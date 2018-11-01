The Zoe Report
11 Brands Like Everlane To Shop If You're Obsessed With Great Basics

By Sarah Lindig
Updated:
At the foundation of any well-edited wardrobe is a range of elevated basics: the go-with-everything staples that you can wear anywhere, year after year. Even the most trend-conscious dresser knows the value of a quality tee, a classic oxford shirt, a perfect-fitting pair of jeans, a cozy knit, tailored trousers and a truly great topcoat — and few brands do them quite so skillfully as San Francisco-based Everlane. But, for the devoted fan looking for other brands like Everlane that have cornered the market for not-so-basics basics, there are options worth shopping.

Everlane has developed a devoted cult following over the years — with the waitlists to prove it. Last fall, for example, Everlane’s entry into the denim space boasted a waitlist of more than 44,000 people. In 2019, the brand launched its $50 Work Pant with a waitlist 12,000 hopeful shoppers strong. Soon after came a lingerie collection with a waitlist of 30,000. Then the brand pledged to eliminate all virgin plastic from its supply chain by 2021, starting with the ReNew collection.

All that acclaim serves as evidence of Everlane's spot at the top of the basics market. But, if you're starting to feel like your closet is slowly looking like a showroom, know this: There are ways to stick to your signature style while mixing things up. If you’re looking for alternative sources to supply your closet with well-made, affordable core pieces (or you’re stuck on a waitlist), here are 11 brands that fit the bill.

Aritzia

The Canadian-based retailer features an impressive inventory of in-house brands, and while each label is considered independently within Aritzia’s structure, there’s a common ribbon of sleek simplicity and quality craftsmanship that runs throughout every line. Add to that a discerning dash of trendiness, and it’s no wonder this store is a cool-girl go-to.

The Super Puff
Aritzia
Gwyneth Sweater
$68.99
Aritzia
Boyfriend Sweatpant
Aritzia
Luxe Cashmere Hoodie
Aritzia

Oak + Fort

A minimal aesthetic with a sense of easy luxury are at the core of Canadian brand Oak + Fort’s sartorial essence. The pieces are unfussy and relaxed, but designed with a thoughtful refinement that keeps things in elegant territory. Most everything falls in a classic, neutral color palette of black, white, gray, tan, forest green, and navy, meaning it can all be mixed and matched with ease. Who doesn’t love an uncomplicated wardrobe?

Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Oak + Fort
Coat 5425
Oak + Fort
Pant 4150
Oak + Fort
Blazer 4893
Oak + Fort

Modern Citizen

Take Everlane, add some polish, make it a little less casual, and you basically get Modern Citizen. Having quickly risen the ranks of direct-to-consumer fashion retailers, the San Francisco-based brand caters to professional women who want to look sophisticated but still unique and stylish as they navigate their busy lives. It’s the perfect destination if you’re looking to curate a wardrobe of elevated essentials that’ll take you to the office and beyond.

Daniela Tie-Front Trousers
Modern Citizen
Mindy Turtleneck Sweater
Modern Citizen
Colby Crewneck Boyfriend Sweater
Modern Citizen
Em Puff-Sleeve Shacket
Modern Citizen

Entireworld

Conceived by former Band of Outsiders designer Scott Sternberg and launched earlier this year, Entireworld is about to be your entire filled with comfortable, high-quality staples that are just begging to be layered up and lived in. That’s how the brand describes it after all: “the stuff you live in.”

Warm and Cozy Turtleneck Nuggler
Entireworld
Cozy Brushed Sweatpants
Entireworld
Crewneck Sweatshirt
Entireworld
Organic Cotton Half Sleeve Scoop Neck
Entireworld

COS

The grown-up, more upscale sister store to H&M, COS eschews its counterpart’s trend-centric approach to fashion, instead focusing on higher quality pieces with a minimalist, timeless sensibility. The selection is affordable (prices start around where H&M’s end), but looks expensive and high-end. And unlike H&M, where some items may start to wither after a handful of washes, pieces at COS are meant to last beyond a single season of wear.

Puff Sleeve Knitted Top
COS
Oversized Parka
COS
High-Waisted Tapered Jeans
COS
Wool-Mix Shirt Jacket
COS

Lou & Grey

If your number-one priority when getting dressed is comfort, but looking stylish is a very close second, Lou & Grey delivers on both accounts. Affordable cashmere and loungewear that doubles as streetwear are at the core of the collection, but everything is so crazy soft (that's literally the brand's slogan) you’ll feel like you’re getting away with something when you wear it outside your house.

Softserve Long Sleeve Tee
Lou & Grey
Signaturesoft Plush Puffer Jacket
Lou & Grey
Ribtrim Tunic Sweater
Lou & Grey
Signaturesoft Midi Skirt
Lou & Grey

Genuine People

Fans of Zara will find a comparable selection of trend-driven styles to satisfy their craving for what’s new and now, but Genuine People tends to skew to the sleek and sophisticated side of things, meaning there are plenty of options that speak to minimalists too.

Cashmere Sweater
Genuine People
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat
Genuine People
Cashmere Leisure Pants
Genuine People
Half Sleeve Knit Shirt
Genuine People

Olive

This ethics-conscious British brand does your standard basics with an English countryside twist. Plaid blazers and skirts are made in nubby wool, knits are thick and cozy, and bottoms are done in modern silhouettes from soft linen and felt.

Jay Shearling Collar Puff Jacket, Beige
Olive
Both Side Ribbon Vest, Grey
Olive
Soho Boy-Fit Blazer
Olive
Tomoko Cord Shirt Dress, Ivory
Olive

The Frankie Shop

Understated yet distinctive, The Frankie Shop caters to the minimalist who wants timeless pieces but appreciates a little extra flair in her apparel. Think luxe sweaters in slouchy silhouettes, paperbag-waist pants and wide-leg trousers, plus a thoroughly lust-worthy lineup of coats and blazers to suit the modern woman’s lifestyle.

Brushed Cotton Cargo Pants in Dark Beige
Frankie Shop
Cream Belted Asymmetric Knit Tunic
Frankie Shop
Volume Sleeve Cotton Shirt in Sky Blue
Frankie Shop
Collarless Patent Shearling Reversible Coat- Caramel
Frankie Shop

AYR

Short for All Year Round, AYR’s focus is on seasonless essentials for everyday wear. The pièce de résistance is the denim, which range in styles from vintage high-waist styles to perfectly soft stretch jeans. Checking off the eco-conscious box, the Aloe Jeans are made from recycled denim and manufactured using just one cup of water.

The Snugglepuff
AYR
Le Square
AYR
OneLove Jean
Ayr
The Robe Coat
AYR

Cuyana

The brand’s tagline is “Fewer, Better Things” and the collection fully delivers on that philosophy. Plus, Cuyana’s Lean Closet program allows you to donate items from your closet in exchange for credit towards your next Cuyana purchase. The clothing goes to women in need, and your wardrobe stays sharply edited.

Ponte Legging Pant
Cuyana
Lightweight Reversible Knitted Coat
Cuyana
Oversized Alpaca Sweater
Cuyana
Leather Tee
Cuyana

Plus, shop these picks at Everlane now.

The Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer
Everlane
The Wide Leg Crop Pant
Everlane
The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
Everlane
The Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee
Everlane
The Oversized Blazer
Everlane

