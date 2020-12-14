Bella Hadid's enviable wardrobe isn't just limited to what she's wearing on the high fashion runways. It seems like every time she's stepping out, she's offering a fresh new take with her street style, too. The latest example of this happened over the weekend, when Bella Hadid's winter layering pieces offered everyone a stylish alternative to their usual puffer jackets.

On Sunday, Hadid's effortless off-duty style was captured as she left NYC eatery Bar Pitti. In addition to sporting a sleek black Skims mask, a collection of gold necklaces (including Mazza birth year necklace), some pearl drop Jackie Mack earrings, and her Prada loafers — arguably her current favorite '90s resurgence trend — she layered a combo of boxy jackets over a varsity sweater to create a cool and unexpected outerwear look.

Obviously layering two lighter-weight jackets for more mild winter weather isn't exactly a new concept (see: hoodies with blazers, etc), but what made Hadid's version feel fresh was that both pieces were oversized, giving the coat combination an even more casual and androgynous aesthetic. Her exact blazer came from conscious menswear brand 3.Paradis (a Travis Scott favorite), but you can recreate the look by choosing a similarly boxy cut.

For the lop layer, opt for a denim jacket that's roomy enough to fit comfortably over your other pieces, so the complete outfit still feels unfussy. Plenty of contemporary brands — including Zara and Everlane — are stocked up on oversized styles, which are definitely trending at the moment.

Ready to try out this layering technique for yourself? Ahead, find a few similar pieces (and one exact item) that can help you nail this relaxed yet put-together winter vibe — until, that is, you have to break out something a little heavier for the season.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

