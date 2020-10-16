ICYMI: Bella Hadid just turned 24, an occasion for which the model (and all her closest friends) packed bags and jet-set off to the islands for the weekend. Throughout her quirky posts of sun-kissed cheeks and beach buggy adventures, fashion fans couldn't stop talking about her stacks of decadent gold jewelry, which gleamed through in every picture. From head to toe, Hadid gilded herself in layered nameplate necklaces, belly chains, bangles, and more — all of which cemented bijoux as a central element of her personal style. While wielding a certain opulence, the pieces she called upon are shockingly budget-friendly, with several styles falling cleanly in the under-$50 range. TZR's rounding out Hadid's top affordable jewelry pieces that you can buy right now, to make getting her exact look super simple.

For her trip, Hadid called on a few tried-and-true favorites that have been in her arsenal for years — including Mazza Boutique's birth year necklace, which was a perfect fit for her birthday festivities. She revealed a few new pieces too, like direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand Mejuri's garnet heirloom ring. The best part of Hadid's favorite jewelry pieces? They have endurance, too. Through the scores of vacation pics that Hadid spilled onto Instagram, many show the model sunbathing, quadding, and splashing around in crystal blue waters — all with her favorite talismans on her person. That said, these pieces are clearly able to withstand some wear-and-tear, making them the perfect accoutrements for your next journey, be it around the world or down the street.

Continue ahead to get a closer look of her jewels, with looks pulled from her dossier of vacation photos on Instagram:

Affordable Jewelry Pieces That Bella Hadid Wears On Repeat: Layered Necklaces

When Hadid layers up necklaces (which is near always), she always ties in a coin pendant that punctuate the look. The style pictured here appears to be Mazza Boutique's 'Zodiac' necklace, which Hadid has long been a fan of. She pairs it with Parachee's 'Birch Pearls' necklace and Jennifer Zeuner's personalized graffiti nameplate chain.

Affordable Jewelry Pieces That Bella Hadid Wears On Repeat: Nameplate Hoops & Garnet Ring

Putting a spin on the the nameplate necklace trend, Hadid's large hoop earrings come from The M Jewelers, and they're less than $200. She styled them with her usual assortment of stacked necklaces, and threaded Mejuri's garnet heirloom ring onto her middle finger.

Affordable Jewelry Pieces That Bella Hadid Wears On Repeat: Birth Year Necklace & Stacked Bangles

Hadid's $34 birth year necklace is one of the most recognizable pieces in her fashion arsenal — inclusive of bags, shoes, and all else. The oversized nameplate appeared both in her in-flight selfie and a carousel of dockside photos she posted. The two photos also make plain another hallmark trend from Hadid's birthday weekend: stacks upon stacks of bangles all worn with her various swimsuits.

Affordable Jewelry Pieces That Bella Hadid Wears On Repeat: Butterfly Claw Clip

Tying it all together and packing a punch of Y2K nostalgia, Hadid wore her butterfly claw clip from Emi Jay (also a favorite of Sofia Richie's) all weekend. With gold-toned metals and pearly white wings, the accessory played the perfect complement to the rest of her talismans.