Curtain bangs solve one of the main problems with bangs in general: there's no going back once you've got them. OK, there is — you can take the months (or years) to grow out your fringe after you've cut it. But with a pair of longer, sweepable curtain bangs? You can wear them across your forehead one day, then pinned or styled back the next. No wonder celebrity curtain bang hairstyles continue to be a hit with actors, musicians, and models; when you need flexibility with your style, eyebrow-length bangs that can be parted nearly into non-existence require so much less maintenance, time, and hair extensions.

Some celebrities have been sporting curtain bangs for so long, they're practically a part of their signature look at this point — Dakota Johnson's expert fringe comes to mind — while others recently embraced the easy-to-wear style. Model and new mom Gigi Hadid just joined the club, proving that this trend has staying power well into 2021 and beyond.

Though maybe this more-complicated cut is one you call a stylist for, rather than attempting to trim in yourself. For all the celebrity curtain bang inspiration you could ever need before taking the plunge, read on ahead.

Gigi Hadid's Curtain Bangs

Longer bangs look right at home with a laid-back bun and Hadid's bronde hair color.

Taraji P. Henson's Curtain Bangs

While her bright red hair has been a constant this year, Taraji P. Henson has worn it so many different ways, while also styling any bangs she has had both parted down the center, curled to the side, or straighter across.

Priyanka Chopra's Curtain Bangs

Here, Priyanka Chopra shows off the classic curtain bang, middle-parted and tapering down towards other face-framing layers.

Selena Gomez's Curtain Bangs

Curly, wavy, or straight, Selena Gomez's curtain bangs have proven to be so flexible this year — you wouldn't even know she had them when she wears her hair pulled back.

Ciara's Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs can be incredibly nostalgic, too, as Ciara's throwback style proves here. The key move: style them with a larger bend away from your cheekbones.

Dakota Johnson's Curtain Bangs

What's a curtain bang list without a shout out to the queen of the style herself? Dakota Johnson's curtain bangs, parted or not, have inspired many, many trips to the salon.