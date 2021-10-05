Kate Middleton is practically the spokeswoman for how to rewear your clothes and make them seem new and interesting every time. The royal is known for giving her wardrobe a second, or even third life, like the time she wore her white Suzannah dress to Wimbledon in 2019 and then again for a charity event in 2020. She refreshes the look by switching up her shoes or accessorizing with an heirloom jewelry piece. Many of the items she upcycles are from her favorite affordable brands like Zara or J.Crew. In fact, on Oct. 5, Middleton restyled her old Zara houndstooth dress for a visit to University College London. (She first wore this dress in 2020.)

The royal stopped by the school to meet with leading researchers about their latest study on childhood development. (A topic the Duchess of Cambridge has been vocal and passionate about.) For the visit, Middleton wore a polished, long-sleeve black and white houndstooth Zara dress with a bow collar and gray Hugo Boss pumps. She first wore the $90 dress to Bradford Town Hall back in January 2020. For her visit to University College London, Middleton gave the dress a fresh look, by switching up her previous Gianvito Rossi heels for the Hugo Boss pumps. You’d be surprised to know that her Hugo Boss shoes, too, were a rewear. She first debuted those pumps back in November 2016 at the National History Museum in London.

Middleton wearing her Zara dress with Hugo Boss pumps while visiting the University College of London. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Back in January 2020, Middleton styled her Zara dress with black heels from Gianvito Rossi. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Houndstooth dresses, like Middleton’s, instantly appear elegant because it’s a classic print. Middleton often gravitates towards florals and polka dots, so the textile pattern was a refreshing change of pace. Perhaps now that you’ve seen how the Duchess of Cambridge has styled the look, you’ll want to select a similar houndstooth print dress for your next work function or for a fancy rooftop brunch date with your friends. Sadly, Middleton’s exact Zara dress is no longer available, but you can shop similar pieces, below. It’s now your turn to style the posh piece.

