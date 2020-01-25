As 2020 really kicks into gear, there are a slew of healthy habits you're likely looking to adopt (and probably plenty more less-than-positive things that you're hoping to leave behind you). At almost a month into the fresh year, now's the time to check in and make any necessary adjustments — especially if one of your top resolutions was to upgrade your skincare routine, because there's a whole bunch of new January 2020 skincare products that'll reignite your resolve. Your skin will thank you for sticking to this one.

It's important to check in with your skin semi-regularly, whether it be when the seasons change or if you're noticing a new reaction to your environment. But another notable time to do so is at the beginning of a new year, in part because all of your favorite brands (new and old) are kicking off the start of the next 12 months with tons of fresh products. That translates to the perfect opportunity for you to make any swaps, upgrade your routine, or find streamlining multitaskers to make your life easier.

And the future of your complexion appears particularly bright in 2020, if this month's drops are any indication — seriously, from an ultra-potent vitamin C cream to a hydrating mask made with a rare cactus called "Queen of the Night", your options are looking really good. Keep scrolling for the products that'll help you achieve all your skin goals.

Moon Juice's Superfood-Infused Cleanser Milk Cleanse $32 Moon Juice see on moon juice Moon Juice is making as big of a name for itself in skin care and beauty as it has in the juice industry. Its new January launches include adaptogen-rich essentials that boost your skin's health, including a milky cleanser that's got mushroom extracts and vitamin E to hydrate skin as it's purified. Plus, it relies on coconut ferment for natural bubbles instead of harsh surfactants and smells amazing thanks to sandalwood and rose.

A Non-Dairy Milk Peel Milk & Peel Mask $32 erborian see on erborian Sesame seed milk is the secret behind erborian's newest drop, which includes a five-minute intensive mask peel and a daily-use cleansing and exfoliating balm — both of which work even and smooth your skin's texture for undeniable glow. Both will be available at Ultra at the end of January, so grab them up during your next stock-up shopping trip.

YSL Beauty's Uncomplicated Pure Shots Line Pure Shots Hydra Bounce Essence-In-Lotion $78 YSL Beauty see on ysl beauty YSL Beauty decided to start 2020 off strong with the January launch of a full new range called Pure Shots. It includes a hydrating cream, multiple targeted solution serums, plus an extra dose of hydration via a prepping essence lotion that plumps and moisturizes.

This Potent Skin-Perfecting Vitamin C Cream M-61 Vitablast C® 20% Cream $92 Bluemercury see on bluemercury M-61 took things up a notch with its latest Vitablast C drop, which arrived at Bluemercury on Jan. 15 with a whopping 20 percent stabilized vitamin c. The rich cream is amongst a rare few products to have that high of a concentration of the brightening ingredient, to give your skin a glow like never before — trust me, I've tried it.

MARA Beauty's Double-Duty Cleansing Oil Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil $58 MARA Beauty see on mara beauty MARA Beauty's founder, Allison McNamara, was tired of looking for a face cleanser that checked all her boxes — so she created one herself. The result is her brand's new cleansing oil, which dropped on Jan. 6 and can be used on dry or damp skin to remove every trace of makeup and effectively clean skin (without stripping it of essential moisture).

A Fast Solution For New Blemishes Micropoint for Blemishes $12.99 Hero Cosmetics see on hero cosmetics While many blemish patches on the market are made for use on full-fledged breakouts, the new Micropoint Mighty Patches are created with freshly appeared spots in mind. The new innovation, which dropped on Jan. 6, features a targeted dose of salicylic acid, sodium hyaluronate, and antibacterials and skin-soothers to halt acne from worsening.

Dr. Jart+'s New Acne Treatment Line Teatreement Toner $30 Dr. Jart+ see on dr. jart+ Looking for a new toner that's ideal for acne-prone skin? Dr. Jart+'s Teatreement Toner is the one to try next. It includes skin balancing tea tree (of course), paired with Dr. Jart+'s "Spot Targeting Technology" to return your skin to its natural pH for optimal healing. It comes along with the rest of the Teatreement line, which dropped this January.

A Redness-Reducing Hydrating "Juice" Superfood Cica Calm Hydration Juice $48 Elemis see on elemis Got dry, red skin? Then you need to get Elemis' latest superfood-infused launch. The gel moisturizer counts lots of aloe, green mandarin and kiwi fruit waters, plus redness-reducing tiger grass (aka cica) in its lightweight but effective formula that absorbs quickly into skin. It dropped this January alongside another cica products, this calming cleansing foam, to complete your skin-soothing routine.

Dermalogica's Targeted Eye Serum BioLumin-C Eye Serum $70 Dermalogica see on dermalogica With a multi-beneficial ingredient list that includes hydrating mushrooms, vitamin B-12-rich algae, and gently exfoliating papaya extract, this potent serum launched on Jan. 2 to seamlessly smooth and brighten the delicate area around your eyes. Bonus: It can be applied underneath or on top of practically any other skin care product so it's a seamless addition to your routine.

This Multitasking Moisture Balm Meadowfoam Oil Balm $48 MALIN+GOETZ see on malin + goetz Formulated with a whopping 17 oils and butters, MALIN+GOETZ's Jan. 6 launch is a magic multi-use moisturizer. It's ideal for use on body, face, hands, cuticles, and even hair — basically anywhere that could use an effective dose of hydration and protection. Grab it to save space on your shelf (you'll be able to do away with all those single-use salves).

Guerlain's Ultra-Luxe Night Serum Guerlain Orchidee Imperiale Anti-Aging Sleeping Serum $510 Neiman Marcus see on neiman marcus Investing in your skin is a sound choice that you'll never regret — and Guerlain's new Sleeping Serum is about as luxe as it gets. This powerful anti-aging serum, which has a micro-emulsion formula that's made the penetrate your skin's deepest layers, works to decongest and firm your face while you sleep so you wake with brighter, smoother skin. Try it with the brand's new face roller, $95, for even better results.

These Brushes For Expertly Applying Skin Care Skincare Brush Set $55 Sigma Beauty see on sigma beauty If you want a no-mess way to apply all your essential skin care steps, look no further than Sigma Beauty's new brush collection. It's an entirely skincare-focused launch that includes six specially made brushes for applying everything from eye cream to serums to your thickest mud masks. Score the full set or individual brushes on the brand's site, now.

A Turmeric-Infused Brightening Spot Treatment turmeric tonic $11 cocokind see on cocokind Love cocokind's plant-based formulas? Then you'll be thrilled with its latest launch, which arrived on Jan. 22. It's the sister product to the brand's turmeric mask stick, and includes the same golden ingredient that lightens dark spots and heals blemishes (with the help of witch hazel, tea tree oil, broccoli seed oil, and more). Plus, this leave-on treatment is invisible so you can wear it on the go.

Indie Lee's De-Stress Line Indie Lee Meditation Facial Mist $28 Dermstore see on dermstore The start of a new year can be a lot. So thank goodness Indie Lee decided to kick off 2020 with a fresh line dedicated to de-stressing. Grab the range's facial mist, which is infused with rosewater, eucalyptus, aloe vera, lavender, chamomile, and more to hydrate and calm your complexion, along with the rest of the range at Dermstore now.

boscia's Refreshing Cactus Water Mask Cactus Water Peel-off Mask $34 boscia see on boscia Formulated with Queen of the Night cactus, a plant known for staying hydrated in even harsh desert conditions, plus vitamin C and mineral-rich algae, this peel-off mask promises to deliver effective moisture to severely dry skin. It dropped on the brand's site and at Ulta this month, just in time for deep winter dryness.

Sunday Riley's Limited-Edition Lunar New Year Good Genes Bottle Sunday Riley Lunar New Year Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment $158 Dermstore see on dermstore Can't live without Sunday Riley's Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment? Scoop up a bottle of its special edition Lunar New Year packaging for a playful update that still includes all the good stuff you're used to slathering on your face for even, glowing skin. It's got cute Year of the Rat artwork on the limited-edition red bottle.

This Matcha-Infused Face Milk Matcha Face Milk $14 Colourpop see on colourpop Fourth Ray Beauty, Colourpop's skincare-savvy sister brand, introduced a matcha-infused face milk as part of the range's mint green Mint To Be collection that arrived this month. The hydration booster includes matcha milk, rice milk, jojoba, white tea, and kale, to give your skin an energized, awake appearance — kinda like your morning dose of caffeine, but for your skin.

REN's Transforming Jelly Cleanser REN Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser $32 Sephora see on sephora REN Clean Skincare recently dropped its Perfect Canvas Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser, which transforms from a lightweight jelly to a hydrating oil to a cleansing milk — effectively washing away all traces of makeup, SPF, impurities, and more to leave your skin feeling comfortably clean. It's available now at Sephora.

A Super-Potent Brightening Booster HydroPeptide Firma-Bright 20% Vitamin C Booster $124 Dermstore see on dermstore Dull winter skin has met its match with HydroPeptide's new launch, which landed mid-January and includes a supercharged dose of 20 percent stable vitamin C. It's formulated to stimulate collagen production so it'll firm your skin as it tackles dark spots for a brighter, smoother complexion. You can snag it during your next Dermstore shopping trip.