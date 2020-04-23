Wherever you are in the world right now, LOEWE is inviting you on a journey — one that you don't have to leave home for. Its latest collection takes a day-trip back in time, to the fabled '70s boutique where everyone who was anyone gathered: Paula's Ibiza. The shop-turned-cultural hub played host to all the best happenings in the Balearics for years — until it, like all good things, came to an end. Frozen in time, along with its retro paradise, the shop lived on only through its lore, the way that Studio 54 and Woodstock have. This changed when LOEWE first gave Paula's a second life in 2017 — a partnership charged with a hedonistic spirit that's been giving the world an escape from it all, since. With that, the latest installment of LOEWE Paula's Ibiza Summer collection couldn't have come at a better time — and its accessories and fashions are as chic as you'd expect.

The greater collection is all about the art of letting go — and it's rife with the boisterous, confident pieces you'd want to wear while living precariously. Take, for example, their Ruffle Knit Robe, whose ripples of colorful prints are fit for boho-royalty. Their linen frock is a blanched version of the layered look, inviting its wearer to call on the brightest accessories. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without reviving some classic Paula's Ibiza logo merch — which they've suspended on an oversized tee. Animal motifs are a shared brand code for both LOEWE and Paula's — so, in keeping with the signature elephant bag silhouette, they've dipped it in Paula's Waterlily print for a paradisiacal feel. Going a step further, the fish bag enters their repertoire, which is woven from Ghanian Elephant grass.

Along with this launch, a personal note from Jonathan Anderson himself comes with it: "This is a happy, undeniably escapist collection, conveyed through colorful and energetic images, and I thought it might cheer you up," shares the Creative Director. "As a visual feast, probably, or an aide-mémoire of better times to come. I’ll be happy for you to enjoy it, quite simply and very spontaneously."

With that, continue ahead for some of the aforementioned pieces, and head to their site for all that's in store.

