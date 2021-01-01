Tracee Ellis Ross Proves This Home Decor Print Remains A Classic

You've probably heard it said that animal print is essentially a neutral, which can probably be attributed to the fact that despite its inherent wildness (pun intended), it seems to remain a fashion constant — just look at collections from Diane Von Furstenberg, Bottega Veneta, Khaite, and so many more for evidence. But when it comes to animal print home accents, does the same theory apply? Well if you're judging by a celebrity with one of the best tastes in the business, then yes.

Tracee Ellis Ross' decor includes so many elements worthy of lusting after: The moody blue walls in her living room, her oversized sectional that could probably seat 25 people comfortably, her Fiddle-Leaf Fig tree, and the list goes on. Of course the ever-stylish Miss Ross arguably has a bigger budget than most, but the inclusion of a teeny bit of leopard print is something that's surprisingly accessible, both in versatility and affordability. In fact. interior decor experts have admitted that decorative accents, like the TV star and beauty entrepreneur's throw pillows, in this case, are home items on which you should save some money.

What makes Ross' styling of animal print so interesting is its subtlety. Her living room decor is eclectic, for sure, but maintains a balance between classic and minimalist pieces and those with bolder personality (ie: her sofa vs her pillows). So even if you're shy or slightly adverse to introducing such a bold print into your space, this design tip is worth trying if you crave a space that feels current and timeless all at the same time.

Besides tossing on a throw pillow or two in a cheetah, tiger, or the more current zebra pattern, there are a couple other simple additions to consider if you want to incorporate animal prints' inherent chicness without going overboard. A lamp shade, throw blanket, or serving tray offer a cool little wink, but mixing in a larger pieces like an ottoman, some wall art, or a rug works well for those who crave a little more coverage. No sure what would best suit your space? Read ahead for a few ideas that can give you the Ross effect.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.