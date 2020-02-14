When it's not bright enough to be called blonde, but also not quite brunette, it's "bronde," a honey-colored mix of both. The Kardashians have ushered this middle-ground shade into the spotlight lately, but it was definitely a thing before 2020 (see: Gossip Girl-era Blake Lively). Ahead, six celebrity-inspired bronde ideas because this hair color trend is just beginning.

Like almost anything she wears or does these days, Kim Kardashian's latest caramel dye job has sparked a major beauty craze. The internet is obsessing over bronde hair more now than it ever did when Blake Lively's five-inch roots (which were never supposed to be a fashion statement, the actor later confessed) gave way to the term years ago.

Remember the so-called "tortoiseshell hair" trend from 2015? It's back, but this time with a bit of an upgrade. While there's still plenty of room for chunky highlights and patchy bits of blonde — just ask Khloe and her new streaky bob — cohesive honey-blonde is, hands down, the new it-color.

Between J. Lo's incongruous bob and Gigi Hadid's balayage mermaid waves, you should have no problem finding something to inspire your next trip to the salon with these celebrity-inspired bronde looks, ahead.

Kim Kardashian @kimkardashian on Instagram Kim K. is no stranger to a hair change — having in the past bleached it and dyed it just about every color of the rainbow — but her recent debut of this honey-blonde hue created quite the Instagram tidal wave. Now, every fellow hair chameleon is calling up their colorist asking for this in-between shade.

Blake Lively Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Lively was one of the first to inspire the trend years ago, when she admittedly let her brunette roots take over. "I just didn't really feel like [dyeing] it," she told Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I thought, I'm pregnant, I get to be selfish and not be vain, and I'm just gonna let my hair grow." And just like that, the Insta-trend began.

Chrissy Teigen Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Teigen is a prime example of a piecey bronde. Whereas some strands are dark brunette, others are light blonde. Her ombré, highlighted bob is a clean and tidy way to participate without being too trend-forward.

Gigi Hadid John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Blonde hair is this supermodel's signature, but it isn't always 100-percent Goldilocks. In certain lighting, it's easy to see the brunette undertones in Hadid's cascading waves.

Jennifer Lopez The honey-blonde shade pretty much belongs to this 50-year-old diva. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has been making J. Lo bronde since long before he started working with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.