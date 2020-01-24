To put it simply, Zara has it all. It has everything from an array of everyday basics, a chic festive options, and even more affordable takes on the most sought-after runway trends from fashion week. Chances are, if there’s something specific you’re hoping to add to your closet, you’ll probably find it at Zara. With that in mind, it only makes sense that you turn to Zara for nearly every sartorial need. However, if you're looking to broaden your shopping scope, there are plenty of brands, just like Zara, that offer stylish, affordable clothes. And after one look through these, you’ll find they’re well worth adding to your list.

There’s no denying that Zara has become a one-stop-shop for all types of fashion girls both minimalists and maximalists, alike. Of course, if you ever want to give your wardrobe a chic update and throw in a new brand or two into the mix, there are plenty of brands worth considering. From the office-approved and minimalist-adored label COS and fellow Spanish brand Mango to more trendy labels like Simonett and & Other Stories, these brands will give you everything you need to fill your closet with a variety of styles — and accompany your beloved Zara items, of course.

Scroll down to see the six brands like Zara you should be shopping now.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories has pieces you’ll want to live in at all hours of the day. From cozy knit cardigans to cool trousers, this label is the perfect one to check out when you’re looking for playful pieces for everyday occasions.

Mango

Perhaps you first encountered Mango on Instagram, scrolling through your favorite fashion influencer's feed. Like Zara, the Spanish brand has been known for its chic takes on major runway trends. Plus, the range of pieces is nearly just as good — and after one look through its inventory, Mango will instantly become your go-to for of-the-moment trends.

Aritzia

Another major brand known for its wide variety of clothes is Canadian label Aritzia. The brand, which boasts cult-favorite pieces like its $138 Daria Pant and of course, its $250 Super Puff, has nearly everything you could be looking for, from wardrobe basics to work staples.

Simonett

If you haven’t heard of the Miami-based label Simonett, this is one to keep on your radar. Between items like its classic $136 Papel Pants to statement-making pieces like $87 Mistu Top, this brand is so cool, you won’t regret adding any of its products to your wardrobe.

Bershka

Another affordable label based in Spain, Bershka features cool, casual pieces to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe — whether you consider yourself a classic minimalist or a streetwear enthusiast. Add one of its denim pieces into your cart if you want to add a tough edge to your ensembles.

COS

If you consider yourself a minimalist to the core, COS will be one of the top stores on your list. With design-forward staples in a range of neutral hues, the versatile pieces from COS will guarantee plenty of wear in your wardrobe.