying director at Mytheresa, notes that yellow is not the easiest color to wear. But, the cheery shade can certainly add a mood booster to any look. Test the waters with a midi skirt and cream sweater for an exciting work-from-home look, or for an event you might have planned this fall (though it might be up in the air), go for an adorable puff-sleeve dress.

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Electric Blue

Monse Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Hsu notes she's seeing electric blue as one of the popular shades for fall 2020. The color was revealed during fashion month at Monse (above), Eckhaus Latta, and Coach. Royal blue is arguably one of the easiest shades to pull off, as it pairs well with both neutrals and punchy hues. Marry the color with black for a fall-approved ensemble, or go for something adventurous and couple it with yellow or magenta.