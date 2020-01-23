It's, arguably, just about time to ditch your puffer and shake out all the warm-weather coats in your closet. But with this turn to balmier days comes the semi-confusing transitional period, where you're either sweating or freezing walking from point A to point B. Luckily, Kaia Gerber's street style look during Couture Fashion week features the perfect solution for unpredictable weather and all those old sweatshirts (collegiate or not) hangin in the back of your closet.

Gerber is a chameleon when it comes to seamlessly changing with the seasons. So, when it comes time to layer up comfortably for spring, she may as well teach the master class. On Wednesday evening, the 18-year-old supermodel stepped out of Valentino's Couture Spring 2020 show in Paris in a cool look that epitomizes paternal style. Past her slicked-back bob, Gerber sported a classic gray hoodie with a wide-lapel blazer in a subtle gray-green hue (which, although deemed the world's ugliest color, she styled to perfection). A blazer is the ideal springtime staple; it's more lightweight than a peacoat, therefore mixing perfectly with a slouchy sweatshirt for a warm, yet breathable look. Kaia opted for a jacket in an oversized fit that's both cozy and chic.

Gerber tied the look together with a pair of girlfriend jeans. Choosing a pant with a tapered fit that isn't ultra-skinny, builds on the boxy texture of the whole look while keeping the temperature in mind. And because denim is a great insulator, it's essential through the winter months. Which also means that super-slim jeans will heat up quickly along with the climate. That said, the model's cigarette pants allow for some airflow while remaining ultimately cool and comfortable.

The look was sealed in the only way that makes sense: with a pair of dad-certified sneakers. These reflective New Balance 990's have been around for over 30 years and are perfect for standing out late into the evening. Pair these with any tapered pant and boxy jacket for a look that will keep kicking all season long.

