It's no secret that luxury items can drum up quite the tab. Designer dresses and investment bags can run well into the thousands; so, many times it's easier to lust after the newest It-pieces from afar than it is to take the plunge. Believe it or not, it's totally possible to access the hottest trends for a fraction of the price — all it takes is knowing where to look. To eliminate the guesswork, TZR is rounding out the top 20 expensive-looking items that are under $200 right now — including everything from new arrivals to last-chance steals.

If you're not looking to splurge on Bottega Veneta's shoulder pouch this season, not to worry — vegan leather handbag brand, JW PEI, sells a "like" style, and it's on sale for just $59. Or, if you're after the acetate sunnies from Loewe's Paula's Ibiza Summer collection that every model and influencer's wearing right now, ethical eyewear brand 3rdEyeView has a super-affordable version of them at just $32.90 that's practically a dupe.

For all the most luxe pieces, at a price point worth getting behind, continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: STORETS Celine Stripe Knitted Dress

Now that the summer knits trend is officially Hailey Baldwin-approved, it might be time to test-drive the look yourself. Before you splurge on her sub-$500 Cult Gaia dress, try the $80 style below from Storets.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: ANNIKA INEZ Glassy Bangle

Annika Inez's eponymous label is now stocked at emerging concept store, t.a. — and her smooth, shape-centric styles can be styled year-round.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Nagnata Colour Block Yoni Short

This Australian activewear brand is best known for its super luxe knit sets — and this terracotta color-block duo can easily be styled solo, or paired with an oversized blazer.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: JW PEI Gabby Bag — Ivory

This smooth leather shoulder pouch comes in tons of different color-ways, all of which are currently on sale.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: SAME Los Angeles Cut Out One Piece

Asymmetrical swim trends are all over Instagram right now, and Shea Marie's line taps the trend perfectly this season. SAME's luxuriant cut-out silhouette comes in a dozen chic prints, all of which are made for traipsing around on white sand beaches.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Soluna Collective Wide Leg Pants

No trend nails summer dressing quite as well as a crisp pair of waffle trousers. The ecru-hued pant from Soluna Collective can be styled with its matching cap-sleeved cardigan, or with another parchment-colored blouse.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: ALOHAS Wasabi Mint

This footwear brand is known for offering favorite trends, for less (for example, Wandler's two-toned boots). Its summer offering is just as laudable, with these kitten-heeled sandals on sale right now.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: THIRD CROWN Arc Ring

Now on The Folklore, concept store stocking luxury African designers, Third Crown's Arc Ring just makes the cut for the $200 benchmark, calling on 18K gold-plated brass for the horseshoe-shaped piece.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Fe Noel Two-Tone Swimsuit

Also in the asymmetry category, Fe Noel's split-toned one piece seamlessly channels summer brights, mixing together mint and emerald hues.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Rat & Boa Liberty Dress

If Dannijo's silky slips are a bit out of your budget, Rat & Boa's are a great place to shop — with tons of styles in the $150-range. The liberty dress features brush-stroked neutrals, striking a chord with the tie-dye trend while offering a bit more nuance.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: BATU Yoke Flats Black Croc

Emerging footwear brand BATU ties together Balinese craftsmanship with Melbourne's fashion-forward eye, offering scores of styles that are meant to be worn year-round. These inky slides are a cult-favorite, and retail for a fraction of the price of styles by Tom Ford or Balenciaga.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Jordan Road Jewelry Cairo Thin

A herringbone chain is the perfect addition to any layered necklace look, and Jordan Road's comes in at a price point worth getting behind.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Orseund Iris Chunky Knit Tube Gloves

One expensive-looking trend that's popping up everywhere is the chunky knit glove trend, which transfers super well for summer wear. Luxury label Orseund Iris carries the gloves for just $38.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Jennifer Zeuner Eliza 1" Hoops

Mid-sized hoops are the unfussy jewelry trend that everyone can thank Zoom culture for. Jennifer Zeuner's geometric version uses 14k gold-plated silver and retails for a steal of a price.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Storets Kate Herringbone Boyfriend Blazer

If you've seen Kaia Gerber's pristinely layered Dad blazer, you'll immediately know what to do with this. The herringbone boyfriend blazer subverts the trend of exorbitant workwear, and also can be styled in off-duty looks.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Walk On By Tijn Helka - Cream

These slip-on mules channel the easy, minimalist knit trend into footwear — and they're a bargain at $65.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: ÉTICA Micki Crop

Sustainable denim is hard to find at a low price point, which is why Ética's styles have drummed up such a cult following. These flare jeans are ideal for styling with a pair of easy heels or casual flas.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: A A K S Hana Mini Stripe

Woven bags have replaced last summer's basket bags trend, and A A K S offers styles in all different shapes, shades and sizes.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: Still Here Natural Selvedge Havana Top

Camp collars have been all over ready-to-wear collections in recent seasons, which Still Here channeled through it's most-recent cotton set drop.

20 Expensive-Looking Items That Are Under $200: 3rd Eye View Agosto

Loewe's $360 pair, which is trending hotly this summer, now has a veritable alternate — the $32.90 pairs from 3rd Eye View, which come in several different color-ways.