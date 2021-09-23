If you haven’t already, it’s time to pack away your strappy sandals and flip-flops to make room in your closet for cold-weather footwear. This season, lug-sole boots are trending as well as platform loafers, which you can style with your coziest knit socks. (This will also protect your heels from getting too many blisters.) The swapping of shoes signals a preparation for the impending winter snowstorms and below-freezing temps, but there is an undeniable silver lining in all this. And that is: Zara’s boot selections for fall and winter this season are incredible. TZR combed through the boot offerings to single out the must-buy pairs, and they’re all under $230.

Ahead, you’ll notice the Spanish retailer tapped into all the fall 2021 footwear trends with their latest shoe drops. A white ankle boot is a popular look for this autumn, and the retailer debuted several options that replicate that crisp and airy color palette — two styles that you’ll discover below. In addition, many of the shoes included feel reminiscent of the luxe styles fashion girls are wearing — for a fraction of the cost. For instance, boots with chunky soles (cue Emma Roberts in Valentino) have become a leading look within fall 2021 shoe trends. Zara gives you a chance to replicate the style for only $129. Now, scroll ahead to see, and shop, the 12 must-have boot styles from Zara’s lineup.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.