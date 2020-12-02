You ever have those celebrity hairstyles that remain top of mind no matter how much time has passed? Like Beyoncé's Lemonade braids or Zoë Kravitz's pixie cut, Ciara's long bangs — expertly highlighted and perfectly parted at the 2016 American Music Awards — continue to serve as haircut inspiration, four years later. If you missed out on the style then, look no further than the star's Instagram account, since she just traded out her middle-parted blue hair for a very similar look.

Following a wave of pastel-blue hair pics, Ciara posted her new look on Nov. 30, noting herself that the polished fringe and pulled-back soft waves had a retro vibe. "60’s Retro Christmas tonight with my babies on @abcnetwork tonight!" she captioned the post, referring to The Disney Holiday Singalong. Thick, doll-like lashes and a glossy nude lip completed the nostalgic hair, as did the star's black-and-pink varsity jacket and layered gold necklaces.

Back to the bangs, though: Unlike her 2016 look, Ciara opted for a more uniform fringe this go around, trailing just above her lashes and slightly curled in a curtain style towards the rest of her tousled hair. The honey-caramel highlights were streaked through the bangs and lengths, and mingled with the darker sections to create dimensional waves.

Anyone looking to make the swap from a summery pastel to a richer shade for winter should take notes. Ciara tagged Kiyah Wright in her post, a celebrity hairstylist and the founder of the wig, extension, and accessories brand, Muze Hair. So, it might be likely that no one actually took Ciara's hair from blue to bronde in just one day — an important lesson that beauty fans should always keep in mind.

However, there's no stopping you from recreating her bangs regardless of your current shade. Ahead, the tools of the trade to use for glossy, '60s-inspired fringe that'll stick in one place all night long.

