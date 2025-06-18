Scarlett Johansson in custom Vivienne Westwood gave red carpet critics what they’ve been waiting for. For the London premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth on Monday evening, Johansson dazzled in an impeccably glamorous and feminine soft pink sequin corseted gown; undoubtedly a moment befitting of a mega-watt star.

Styled by Kate Young, the outfit was completed with diamond chandelier earrings by Hassanzadeh, while Veronica Lake-esque finger waves further doubled down on the classic Hollywood serve.

Images of a glowing Johansson from the premiere are no doubt being dissected by brides-to-be everywhere today, as her gown nods its head to the popular cinched and ruched Cocotte wedding dress that has been surging in popularity in recent years.

Johansson, 40, is no stranger to Vivienne Westwood and the late designer’s renowned corsetry, albeit it has been a while since she stepped out in the label. Back in 2013, for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Under The Skin, she showed that she and the brand go together hand-in-hand when she opted for a sweetheart neckline and ruched bodice mini dress. The following year, she matched her lipstick to a scarlet dress for the Captain America: The Winter Soldier London premiere, continuing what fashion magazines called, at the time, her “red hot red carpet streak.”

Getty Images

Now under the stewardship of Andreas Kronthaler since the death of his partner, Dame Vivienne, the label is continuing to knock it out of the park with red carpet placements. Johansson’s outing on Monday night follows recent thumbs up from the likes of Sydney Sweeney, who wore a sizzling red after-party look following the New York premiere of Echo Valley. There was also Sarah Jessica Parker's navy gown at the And Just Like That season three wrap party, and Simone Ashley's gorgeous turn in white for the Cannes unveiling of The Mastermind.

The previous day, the mom-of-two joined co-stars Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend at the Corinthia Hotel for an initial photocall ahead of the action-packed movie’s forthcoming release. For the occasion, Young and Johansson opted for a sleek black two-piece by Schiaparelli, featuring the house’s instantly-recognizable sculptural gold hardware buttons, styled with opaque tights and simple black pumps.

‌Notably, the beauty maven is making sure her skin looks prepped, rested, and glowing on the road thanks to hydrating products from her own brand, The Outset. Doubling down on the glam factor, she’s enlisted makeup maestro Hung Vanngo to join her on tour too.

With the hotly-anticipated film set to hit theaters on July 2, all eyes are on ScarJo to see what she will wear to the additional premieres around the world. A star-studded New York City screening is said to be taking place on June 23 in Manhattan — meaning it’s time to place your red carpet prediction bets now.