6 Bronde Hair Color Ideas Inspired By Celebs, Because This Trend Is Just Getting Started
When it's not bright enough to be called blonde, but also not quite brunette, it's "bronde," a honey-colored mix of both. The Kardashians have ushered this middle-ground shade into the spotlight lately, but it was definitely a thing before 2020 (see: Gossip Girl-era Blake Lively). Ahead, six celebrity-inspired bronde ideas because this hair color trend is just beginning.
Like almost anything she wears or does these days, Kim Kardashian's latest caramel dye job has sparked a major beauty craze. The internet is obsessing over bronde hair more now than it ever did when Blake Lively's five-inch roots (which were never supposed to be a fashion statement, the actor later confessed) gave way to the term years ago.
Remember the so-called "tortoiseshell hair" trend from 2015? It's back, but this time with a bit of an upgrade. While there's still plenty of room for chunky highlights and patchy bits of blonde — just ask Khloe and her new streaky bob — cohesive honey-blonde is, hands down, the new it-color.
Between J. Lo's incongruous bob and Gigi Hadid's balayage mermaid waves, you should have no problem finding something to inspire your next trip to the salon with these celebrity-inspired bronde looks, ahead.
Kim Kardashian
Kim K. is no stranger to a hair change — having in the past bleached it and dyed it just about every color of the rainbow — but her recent debut of this honey-blonde hue created quite the Instagram tidal wave. Now, every fellow hair chameleon is calling up their colorist asking for this in-between shade.
Blake Lively
Lively was one of the first to inspire the trend years ago, when she admittedly let her brunette roots take over. "I just didn't really feel like [dyeing] it," she told Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I thought, I'm pregnant, I get to be selfish and not be vain, and I'm just gonna let my hair grow." And just like that, the Insta-trend began.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen is a prime example of a piecey bronde. Whereas some strands are dark brunette, others are light blonde. Her ombré, highlighted bob is a clean and tidy way to participate without being too trend-forward.
Gigi Hadid
Blonde hair is this supermodel's signature, but it isn't always 100-percent Goldilocks. In certain lighting, it's easy to see the brunette undertones in Hadid's cascading waves.