Zara has a little sister who happens to be just as chic. An 18-year-old concept store with some 1,000 locations worldwide, Bershka has developed a sizable cult following amongst style fans who favor affordable design-driven collection. Each store boasts an adoration for architecture, music, and social media, all while offering its shoppers the latest in fashion. So, it should come as no surprise that their new arrivals offer tons of cozy spring essentials to round out your closet ahead of the new season.

Its cost-effective garments are infused with an undeniably cool, Spanish style, while sharing a focus on comfortability that young and adventurous long for. Take, for example, Bershka's short faux fur dress, which originated at $35.90 and dropped all the way to $21.54. You'll find more splurge-worthy pieces, too, of course — such as the brand's $119 double-breasted vinyl trench coat, which calls on the KarJenner-approved leather trench trend from the past several months, for the fraction of the price of competitors. All in all, there's tons in store for your warmer-weather wardrobe.

Below, TZR has rounded out the roomiest, plushiest pieces from all departments, with tons of markdowns on their already-savvy prices. Continue ahead for all 38 must-have items.

Slouchy pants with an elastic waistband Slouchy pants with an elastic waistband $29.90 Bershka These slouchy mint pants are ideal for both work and play. SEE ON BERSHKA

Knit top with voluminous sleeves Knit top with voluminous sleeves $25.90 Bershka This marigold top is the perfect wear-everywhere staple for styling with skirts, cargo trousers or jeans. SEE ON BERSHKA

Cropped jacket with full sleeves Cropped jacket with full sleeves $39.90 Bershka Pastels are crucial to making any spring outfit bounce, This jacket effortlessly ties it into any look. SEE ON BERSHKA

Polka dot babydoll dress Polka dot babydoll dress $29.90 Bershka This dainty polka-dot frock is just too cute not to grab in every color. SEE ON BERSHKA

Puff sleeve sweater with pearl beads Puff sleeve sweater with pearl beads $35.90 $21.54 Bershka Sleeves had a huge moment on the red carpet this year — just ask Beyonce. SEE ON BERSHKA