The Woven Bag Trend That'll Replace Basket Styles This Summer
Basket bags will always be a summer staple, but a handful of notable designers have decided to offer alternatives to the ubiquitous style. For summer 2020, the woven bag trend is poised to replace traditional baskets. The fresh take on laid back, beach-to-farmers-market accessorizing promises the same styling versatility, just through a new lens. Where basket bags of summers past have boasted cute, structured shapes, these open-weave totes exude a more laissez-faire attitude that screams "I just came from the beach" even if the only change of scenery you've enjoyed in the past month has been a visit to the local grocery store. That's not to say they are boring. Details like knotting, crochet and fringe provide artisanal flair. The roomier tote silhouettes may not boast (finicky) picnic-tops or (uncomfortable) structured handles like the baskets of yore, but you won't miss those features once you see the saturated hues and thoughtful designs on offer.
Take the versions shown by Joseph Altuzarra for Spring/Summer 2020. He reinvented his iconic Espadrille Tote, launched in 2017, in vibrant raffias of Kelly green, turquoise blue, and citron yellow. Speaking over email, Altuzarra shares what inspired his design. "It evokes the same feeling a basket would, but in a different, more modern way, in part because it's taking a humble material, like raffia, and turning into something exciting and worked." Beyond providing newness, he also points out that another alluring merit of the wider weave is simply that it functions differently. "I think what makes it feel more fresh than the basket style is the softness of the material. It's collapsible, and when you carry it, it is light and malleable."
At Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada juxtaposed a medium and wide gauge weave to add character to a shrunken top-handle tote. As part of her collection that celebrated home-hewn creativity of decades past, the tote was made from strips of leather knotted and wrapped together, but the finished bag feels decidedly modern and edgy. Meanwhile, at Valentino, classic natural raffia was woven into an exaggerated tote silhouette with short top handles. Thanks to its lining, this style is polished enough to wear to the office paired with a poplin shirt dress or fluid suiting. Prabal Gurung's slouchy version of an open-weave tote features intricate crochet and an exaggerated fringe trim. The ornate detail makes this a bag that can take even the most simple ensemble into head-turning territory, without giving the air of looking like you tried.
Whether you choose a simple iteration or one of the more elaborate styles, the beauty of these totes is their relaxed and unstudied appeal. Worn with a minimal ensemble, they can comfortably take the spotlight, but paired with a more maximalist look, they can easily play second fiddle.
Woven Bag Trend: Minimalist
For pairing with clean lines and luxe fabrics, this muted leather Bottega Veneta style is the perfect option for a minimalist.
Woven Bag Trend: Eco Friendly
Crafted from eco leather, this durable style is as perfect for running errands as it is for evening cocktails. Pair with a vibrant dress and mules that can carry you through both.
Woven Bag Trend: Whimsical
Pair Altuzarra's sunshine-hued mini style with a crochet ensemble for a double-duty play on texture.
Woven Bag Trend: Homespun
Loewe's take on a homespun heirloom is as timeless as it is unique. Style with refined classics like a cashmere tee and wide-leg trousers.
Woven Bag Trend: Bold
Clare V.'s sleek take on the trend is brought into statement territory thanks to its bold color. Pair with everyday basics for a simple yet personality-driven ensemble.
Woven Bag Trend: 3D
An exaggerated tactile take on the trend, courtesy of Alienina, is as appropriate for summer as it will be come fall. Pair with a knit and Bermuda shorts.
Woven Bag Trend: Preppy
Equal parts trend forward and classic, this And Other Stories' bag gives a nod to preppy style by way of striped handles. Style with chambray and military green to ground the feminine vibe.
Woven Bag Trend: Statement
Perfect for anyone unafraid of making a statement, this fuchsia Sensi Studio style is eye-popping and fun. Wear poolside with a printed bikini or lean in to the colorful hue with an orange or red ensemble.
Woven Bag Trend: Classic
Not only is this style totally timeless, it is guaranteed to be the perfect travel bag whether you're headed to the beaches of Thailand or a yacht in the Mediterranean. Pack it flat then pair it with everything from your coverups to your sightseeing uniform.