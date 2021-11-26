No one knows how to keep shoppers on their toes like Zara. Yes, the retailer’s Black Friday sale is offering serious savings of up to 40% on select merchandise online and in-store — that’s a given. But, did you know it’s only offering said discounts until midnight on Friday Nov. 26? Thus, given the high demand of Zara’s trendy holiday dresses, boots, and outerwear, you’ll want to go ahead and scoop up a piece or two (or more) for yourself ASAP before someone beats you to it.

Do you need a new pair of statement heels? You’re covered. What about a new sweater that’s cozy and fun at the same time? Zara has that, too. For those who feel like they don’t have enough outerwear to bundle up in for winter, you’ll want to snag the under-$100 reversible puffer while supplies last. And the best news is, you can rest assured that the items you purchase will stand the test of time. Even seasoned trendsetters like Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Middleton just can’t help but shop and wear Zara’s trendy-yet-affordable garments and accessories. (Case in point: the Duchess of Cambridge, who has been rewearing her Zara favorites for years.)

Keep scrolling to shop TZR’s favorites from the Zara Black Friday sale, ahead. Then, for more splurge-worthy deals, check out more of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are happening this weekend and beyond.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.