You Really Can Pair Animal-Print Decor With Anything — And Brooke Shields Proves It

If you’ve ever attempted to pattern-mix in your home, you probably know that some prints don’t lend well to others. Maybe they’re too busy, maybe they’re too large; but in one way or another, they simply don’t like to play nice. It can be frustrating to realize, especially if you’re attempting to cultivate a “just-threw-this-together” aesthetic. Should you be faced with that conundrum, though, there is one tried-and-true solution that somehow manages to go with them all. That would be animal print, a timeless look that features seemingly magical capabilities to pair with literally anything. Need proof? The zebra-covered ottomans Brooke Shields recently posted on Instagram are it.

The actor and model shared the versatile pieces to her account on Nov. 27, showing off their powers in a cozy living area in which her family was gathered for a movie screening of her new film, A Castle For Christmas. Not one, but two large zebra-print ottomans sat in the middle of the room, where they served as cozy statement pieces next to the basic black coffee table.

As you likely guessed, though, zebra wasn’t the only print included in the comfortable space. In fact, the movie room was decked out in busy patterns; the floor featured a checker print, the pillows were covered in what looked to be an ikat fabric, and the curtains sported a kind of geometric-and-floral pattern. Yes, it sounds wild — but the classic animal print managed to pull it all together in a sophisticated way.

Shields isn’t the only celebrity to demonstrate the versatility of animal prints in the home. Tracee Ellis Ross famously keeps tiger pillows on her blue sofa, and Drew Barrymore has an entire couch covered in jumping zebras. That said, their beauty in each case is equally evident; they add a touch of luxury, playfulness, and sass to any space. Plus, thanks to their neutral and enduring nature, they can be mixed with anything — ikat fabrics, geometric motifs, checkerboard rugs, or otherwise.

Brooke Shields provided photographic proof of just how adaptable animal prints are; now, it’s time to test them out in your own home. Find a space that could use a pop of interest and a *wild* touch, and incorporate one (or several) of TZR’s favorite patterned products, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.