This Iconic Decor Pattern Just Got The Drew Barrymore Stamp Of Approval

Drew Barrymore’s house has no shortage of cool, funky decor: She’s a connoisseur of gallery walls, her kitchen is eclectic and green, and she’s even been known to mix wallpaper prints in the same room. Yet on Sept. 30, the entrepreneur surprised the world with one of her biggest decorating statements yet. In an Instagram post on her profile, Barrymore debuted her yellow couch to the world, which is not only bright in color, but eye-catching for its print as well.

Yes, it’s a look design enthusiasts are very familiar with. But for the uninitiated, Barrymore’s couch features the iconic zebra print by storied textile brand Scalamandré. It’s one that’s famous for its repeating jumping zebras and smattering of arrows, often backed by poppy colors to make it stand out that much more. But that’s not the only reason the pattern is so instantly recognizable.

In fact, the zebra print has been making a name for itself for decades. According to the brand, it was first created in 1945 when Flora Scalamandré designed it for the Italian restaurant Gino of Capri on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Since then, it’s decorated many a celebrity home and culinary hotspot. But perhaps its most noteworthy moment was when it graced the set of Wes Anderson’s movie The Royal Tenenbaums, where it memorably covered Gwyneth Paltrow’s powder room in bright red.

Obviously, the print is still kicking today (if Barrymore’s couch alone is any indication). In fact, you can buy countless products made in the zebra pattern from customizable furniture brand The Inside — including, it appears, a version of the star’s own sofa. That said, it doesn’t exactly come cheap, so there are other options if you’re hoping to get a similar look for less. And if you’re looking for something a *little* less of a statement? There are plenty of ways to achieve that as well.

Of course, the most obvious way to start is with a yellow couch — preferably something bright and cheerful, à la Barrymore’s. Then, all you need is a few accessories; a zebra print throw or pillow will do the trick perfectly. And of course, there are plenty of other animal-print pieces out there, too. A fully zebra-patterned couch, or something with repeating animals throughout, can give you a very similar vibe, especially if you stick to the same color scheme.

Whether you’re interested in copying Barrymore’s version to a T or simply creating a look inspired by hers, the sofas ahead will help you get started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.