20 Ways To Style Jewelry With A Swimsuit That Instantly Elevates Your Look

By Laura Lajiness
How to properly layer jewelry with your outfit of choice is an issue that women face any time of year. In winter it's about navigating turtlenecks or scarves, but in the summer months (or when planning a warm-weather retreat), nailing the best way to layer jewelry with swimsuits is key. For some, swimwear is a time to strip accessories back and revel in the simplicity of a bikini, SPF, and the sun while others considering one-pieces and bikinis to be the perfect canvas for an artful assortment of jewels. If the latter sounds in line with your aesthetic, you'll want to touch on the current trends.

Below, you'll find 20 ideas for styling your swimwear with a range of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings inspired by swimwear ensembles scouted on Instagram. Of course, the season's biggest swimwear trends and jewelry trends play a big part in these pairings. The most in-demand bathing suits include high-waisted bikinis, minimal one-pieces, underwire tops, metallic maillots, feminine florals, and plenty of leopard print. In the jewelry department, count of discovering loads of trendy chainlinks, playful beads, seashell pieces, and contemporary pearls. The way you mix and match these on-trend styles depends on what's on your (socially distanced) afternoon agenda.

Whether your aesthetic tends eclectic, feminine, minimal, sporty, or a combination of it all, you're sure to become inspired by the 20 stylish swimsuit and jewelry outfits ahead. If you're inclined to shop, tune into the edit of bathing suits and baubles to replicate each look on your own, including a range of black-owned swimwear and jewelry labels.

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Floral Bikini + Layered Necklaces

Give a sweet floral-print bikini a glamorous spin by piling on gold necklaces at varying lengths. From coin pendants to charm necklaces and chain, it's a savvy way to personalize buzzy bikinis you've already spotted all over Instagram.

The Lee Top
$108
Juillet
The Chloe Bottom
$100
Juillet
Solid Circle Necklace
$280
Aurate
“Mini Macu” Yellow Gold and Diamond Necklace
$375
ITÄ
Ohm Necklace
$160
Aaryah
Phoenix Necklace Gold
$149
Temple Of The Sun
The Cleopatra Coin Necklace
$120
Omi Woods

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Nude One-Piece + Gold Necklaces

For minimalist tastes, take a cue from stylist and personal shopper, Bettina Looney, and team together with a couple of chain necklaces with a nude one-piece. The result is ultra-elegant.

Evolve One-Shoulder Swimsuit
$220
Jade Swim
Sailors Necklace
$198
Brinker & Eliza
Da Vinci Necklace
$98
Bonito Jewelry

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A High-Waist Bikini + Gold Hoop Earrings

High-waist bikinis are a fashion-girl favorite as are tie-dye prints and smocked fabrics. Gold hoop earrings are the perfect touch with a swimwear look like this — they're a just-noticeable-enough accent that keeps the bikini in the spotlight.

La Brie Bikini Top
$92
Faithfull The Brand
La Brie Bikini Bottoms
$92
Faithfull The Brand
Khartoum Hoops Nude
$395
Khiry

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Printed One-Piece + Shell Earrings

Swimwear and jewelry are two categories that are both meant to be fun. So, why not combine two playful pieces, like seashell earrings and a boldly printed one-piece, together?

The Tie Backflip
$125
Tanya Taylor x Summersalt
Babel Earrings
$62
Reliquia

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Leopard Print Bikini + Delicate Gold Jewelry

Leopard-print bikinis are a unanimous favorite this season. Set yours off with delicate gold pieces like earrings and a couple of necklaces.

Susan Square Neck
$90
Sidway
Karen Hi Rise Bottom
$108
Sidway
Twisted Love hoops
$20
Dixiegraze
Celestial Capricorn 10-Karat Gold Diamond Necklace
$415
Sarah & Sebastian
The Compass Possessed Necklace
$350
Alighieri

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Printed Bikini + A Pearl And Chain Necklace

Combine sporty and feminine aesthetics à la Megan Adelaide and style a printed pastel bikini with a baseball hat, chain necklace, and strand of pearls. The outcome reads both unexpected and nostalgic.

Semira Sky Triangle Top
$125
Lemlem
Semira Sky String Bikini Bottom
$95
Lemlem
Lola Pearl Necklace
$148
Wolf Circus
Long Link Chain
$275
Loren Stewart

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Lace-Up One-Piece + Gold Bracelets

One of the easiest ways to make a statement with your swimwear is by opting for a colorful one-piece with lace-up detailing, like Kellie Brown. For a gilded touch, add in a few gold bracelets.

Sorbet Swimsuit
$197$40
Alpine Butterfly
Set of Three Gold-Plated Bracelets
$204
Laura Lombardi

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: An Animal Print Bikini + Shell Necklaces

Another playful swimwear and bathing suit combination is a leopard-print bikini and seashell jewelry. Mytheresa's Fashion Buying Director, Tiffany Hsu, is a masterful example of how to layer multiple shell pieces.

Brigitte Bikini Set
$192
Reina Olga
Concha Puka 22kt Gold-Plated Necklace
$345
Tohum Design
Drop It Like It’s Hot Shell Necklace
$235
WALD
Baltic Necklace
$55
Shashi

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Pink Bikini + Mismatch Earrings And A Gold Chain

Give your pretty pink bikini a bit of edge by styling in a weighty chainlink necklace and mismatched earrings. If you don't have multiple piercings, try a few ear cuffs!

Xandra Bikini
$180
Hunza G
Diamond Medium Twist Hoop Earring
$380
The Last Line
The Large Huggie
$125
ByChari
Fellini 14-Karat Gold Pearl Earring
$490
Sophie Bille Brahe
Boyfriend Chain
$93
Jordan Road

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Rainbow Bikini + Large Hoop Earrings + A Necklace + A Pearl Bracelet

Chrissy Rutherford proves, the only way to make a rainbow bikini more fun? With large hoop earrings, a pearl bracelet, and a unique pendant necklace.

Inesa Rainbow Bikini
$99
Triangl
Suki Hoop Earrings
$35
Jules Smith
True Fortune Necklace
$70
Yam
Seed Bracelet
$368
Faris

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Metallic Swimsuit + Chainlink Earrings

A metallic maillot is inherently glamorous. Lean into the aesthetic by styling in an oversize pair of chainlink earrings and a wide-brim hat.

The Lumiere One-Shoulder Maillot
$0
Oseree
Twist Earrings
$322
The Ysso

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A White Bikini + Gold Layered Necklaces + Hoops

The chicest way to play up a white bikini? With layers of delicate gold necklaces and sleek hoop earrings like Gabi Gregg. For a super-minimal take, look for a suit with clean lines sans embellishment.

Underwire Crop
$99
Raq
High Waist Full Brief
$55
Raq
Sloan Two
$17
Stella & Haas
Python 3mm Necklace
$88
Electric Picks
Tiny Shell Necklace
$24
Bubu Ruby
14k Pave Diamond X-Small Engraved Dog Tag Necklace
$1,375
Zoë Chicco

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: An Underwire Bikini + Fun And Fine Necklaces

A playful bead necklace puts a whimsical spin on timeless fine gold necklaces — try the combo with a sleek underwire bikini in a fun hue.

Jax Top
$65
Riot Swim
Pico High Waist Bottom
$75
Riot Swim
Daisy Necklace
$60
Roxanne Assoulin
A Fine Line Necklace
$394
Tiary
Baguette Diamond Bezel Necklace
$325
Vrai

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Black Bikini + A Necklace + Chunky Hoops and Rings

Chunky gold hoops and rings put a bold yet elevated spin on your little black bikini. For a personalized touch, add in an initial pendant.

Coquillage String Bikini Top
$125
Fisch
Chanzy Bottom
$110
Fisch
Dome Hoop Earrings
$156
Lady Grey
Mini Initial Pendant
$150
The Clear Cut
Smooth Gold Dome Ring
$940
Jacquie Aiche
Form Ring I
$195
J. Hannah
Grab It Ring
$102
Wonther

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Floral Print Swimsuit + Flower Statement Earrings

Floral-print swimwear is major this season. Play up the femininity with a bold pair of flower statement earrings.

Midnight Bloom One Piece
$221$187
For Love And Lemons
Trillium Bouquet Earrings
$295$148
Lele Sadoughi

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Knit Two-Piece + A Gold Chain Necklace

Whether you're not a swimmer or like to plan an après swim look, a knitted two-piece set is so chic with a bold chainlink necklace. In lieu of a coverup, take a cue from Leonie Hanne and toss on a white button-down shirt.

Nala Top
$159
By Aylin Koenig
Nala Shorts
$171
By Aylin Koenig
Aziza Necklace
$255
Nandi Naya

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Zebra-Print Swimsuit + A Watch + A Bangle Bracelet

Leopard print swimsuits may be steadily trending, but zebra print is another animal motif that's big for 2020. To temper the effect, style your preferred silhouette with a timeless bangle bracelet and watch.

Gathered Zebra One-Piece
$100
Aexae
27mm Boyfriend Watch
$175$149
Larsson & Jennings x WeWoreWhat
Bold Bangle
$1,780
A.M. Thorne

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Nude One-Piece + A Chain Necklace

It may be controversial, but nude swimwear is here to stay. To dial-up a simple one-piece, try a chainlink necklace with a printed scarf and oversize sunglasses.

Leila Swimsuit
$125
Diarrablu
Paper Clip Necklace
$45
Lelia+Mae

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Metallic Bikini + Dome Rings

Like metallic swimwear this season, dome rings are a total must-have. The two trends together make for a luxe-looking swimwear look for the beach, pool, or hey, maybe just in your backyard.

Taga Metallic Triangle Bikini Top
$122
Mikoh
Mulki Metallic High-Waist Bikini Bottom
$122
Mikoh
Double Dare To Love Dome Ring
$620
Kinn Studio

The Swimsuit and Jewelry Pairing: A Leopard Print Bikini + Statement Earrings + Layered Necklaces

If you're unconvinced of the leopard-print bikini trend, perhaps this stringy set combined with statement earrings and gold necklaces will change your tune.

Miya Bikini Top
$60
Melissa Simone Swim
Miya Cheetah Micro Bikini Bottom
$60
Melissa Simone Swim
Space Age Earrings
$33
Be Beadiful Jewelry
Layered Spheres Necklace
$65
Mejuri
Pearl Cross Necklace
$1,600
Pamela Love