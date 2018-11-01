At the foundation of any well-edited wardrobe is a range of elevated basics: the go-with-everything staples that you can wear anywhere, year after year. Even the most trend-conscious dresser knows the value of a quality tee, a classic oxford shirt, a perfect-fitting pair of jeans, a cozy knit, tailored trousers and a truly great topcoat — and few brands do them quite so skillfully as San Francisco-based Everlane. But, for the devoted fan looking for other brands like Everlane that have cornered the market for not-so-basics basics, there are options worth shopping.

Everlane has developed a devoted cult following over the years — with the waitlists to prove it. Last fall, for example, Everlane’s entry into the denim space boasted a waitlist of more than 44,000 people. In 2019, the brand launched its $50 Work Pant with a waitlist 12,000 hopeful shoppers strong. Soon after came a lingerie collection with a waitlist of 30,000. Then the brand pledged to eliminate all virgin plastic from its supply chain by 2021, starting with the ReNew collection.

All that acclaim serves as evidence of Everlane's spot at the top of the basics market. But, if you're starting to feel like your closet is slowly looking like a showroom, know this: There are ways to stick to your signature style while mixing things up. If you’re looking for alternative sources to supply your closet with well-made, affordable core pieces (or you’re stuck on a waitlist), here are 11 brands that fit the bill.

Aritzia

The Canadian-based retailer features an impressive inventory of in-house brands, and while each label is considered independently within Aritzia’s structure, there’s a common ribbon of sleek simplicity and quality craftsmanship that runs throughout every line. Add to that a discerning dash of trendiness, and it’s no wonder this store is a cool-girl go-to.

Oak + Fort

A minimal aesthetic with a sense of easy luxury are at the core of Canadian brand Oak + Fort’s sartorial essence. The pieces are unfussy and relaxed, but designed with a thoughtful refinement that keeps things in elegant territory. Most everything falls in a classic, neutral color palette of black, white, gray, tan, forest green, and navy, meaning it can all be mixed and matched with ease. Who doesn’t love an uncomplicated wardrobe?

Modern Citizen

Take Everlane, add some polish, make it a little less casual, and you basically get Modern Citizen. Having quickly risen the ranks of direct-to-consumer fashion retailers, the San Francisco-based brand caters to professional women who want to look sophisticated but still unique and stylish as they navigate their busy lives. It’s the perfect destination if you’re looking to curate a wardrobe of elevated essentials that’ll take you to the office and beyond.

Entireworld

Conceived by former Band of Outsiders designer Scott Sternberg and launched earlier this year, Entireworld is about to be your entire filled with comfortable, high-quality staples that are just begging to be layered up and lived in. That’s how the brand describes it after all: “the stuff you live in.”

COS

The grown-up, more upscale sister store to H&M, COS eschews its counterpart’s trend-centric approach to fashion, instead focusing on higher quality pieces with a minimalist, timeless sensibility. The selection is affordable (prices start around where H&M’s end), but looks expensive and high-end. And unlike H&M, where some items may start to wither after a handful of washes, pieces at COS are meant to last beyond a single season of wear.

Lou & Grey

If your number-one priority when getting dressed is comfort, but looking stylish is a very close second, Lou & Grey delivers on both accounts. Affordable cashmere and loungewear that doubles as streetwear are at the core of the collection, but everything is so crazy soft (that's literally the brand's slogan) you’ll feel like you’re getting away with something when you wear it outside your house.

Genuine People

Fans of Zara will find a comparable selection of trend-driven styles to satisfy their craving for what’s new and now, but Genuine People tends to skew to the sleek and sophisticated side of things, meaning there are plenty of options that speak to minimalists too.

Olive

This ethics-conscious British brand does your standard basics with an English countryside twist. Plaid blazers and skirts are made in nubby wool, knits are thick and cozy, and bottoms are done in modern silhouettes from soft linen and felt.

The Frankie Shop

Understated yet distinctive, The Frankie Shop caters to the minimalist who wants timeless pieces but appreciates a little extra flair in her apparel. Think luxe sweaters in slouchy silhouettes, paperbag-waist pants and wide-leg trousers, plus a thoroughly lust-worthy lineup of coats and blazers to suit the modern woman’s lifestyle.

AYR

Short for All Year Round, AYR’s focus is on seasonless essentials for everyday wear. The pièce de résistance is the denim, which range in styles from vintage high-waist styles to perfectly soft stretch jeans. Checking off the eco-conscious box, the Aloe Jeans are made from recycled denim and manufactured using just one cup of water.

Cuyana

The brand’s tagline is “Fewer, Better Things” and the collection fully delivers on that philosophy. Plus, Cuyana’s Lean Closet program allows you to donate items from your closet in exchange for credit towards your next Cuyana purchase. The clothing goes to women in need, and your wardrobe stays sharply edited.

Plus, shop these picks at Everlane now.