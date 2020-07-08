This year, it's likely that your summer outfit research is probably looking a little different. Now, more than ever, the masses are opting for easy, unfussy styles that showcase a glowing tan without all the pageantry. As a result, a trove of smooth silhouettes have been popping up across Instagram — and they're quickly being devoured by the style set. By now, you may already come across one shape-centric knit dress in particular that's been popular amongst It-girls. Hailey Baldwin's nude dress is probably already on your radar; but, in case it isn't, now's the time to get acquainted before it sells out.

On Jul. 7, Baldwin posted a string of beach-y snaps to her Instagram feed — all wearing the slinky dress. The understated, yet dynamic maxi speaks for itself, making it a veritable go-to if you're after a one-step outfit formula for summer. Styling it just takes a few bijoux to dress it up — which Baldwin executed seamlessly. Opting for gold-toned pieces, she paired the knit dress with mid-sized hoops, a white-faced watch, and, of course, her brilliant oval engagement ring. Always one to layer necklaces, she also tied in a medallion and a couple of herringbone chains to pop against the dress' deep V.

Architected by Cult Gaia, the Serita Maxi retails for $458, and, even after being donned by countless fashion girls, it's *somehow* still available on Intermix. Just a few weeks ago, Romee Strijd announced her pregnancy in the very same dress, proving the endless versatility of unique silhouette. Before that, influencer-turned-designer Shea Marie posted in the dress from the Bahamas, styling it with a intrecciato-style Bottega Veneta tote.

The brand has had a new style go viral just about every season, including Cult Gaia's Ark Handbag, which dominated throughout Summer 2019. Its dresses have been a "cult"-favorite for several seasons, too — Adriana Lima adopted its Kamira dress just last year during her beach vacation.

To shop the exact dress yourself before it sells out — and before summer runs out — continue ahead: