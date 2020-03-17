The Zoe Report
36 Cozy Spring Essentials Available Now At Bershka (Zara's Sister Brand)

By Danielle Naer
Zara has a little sister who happens to be just as chic. An 18-year-old concept store with some 1,000 locations worldwide, Bershka has developed a sizable cult following amongst style fans who favor affordable design-driven collection. Each store boasts an adoration for architecture, music, and social media, all while offering its shoppers the latest in fashion. So, it should come as no surprise that their new arrivals offer tons of cozy spring essentials to round out your closet ahead of the new season.

Its cost-effective garments are infused with an undeniably cool, Spanish style, while sharing a focus on comfortability that young and adventurous long for. Take, for example, Bershka's short faux fur dress, which originated at $35.90 and dropped all the way to $21.54. You'll find more splurge-worthy pieces, too, of course — such as the brand's $119 double-breasted vinyl trench coat, which calls on the KarJenner-approved leather trench trend from the past several months, for the fraction of the price of competitors. All in all, there's tons in store for your warmer-weather wardrobe.

Below, TZR has rounded out the roomiest, plushiest pieces from all departments, with tons of markdowns on their already-savvy prices. Continue ahead for all 38 must-have items.

Slouchy pants with an elastic waistband

These slouchy mint pants are ideal for both work and play.

Nylon puffer jacket

One of fashion's best-kept secrets — puffers work in the spring, with a crop or sundress underneath.

Knit top with voluminous sleeves

This marigold top is the perfect wear-everywhere staple for styling with skirts, cargo trousers or jeans.

Cropped contrasting denim jacket

Two-tone denim is having a huge moment — retire your worn-out deep-blue jean jacket for this one.

Floral print skirt with ruffles

Florals? For Spring? — a never-fail print.

Cropped Blazer

Cropped blazers totally put the power-suit trend on its head. Try this oatmeal make from Bershka for a year-round look.

Sneakers with interior wedges

The chunky shoe trend started with sneakers, thanks to Balenciaga. Get the look for less, here.

Midi dress with belt

Pantone's Classic Blue just got a cozy update, by way of this knit midi dress.

Lace-up boots with track soles

From the shoe that stole fashion week, shop Bershka's edition (while Zara's and other brands' have remained sold-out for months).

Polka-dot flare fit pants

Flare fit pants are a major Spanish-girl silhouette, and the polka dots add a touch of Parisian flair.

Cropped jacket with full sleeves

Pastels are crucial to making any spring outfit bounce, This jacket effortlessly ties it into any look.

Wide-leg Pants

If you've been inspired by all the cashmere pant moments this season, let this knit lookalike help you get the look

Blazer-style vest with a belt

A blazer dress makes for a one-step, high-impact look, every time.

Platform slide sandals

These are the sandals to invest in ahead of summer. With coveted makes by Staud and other high-end brands, this pair is a steal at $45.90.

T-shirt with buttons

Everyone needs a classic sweetheart top, and this silhouette checks that box perfectly available in different color-ways.

Las Meninas print T-shirt

Satire fans will find countless ways to work this into their wardrobe — with a leather miniskirt for going out, or with a pair of jeans for an errand day.

Polka dot babydoll dress

This dainty polka-dot frock is just too cute not to grab in every color.

Kick flare jeans

These tapered jeans flare slightly at the hem, with a dynamic slit to add extra flavor.

Cable-knit sweater

Sweaters are still very much necessary in spring, and this lavender cable-knit is bound to put its wearers in a warm-weather mood.

Culottes with frayed hems

Culottes are the ideal Summer Friday pant. With a shape that's more professional than the beloved skinny jean, the pant becomes twice as versatile as all the others in your drawer..

Belted paperbag shorts

For those days where the temperature spikes and everyone's getting out of the house, have this handy paperbag short on hand.

Blazer-style gilet with ruffles

This double-breasted ruffled dress is the antidote to tired blazer silhouettes of the past.

Denim Bermuda shorts

For a vacation-centric look, style these '80s -inspired shorts with a button-down blouse or graphic tee.

Puff sleeve sweater with pearl beads

Sleeves had a huge moment on the red carpet this year — just ask Beyonce.

Puff sleeve zebra print sweater

Zebra print is the much-needed pallet-cleanser from cheetah prints and snakeskins, which are becoming passé.

Double-breasted vinyl trench coat

Tap a great look-alike to Em Rata's Nordstrom coat, here.

Long dress with belt

The ultimate up-for-anything dress, whether a day at the office or a picnic is in order.

Wool coat with belt

Who said it's too early for whites? Style with other on-trend colors for spring, like neons and pastels.

Sweatshirt with zipper

To test-drive the camo print that dominated Dior's Cruise 2020 collection, try this quarter-zip sweatshirt.

Wide-leg cargo pants

In a crisp white color, these tactical pants marry ethereality and function.

Chenille sweater

Sorbert sweater. That's it, that's the caption.

Iridescent bucket hat

Bucket hats are the ultimate fix-all for bad hair days. This iridescent colorway is perfect for spring.

Polo-style sweatshirt with print

This structural crop polo sweater is *actually* perfect for a sporty day or an afternoon of lounging.

Faux leather skirt with belt

This leather skirt is the glam-punk addition your closet needed next to its smattering of spring sundresses.

Short faux fur dress

If wearing a minidress in spring, make it furry to avoid chilling while wearing.

Beret with visor

This beret channels J.Lo's Eric Javits cabby hat moment, for just $19.90.