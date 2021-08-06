(Style)
Add to cart.
If you love celebrity style, but designer outfits feel out of reach, focus on their go-to indie brands instead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
By Far’s assortment of shoes (which Margot Robbie is sporting here) and bags have been a celebrity favorite for some time now — and with good reason. From sleek barely there sandals to ‘90s-inspired bags, the label is constantly releasing trendy pieces (that, unsurprisingly, sell out fast).