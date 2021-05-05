Queen Letizia & Kate Middleton Just Twinned In Affordable Zara Pieces

I’m a proud supporter of repeating an outfit. For far too long, rewearing a look was perceived as a grave fashion faux pas (I partially blame Lizzie McGuire’s Kate Sanders for instilling fear into an entire generation), but the tides have turned. When you opt for a previously worn look, it makes getting dressed in the morning effortlessly uncomplicated. And, it’s an easy way to participate in sustainable consumption, since you’re not shopping as frequently. Need a little more convincing before rewear the skirt you just wore yesterday? Look to Queen Letizia of Spain, who loves her $90 Zara dress so much she’s worn the garment thrice!

Most recently, she wore the affordable floral frock while attending a Red Cross Fundraising Day in Madrid, Spain on May 5. The Spanish royal paired her go-to dress with a pair of dusty rose pumps, and her shoe was as on point as can be since chunky heels are one of 2021’s top shoe trends. She kept her accessories minimal and donned a geometric statement ring and diamond flower-shaped studs for a slight touch of glitz and glam. By choosing a pair of trendy heels and touches of subtle sparkle, Queen Letizia’s ensemble felt wholly fresh despite it being a three-timer recycled look.

Queen Letizia Wearing The Zara Floral Dress In May 2021:

Paolo Blocco/WireImage

While Queen Letizia's recent outing in her floral look fits in perfectly with the current season (it’s a classic springtime print for a reason), her earlier outfits also demonstrate just how seasonally versatile a flower print pattern can be. When visiting the Bilbao Guggenheim Museum on July 17 of last year, the Spanish royal went for a breezy, summer vibe in her under-$100 dress. She swept her hair up in a bouncy ponytail and wore a pair of tan espadrille wedges for a look that said, “I’m serving my royal duties, but I’m also ready for the beach and an ice cream cone.”

Queen Letizia Wearing The Zara Floral Dress In July 2020:

Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Three years before that, on Oct. 17, 2017 (the initial debut of her now-beloved Zara dress), the Queen went for a darker, fall-themed look when attending an event at Madrid's Zarzuela Palace. She sported a pair of suede aubergine heels and drop earrings with opulent emerald and violet stones. In contrast with her spring and summer looks, her October ensemble leaned into the dress’ deeper hues, which upped the cozy, autumnal aesthetic.

Queen Letizia Wearing The Zara Floral Dress In October 2017:

Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

The royals and their love for affordable retailers have been well documented throughout fashion history. Kate Middleton recently wore an under-$100 sweater from Boden while former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle loves her Adidas sneakers. In addition, Middleton and Queen Letizia not only share a love for Zara (Middleton recently wore a blue blazer from the retailer), but also for rewearing pieces from their royal wardrobes. The Duchess of Cambridge’s passion for her Penelope Chilvers boots, over the years, is so well documented, there’s even a section on the brand’s website dedicated to her in the shoes.

Kate Middleton Wearing A Blue Zara Blazer

Unfortunately, Queen Letizia’s exact long-sleeve dress is unavailable (four years is a long time to keep the item in her closet). The good news is, however, there’s a bevy of similarly priced, floral dresses on the market. You’ll find a selection of them, in a range of price points, below.

