Zara’s Boots For Fall & Winter Tap Into Every Shoe Trend Imaginable

Cue the chunky platforms and western-inspired booties.

By Emma Childs
Zara
Model wears Zara boots.

If you haven’t already, it’s time to pack away your strappy sandals and flip-flops to make room in your closet for cold-weather footwear. This season, lug-sole boots are trending as well as platform loafers, which you can style with your coziest knit socks. (This will also protect your heels from getting too many blisters.) The swapping of shoes signals a preparation for the impending winter snowstorms and below-freezing temps, but there is an undeniable silver lining in all this. And that is: Zara’s boot selections for fall and winter this season are incredible. TZR combed through the boot offerings to single out the must-buy pairs, and they’re all under $230.

Ahead, you’ll notice the Spanish retailer tapped into all the fall 2021 footwear trends with their latest shoe drops. A white ankle boot is a popular look for this autumn, and the retailer debuted several options that replicate that crisp and airy color palette — two styles that you’ll discover below. In addition, many of the shoes included feel reminiscent of the luxe styles fashion girls are wearing — for a fraction of the cost. For instance, boots with chunky soles (cue Emma Roberts in Valentino) have become a leading look within fall 2021 shoe trends. Zara gives you a chance to replicate the style for only $129. Now, scroll ahead to see, and shop, the 12 must-have boot styles from Zara’s lineup.

Zara
Low Heeled Leather Ankle Boots
$129
Give your lace-up black combat boots a break and slip into this creamy white pair. White ankle boots have already garnered heaps of buzz as the next It-style for fall and winter 2021.
Zara
Leather Ankle Boots With Lug Sole
$129
According to celebrity trendsetters like Emma Roberts and fashion girls, the chunkier a shoe’s silhouette, the better. Zara’s $129 lug-sole ankle bootie provides a budget-friendly way to rock the look compared to other options on the market.
Zara
Leather Cowboy Boot
$199
Fans of the cowboy boot trend will love this subdued, western-inspired boot. Style with trousers for a tailored look or throw on a flowing maxi dress for a flirty modern-day cowgirl ensemble.
Zara
Fabric Heeled Ankle Boots
$69.90
Found: your next foolproof going-out shoe. The fabric design feels reminiscent of the sock boot trend circa 2018, but the emerald green hue gives this $70 Zara shoe a modern feel since jewel tones continue to lead 2021’s color trends.