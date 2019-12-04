When it comes to gift-giving, it's hard not to equate "special" with "expensive." After all, the willingness to spend hard-earned money on someone else often feels like the ultimate compliment. But budgets don't always allow for lavish spending — especially when you have multiple people to shop for — which is where this editor-curated guide comes in. Ahead, you'll find 61 amazing, expensive-looking gifts on Amazon that are guaranteed to impress anyone on your list.

With these products, you won't have to stress about gifting someone something of low-quality, because all the hard work of sifting through Amazon has been done for you. Each item was chosen with its quality, appearance, and wow-factor in mind — and you'll find all types of gift ideas, even for your pickiest and hardest-to-please friends, colleagues, and family members.

Of course, the best thing about these affordable gifts is the fact that you'll have money left over in your wallet to order a few things for yourself. (You deserve it.) Not to mention, because the majority are available on Amazon Prime (which means free two-day shipping), you can even get away with procrastinating until the last minute.

Scroll on for 61 of the best gifts from Amazon that seem way more expensive than they are.

1. A Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Tool For Soothing, De-Puffing Face Massages Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set $14 Amazon See On Amazon Beauty aficionados will love this two-piece facial rolling set, which contains two tools made from real rose quartz. Using the dual-sided roller on your face helps to stimulate collagen production, promote lymphatic drainage, reduce puffiness, and promote a generally firmer, brighter complexion. It also comes with a Gua Sha tool — gently scrape it across your face to boost circulation and promote a from-within glow.

2. Fluffy Open-Toe Slippers With Plush Memory Foam Cushioning HALLUCI Cross Band Plush Slippers $24 Amazon See on Amazon These plush cross-band sandal slippers give you the benefit of coziness without totally confining your feet. Made from soft and supportive memory foam with anti-slip soles, the slippers are available in five soft pastel colors: gray, pink, camel, green, and beige. One reviewer wrote that they "feel like a hug on my feet."

3. A Steamer & Extractor Set To Take DIY Facials To The Next Level Pure Daily Care Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $32 Amazon See on Amazon Save money on in-office facials and use this steamer to pamper your skin at home. The steamer releases nano-ionic water particles to open up pores and hydrate skin, and the accompanying set of five stainless steel extractors can be used to gently squeeze out blackheads and whiteheads. Bonus: the steamer has an extra chamber that can be used to warm towels.

4. A Bamboo Bathtub Caddy That Expands To Fit Most Tubs Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy $40 Amazon See On Amazon Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, this bathtub caddy is outfitted with a phone holder, a soap holder, a spill-proof wine glass slot, a detachable tray, and space for a candle or mug. Silicone grips keep the caddy firmly in place and it's extendable from 27 to 41 inches, so it'll fit tubs of most sizes. It also doubles as a dining tray for breakfast in bed and TV dinners.

5. An Acupressure Set That Reviewers Swear By ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $22 Amazon See on Amazon This two-piece acupressure set comes with a mat and a pillow, both of which are made with hundreds of tiny spikes. When you lie on them for 10 to 30 minutes a day, these spikes stimulate pressure points, promote circulation, and boost the flow of endorphins in your body. The set has over 20,000 reviews, and past buyers swear it reduces back pain, encourages a relaxing meditative state, and helps them sleep.

6. A Temperature-Regulating Silk Pillowcase That's Extra-Gentle On Skin & Hair ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $23 Amazon See on Amazon A silk pillowcase might feel like a thing of luxury, but it's also surprisingly practical. Silk is a natural temperature regulator that keeps you cool all night long and — since it's delicate and soft— it won't cause hair breakage or pillow lines on your face when you wake up. This pillowcase is made from 600 thread count mulberry silk and comes in tons of color options like ivory, caramel, and forest green.

7. A Classic, Everyday Tote For Just $15 Faux Leather Tote Bag by Dreubea $15 Amazon See on Amazon This classic tote looks like it might cost an entire paycheck, but it actually costs just $15. The vegan leather tote features a roomy interior that's big enough for a laptop and a change of clothes, and it's available in dozens of colors, like dark red, coffee, royal blue, and pink.

8. A Set Of 12 Bath Bombs That Smell Delicious & Moisturize Your Skin Grace & Stella Bath Bombs (12-Pack) $25 Amazon See on Amazon Make bath nights a lot more indulgent with this set of 12 bath bombs. The fizzy bombs are formulated with sea salt to deeply relax muscles, along with shea butter and cocoa butter to moisturize skin. Each bomb is infused with an essential oil to add a delicate fragrance that'll soothe the senses, like lavender, eucalyptus, jasmine, or chamomile.

9. A Silicone Face Brush To Give Skin A Deeper, More Effective Clean Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush by Caytraill $26 Amazon See on Amazon This facial cleansing brush uses ultrasonic vibrations and rotating magnetic beads to give skin a deeper clean. The waterproof, rechargeable brush features four intensity settings and hundreds of soft silicone bristles that are resistant to bacteria. One reviewer says the brush makes skin "smoother, cleaner, clearer" and that "makeup applies better than ever."

10. A Cozy, Oversized Scarf Sold In Over 10 Plaid Prints Wander Agio Women's Fashion Long Shawl $13 Amazon See on Amazon A classic plaid scarf is a foolproof gift for just about anyone. This one is extra wide, so it doubles as a shawl, and it's available in plaid prints of various colors like understated gray, bright orange-reds, or a cabin-worthy lumberjack plaid (pictured).

12. Four Moscow Mule Mugs Made From Hand-Hammered Copper A29 Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (Set of 4) $27 Amazon See on Amazon Drink your Moscow Mule the proper way with these hand-hammered copper mugs. Made from 100 percent pure copper, the mugs feature lipped rims and solid brass handles. Each set comes with four mugs, along with four reusable copper straws, a shot glass, and a recipe book so you can expand your cocktail-making horizons.

13. Memory Foam Slippers With Plush, Faux Fur Lining Donpapa Women's Memory Foam Slippers $24 Amazon See on Amazon Slipping your feet into these memory foam slippers first thing in the morning makes getting out of bed a little more tolerable. Made from faux suede with contrasting stitching, the slippers feature thick, durable soles and a plush fleece lining that's super soft but breathable.

14. A Microwaveable Eye Pillow With Added Aromatherapy Benefits DreamTime Inner Peace Eye Pillow $16 Amazon See On Amazon This eye pillow is filled with natural flax seeds, which retain heat from the microwave (or cold from the fridge) and conform to the shape of your face for a soothing, subtle weight. It also has natural plant herbs and essential oils which may help you reap aromatherapy benefits during use.

15. A Cozy-Chic Closet Staple Cable Stitch Women's Mock Neck Sweater $60 Amazon See on Amazon This cozy mock neck sweater features dropped shoulders and oversized sleeves for a casual-chic style that'll pair perfectly with all your jeans, leggings, and cutoffs. Choose from muted tones like caramel, light gray, and a soft wine red.

16. A Hair Styling Tool That Effortlessly Creates Beachy Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $27 Amazon See on Amazon The extra deep barrels on this hair waver create easy, beachy waves with barely any effort required. The waver features adjustable heat settings to find one that works best for your hair type, while tourmaline-ceramic technology helps boost shine and reduce unwanted frizz.

17. Stylish Round Sunglasses Sold In A Variety Of Lens Colors WearMe Pro Round Trendy Sunglasses $15 Amazon See on Amazon Stylish and affordable, these round sunglasses offer 100 percent UV protection while adding a cute, on-trend touch to any look. Choose from six styles, like classic black with gold frames or colorful mirrored lenses.

18. An Electric Callus Remover That Makes Feet Soft As A Baby's Electric Callus Remover by Own Harmony $30 Amazon See on Amazon A lot less labor intensive than using a pumice, this electric callus remover effortlessly gets rid of dry skin on your feet. The quartz micro-crystal roller rotates 50 times per second and is slightly curved so you can cover even more surface area. The rechargeable callus remover comes with two extra rollers: one regular and one coarse.

19. A Nine-Piece Cocktail Set In A Modern Matte Black Color VonShef Matte Black Parisian Cocktail Shaker Set (9 Pieces) $40 Amazon See on Amazon Veering away from basic silver, this matte black cocktail set, which is made of stainless steel, will make a bold, modern statement on any bar cart. The nine-piece set comes with a shaker, muddler, double-ended bar spoon, strainer, julep strainer, two pourers, a double-ended jigger, and a recipe guide. This is a perfect gift for the aspiring mixologist.

20. A Magnifying Makeup Mirror That Lights Up & Rotates Vimdiff Magnifying Makeup Mirror With Lights $20 Amazon See on Amazon Offering 10x magnification, this magnifying mirror features LED lights around the perimeter that emulate natural daylight. The mirror rotates 360 degrees so you can angle it for the best view, while the suction cup on the back lets you secure it to your bathroom mirror or wall so you don't have to sacrifice counter space.

21. A Teddy-Fleece Jacket That's Cozy & On-Trend PRETTYGARDEN Women's Shaggy Oversized Coat $32 Amazon See on Amazon This relaxed teddy jacket is the perfect weight for cool days when you you don't quite need the bulk of a winter coat. The soft and shaggy jacket features features dropped shoulders, lapels, elastic cuffs, front pockets, and a zipper closure. Choose from colors like khaki, black, and olive green.

22. A SodaStream For The La Croix-Lover In Your Life SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker $70 Amazon See on Amazon This SodaStream carbonator will save you money on seltzer in the long run since it allows you to make your own. Just fill the BPA-free bottle with water from your sink, insert it into the carbonator, then press the button to make fizzy water within seconds. You can even adjust the amount of carbonation in each bottle by pressing the button several times, in case you like things extra bubbly.

23. A Top-Quality Blow Dryer At A Great Price Conair Full Size Pro Hair $15 Amazon See on Amazon Give hair a boost of shine with this Conair hair dryer, which uses ionic technology to reduce unwanted frizz and tourmaline-ceramic to minimize heat damage. The dryer boasts three heat settings, two speed settings, and a cool shot button to set your style. Use the accompanying concentrator to achieve sleek, straight looks with ease.

24. Whiskey Stones That Chill Your Drink Without Diluting It Grey Beverage Chilling Stones by Quiseen $9 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for the spirit connoisseur in your life, these whiskey stones chill drinks to the perfect temperature without diluting them or influencing the flavor. Just keep the stones in the freezer, then add a few to your drink and let chill for several minutes before removing. The nine whiskey stones are reusable — they just need to be rinsed after each use.

25. This Brilliant Tool That Clears Out Pores Using Suction FREESHOW Rechargeable Blackhead Remover $30 Amazon See On Amazon This vacuum pore cleaner uses suction and several interchangeable heads to draw out impurities from pores. It's USB-rechargeable with an LED display and has five different suction settings so you can personalize it to your specific skin type. The most satisfying part, according to reviewers? You can actually see the gunk that comes out.

26. Pain-Relieving Toe Stretchers That Properly Align Your Feet YogaToes Toe Stretcher (2-pack) $30 Amazon See on Amazon Relieve pain caused by hammer toes, bunions, and too many evenings wearing narrow heels with these therapeutic toe stretchers that gently separate toes and realign feet. Wear them 15 minutes a day to start, then gradually work your way up to an hour a day for maximum results. They're also a great way to keep your toes separated during pedicures.

27. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier Hathaspace Marble Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser $30 Amazon See on Amazon This aromatherapy diffuser that doubles as a humidifier is a great way to moisturize the air while reaping the mood-boosting benefits of essential oils. Quieter than other diffusers, it features two misting modes, scheduled timer settings, an auto-off function, and an ambient light option in assorted colors.

28. A Bamboo Cheese Board For The Person Who Loves Entertaining ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board $20 Amazon See on Amazon Your favorite dinner party host will appreciate this cheese and charcuterie board, which is made from 100 percent organic bamboo. The surface of the board is antimicrobial and gentle on knives, and the indented trays on each side are perfect for nuts, figs, crackers, and other accompaniments. Two side handles make it easy to transport the board from the kitchen to the dining room table, so restocking is a breeze.

29. A Plush Microfiber Robe That Even Has A Hood Alexander Del Rossa Women's Plush Fleece Robe with Hood $60 Amazon See on Amazon This plush microfiber robe is so soft, you may never take it off once you put it on. The ankle-length robe features a hood, front pockets, an inner tie, and outer sash closures, and it comes in a wide assortment of colors.

30. A Wine Bottle Opener That Uses The Power Of Air Pressure To Uncork Wine Ziz Wine Air Pressure Pump Bottle Opener $15 Amazon See on Amazon This wine bottle opener uses the power of air pressure to remove corks in seconds with barely any effort involved. Just fit the opener around the neck of the bottle, insert the needle, pump a few times, and — voilà — you're ready to pour. The opener also comes with a foil cutter, so you can get to that cork a little bit faster.

31. A Migraine-Relief Hat That Reviewers Call A "Life-Changer" Magic Gel Headache and Migraine Relief Cap $31 Amazon See On Amazon For anyone that deals with migraines or tension headaches, there's this therapeutic headache hat that can offer significant relief. Made with non-toxic, medical-grade gel, the wrap-around hat blocks out light, applies slight pressure, and allows you to add ice packs around the eyes and sinuses. One reviewer wrote that it's "one of the best things [they've] ever bought on Amazon."

32. A Green Tea Lip Mask That Repairs Chapped Lips Overnight Once Upon A Tea Green Tea Matcha Lip Mask $14 Amazon See on Amazon Revive lips overnight with this matcha lip mask. Made with green tea extract, the treatment is rich in antioxidants that soothe irritation and protect lips from free radical damage caused by UV rays and pollution. Coconut oil and vitamin E round out the formula to repair chapped lips and lock in moisture.

33. These Microfiber Hair Towels That Reduce Frizz & Dry Hair Faster YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon These hair towels are made from super absorbent microfiber, which soaks up water faster than terrycloth — that means less time spent blow drying. (It also means you'll see less heat damage.) Microfiber is also gentler on hair than terrycloth, so it won't lead to breakage or frizz. The turban-style towel features a button and loop closure, so you can wear it while you go about your morning.

34. Under-Eye Masks Made With Collagen & Gold VANELC 24k Gold Eye Mask with Collagen $13 Amazon See on Amazon These collagen eye masks are packed with nutrients that'll make you look well-rested — even if you're not. In this formula, collagen plumps skin, hyaluronic acid hydrates, 24-karat gold increases elasticity, and vitamin C brightens. Wear these to bring down puffiness and smooth, hydrate, and soften the skin around your eyes.

35. Chic Copper Bowls That Are Perfect For Mixing, Serving, & Storing Godinger 5-Piece Copper-Plated Storage Bowl Set With Lids $29 Amazon See On Amazon Instantly upgrade your kitchen with these lidded copper bowls that are perfect for serving popcorn, mixing cookie dough, or holding leftovers. Each of the durable stainless steel bowls is covered in beautiful hammered copper, and the bowls nest inside one another for easy storage. Each set comes with five bowls in different sizes with tight-sealing lids that preserve freshness.

36. A Surprisingly Chic Shower Cap With A Fun, Palm Leaf Print Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap $24 Amazon See on Amazon This palm leaf print shower cap is proof that shower caps can be glam, not dowdy. The turban-style cap is snug-fitting, so water doesn't stand a chance of sneaking through, and the decorative tie on the front adds an adorable flourish.

37. An Extra Thick Yoga Mat That's Easier On The Knees BalanceForm Anti-Tear Yoga Mat $16 Amazon See on Amazon With a full half-inch of padding, this high-density yoga mat offers extra cushioned support for knees, hands, and feet. Slip-resistant traction keeps you firmly in place in every pose while the included strap lets you sling the mat over your shoulder after you've rolled it up. Choose from seven colors like blue, pink, and green.

38. Foot Masks That Slough Off Dry Skin Like Magic BEALUZ Foot Peel Mask (2-pack) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Revitalize dry, rough, callused feet with these ingenious foot peeling masks. The masks are drenched in a blend of botanicals that offer natural chemical exfoliation, like papain, milk, lavender, and aloe vera. Wear the masks for an hour and within several days, dead layers of skin will begin peeling off, revealing totally soft and smooth skin underneath. It sounds gross, but it's actually oddly satisfying — and well worth it in the end.

39. A Tea Infuser & Mug In One Pinky Up Gold Dipped Ceramic Tea Infuser Mug $35 Amazon See on Amazon Brew your loose leaf tea right there in the cup with this nifty infuser mug. The white and gold-dipped ceramic mug features a removable stainless steel infuser and a bamboo lid — keep the lid on to retain water temperature while your tea brews, then remove and sip.

40. A Height-Adjustable Pillow Made With Cooling Gel Memory Foam Hypoallergenic Adjustable Pillow by Coop Home Goods $70 Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who's a Goldilocks when it comes to pillows, this adjustable memory foam pillow is a gift that will be right on target. The pillow is filled with easily accessible shredded memory foam — unzip the pillow and remove as much as you want to get just the right amount of loft. The memory foam is gel-infused to keep you cool all night long and it's hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, too.

41. A More Hygienic (& Attractive) Alternative To Fabric Bath Mats Bambusi Luxury Bamboo Bath Mat $28 Amazon See on Amazon Give any bathroom a natural, modern touch with this bamboo bath mat, which is made with 100 percent renewable and eco-sustainable Moso bamboo. Raised a bit off the ground, the slatted mat is slip-resistant and features a smooth finish that won't warp or crack over time. The bamboo material, which doesn't harbor mildew the way traditional mats do, also makes it a more hygienic choice.

42. A Tumbler That Keeps Wine Chilled To The Very Last Sip CHILLOUT LIFE Wine Tumbler $14 Amazon See on Amazon Keep white wines and rosés chilled to the very last sip with this double-walled, vacuum-insulated wine tumbler. The 12-ounce, BPA-free tumbler is virtually unbreakable and comes with a lid to prevent spills when you're drinking in the backyard. Choose from dozens of colors like coral, holographic sparkle, red, and white.

43. A Nutrient-Rich Clay Mask For Brighter, Smoother Skin ORGANIC Clay Face Mask $18 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a base of pore-cleansing bentonite kaolin clays and deeply nourishing botanical oils, reviewers say this face mask dramatically smooths, clarifies, and brightens skin. They also say it's ideal for sensitive as well as dry skin and "has a scent that makes [them] feel like [they're] in a spa."

44. A Versatile Travel Pillow That Can Be Transformed Various Ways Huzi Infinity Pillow $40 Amazon See on Amazon This just might be the most versatile travel pillow out there. It's essentially one long, puffy loop that can be twisted in a variety of ways to give you the support you want — wrap it around your neck, create a cocoon up against the airplane window, or turn it into a desk pillow The machine-washable pillow is made with layered microfiber and covered in super soft bamboo: choose from colors like navy, pink, and shamrock green.

45. A Weighted Blanket To Reduce Anxiety & Promote Better Sleep Ourea Weighted Blanket $49.99 Amazon See On Amazon The gentle pressure provided by a weighted blanket can actually stimulate your body's production of serotonin and melatonin — natural chemicals that promote feelings of wellbeing and sleepiness, which in turn can help reduce anxiety and help you fall asleep faster. This weighted blanket is made from cool, breathable cotton and features glass beads in a seven-layer design that prevents them from leaking out. It comes in a variety of weights and colors — choose one that's about 10 percent of your body weight.

46. An Espresso Maker With A Built-In Steamer for Lattes & Capps Yabano Espresso Machine $48 Amazon See On Amazon This espresso machine uses a 3.5 bar pump pressure system to extract an aromatic and flavorful shot of espresso with a rich layer of crema on top. It can make up to 4 cups at once, and you can use the built-in steamer to create froth for cappuccinos and lattes. Finally, it's affordable and space-savvy.

47. A Heated Throw Blanket Made With Soft, Faux Mink & Sherpa Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $60 Amazon See on Amazon This heated throw blanket makes for a great gift for just about anyone — especially if they love all things cozy. Made with a velvety faux mink fabric on one side and fuzzy sherpa on the other, the blanket features three heat settings and an auto-shutoff function that kicks in after three hours. It's available in several colors and the heating element is removable, so it can be washed in the machine.

48. A French Press Coffee Maker That's Easy To Use Secura French Press Coffee Maker $26 Amazon See on Amazon The three layers of stainless steel filters in this French press coffee maker extract a robust batch of coffee without any stray grounds coming through. Double-walled insulation keeps coffee hot for up to an hour, so you can take your time while you sip. The coffee maker is available in classic silver, but you can also opt for unexpected colors like gold, magenta, and royal blue.

49. A Portable Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Bottle PopBabies Personal Blender $37 Amazon See on Amazon This portable blender doubles as a 17-ounce to-go cup, so you can make a smoothie at the office, on the road, or anywhere else. It's dishwasher-safe, USB-rechargeable, and comes with a funnel for adding ingredients, plus an ice tray that makes mini cubes that are just the right size for blending.

50. A Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels Like A Cloud Under Feet Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $9 Amazon See on Amazon Stepping onto this memory foam bath mat feels like stepping onto a cloud. The extra thick and cushiony mat is covered in velvety soft microfiber and features non-slip grips on the bottom. The mat can be machine washed and dried, and it's available in tons of colors and sizes.

51. A Cozy, Classic Beanie For Under $10 Top Level Beanie Men Women $9 Amazon See on Amazon A classic beanie is the kind of gift that will actually be used — often. This one comes in plenty of color choices, like classic black and off-white and on-trend neon hues in lime green and orange. Boasting a 4.6-star overall Amazon rating, almost 80% of shoppers gave it a perfect five-star review.

52. A Body Scrub Made With Himalayan Salt & Sweet Natural Oils Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub $15 Amazon See On Amazon Relax muscles and get softer skin with this body scrub made from mineral-rich Himalayan salt crystals. The scrub is rounded out with moisturizing sweet almond oil and lychee fruit essential oil, the latter of which is rich in vitamins B and C — antioxidant-packed ingredients that help build collagen, reduce inflammation, and fight clogged pores.

53. A Rotating Organizer For All Your Cosmetics & Brushes AmeiTech Makeup Organizer $27 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dealing with a messy cosmetics bag or bathroom drawer, display all your makeup on this rotating makeup organizer so you can always find what you're looking for. The 360-degree spinning organizer features height-adjustable trays so you can accommodate items of all sizes, and since it's made from easy-to-clean acrylic, you don't have to worry if you get a little eyeliner on it.

54. A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Emits A Warm, Cozy Amber Glow Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp Basket by Crystal Allies $18 Amazon See on Amazon One of nature's more magical phenomenons, Himalayan salt releases negative ions that can purportedly help purify the air. This Himalayan salt lamp is made with all-natural, hand-cut Himalayan salt blocks loosely arranged in a wire basket and — when lit — gives off a warm, amber glow.

55. A White Noise Machine That's Small Enough To Pack In A Suitcase Letsfit White Noise Machine $19 Amazon See On Amazon This white noise machine is extra compact and lightweight, so you can pack it in your suitcase or fit it effortlessly on your bedside table. That said, despite its size, it's not lacking in features: It has 14 high-fidelity sleep sounds, a built-in timer, and an adjustable night light, plus it comes in your choice of four different colors (including chic woodgrain).

56. A Geometric Terrarium For That Person Who Loves Succulents & Plants NCYP Brass Glass Terrarium Container $22 Amazon See on Amazon Bring the outside world in with this terrarium that's just the right size for desks, bookshelves, dining room tables, and nightstands. Made from glass with brass seams, the geometric terrarium is great for displaying a mini garden of succulents, cacti, fern, or other small plants.

57. The Crystal-Filled Flash Drive You Didn't Know You Needed Techkey Crystal Jewelry USB $13 Amazon See on Amazon Proof that tech products don't have to look so utilitarian, this transparent flash drive is filled with genuine rose-colored Swarovski crystals. With 64 gigabytes of space, the flash drive is compatible with USB 2.0 ports, so you can store and transfer documents, photos, music, and more on all kinds of operating systems.

58. A Luxurious Towel Warmer For The Person Who Has Everything Homeleader Towel Warmer and Drying Rack $80 Amazon See On Amazon Does someone on your list seemingly have it all? Give them the gift of warm, dry towels after every single shower. This electric rack from Homeleader can be free-standing or mounted on the wall. Either way, its sleek lacquered steel has a safe, water-resistant design while its built-in thermostat maintains the ideal temperature for your towels.

59. A Set Of 60 Velvet Scrunchies In Every Color Of The Rainbow SEVEN STYLE Velvet Hair Scrunchies (60 Piece) $12 Amazon See On Amazon One of the best style comebacks of recent years, these velvet hair scrunchies add an instant pop of color and style to any look. This pack comes with 60 scrunchies in just about every color imaginable. And unlike traditional elastics, scrunchies secure your hair with less tugging or snagging, which means fewer headaches and less breakage.

60. Fleece-Lined Leggings That'll Keep You Warm On Freezing Days 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings $29 Amazon See on Amazon Most leggings don't quite cut it on frigid winter days, but these leggings are lined with warm, soft fleece, so they definitely do. Thicker than most leggings, they feature a supportive waist band and a 5-inch rise that hits just above the navel. Choose from colors like brick red, plum, teal, and black.