The Vegan Skin Care Brand Mandy Moore Is "Obsessed With"

Being pregnant in a pandemic is probably not how most envision their first experience, but for Mandy Moore, now 36, who's been famous since she was 15 (remember "Candy"?), the experience has allowed her to spend more time with her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith, who otherwise would likely have been touring. Moore talked about the winding path of her career, from almost-teen-sensation to TV star with Romper, in an interview that also touched based on her favorite beauty products, and how she's feeling about her body in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.

"The day we chat, Moore has her hair pulled back with a black fabric headband, and while I can’t say for sure whether she has 'Touch Up My Appearance' toggled on Zoom, her skin is, quite literally, glowing," Doree Shafrir writes in the profile.

"She says she’s 'never been somebody that had, like, a 50-step beauty routine,' but she did switch to natural products for pregnancy, and because her skin has felt 'super dry' along the way, she went for the extra hydrating stuff. Osea is a favorite brand. 'I’ve been really obsessed with oil,' she says." The cult-favorite 'clean' beauty brand was one of the OGs — launched in 1996, and has racked up an impressive celebrity following. Victoria Beckham swears by the brand's best selling Undaria Algae Body Oil.

"These eight-plus months may have been hard on her skin, but her nails are another story," Shafrir reports. “'[They’ve] been growing like they’ve never grown before, and my hair, the same thing,' she says. 'I have pretty fine, boring hair, and my hair just feels like I’m in a hair commercial or something now. I’m like, ‘This is lovely,’ but I know it won’t last, and it’s all going to fall out, and it is what it is. So, I’m enjoying it now," Moore said — a statement that's likely highly relatable to many who've ever been pregnant.

While Moore didn't elaborate on the exact products she's using, OSEA is known for its seaweed-fortified skin care products. Shop some of their best sellers below.

