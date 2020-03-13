Sarah Jessica Parker has been providing a lesson on how to wear Manolo Blahniks through her personal style for decades, now. The world first fell in love with the storied shoe after watching her character, Carrie Bradshaw, jaunt around New York in them on Sex And The City. Now with some 40 years of impetus behind it, the brand is known for its versatility — whether stepping into them with jeans or a red carpet-ready dress, each pair is sure to please.

SJP's extensive history with the shoe continues off-set, where she's styled them to perfection at dozens of outings. Take, for example, her 2012 Couture Council Soiree ensemble, which featured some of her stellar print-mingling between her gingham Oscar De La Renta dress and her polka-dotted Manolo Blahnik pumps. Or, the time she swaddled herself in black lace (Manolo's included) for the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2004. With such a documented history with the brand, it comes as no surprise that she later started her own eponymous shoe line — with help from the Manolo Blahnik team, of course.

If you need any more convincing to invest in the forever-shoe (or need help styling your present pair), continue ahead for scores of polished looks from the actor.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images One punchy styling option is mixing lace and print textures, which SJP did seamlessly for the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in 2012. She wore a Calvin Klein dress from their Spring 2013 collection with a pair of shadowy Manolo pumps, which worked perfectly together. Lace Pointed-Toe Pumps $295 Manolo Blahnik see on the real real

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images SJP knew the importance of a bucket bag all the way back in 2011. She styled her VBH pouch with a vintage little black dress and a trusty pair of black Manolo's, making for an impactful mid-winter look. BB Leather 105mm Pump $665 Manolo Blahnik see on neiman marcus

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a shamelessly girly ensemble, try mixing energetic prints like Parker does here. She donned an Oscar De La Renta minidress (which proudly paraded a picnic table print) and spotted Manolo Blahnik pumps to the 2012 Couture Council Soiree. HANGISI JACQUARD 70 $1,025 Manolo Blahnik see on manolo blahnik

Mark Robert Milan/FilmMagic/Getty Images The reliable black pump got a shimmery update for the star's appearance in London in 2013, where she wore a Marc Jacob’s Resort 2014 collection minidress with the iconic Fendi baguette bag. Carolyne Leather Mid-Heel 70mm Halter Pumps $695 Manolo Blahnik see on neiman marcus

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images These satin blush Manolo pumps gave a bright update to SJP's floral frock, which she wore to the premier of "New Year's Eve" in New York City. Ninutra Pale Blush Satin Slingback Pumps $925 Manolo Blahnik see on manolo blahnik

Andy Kropa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back again in her lace heels, SJP wore an autumnal Oscar de la Renta gown and a Pierre Hardy clutch to Carnegie Hall's season open. For a lesson in matching blue and black, opt for a resplendent fabric with lots to play with. Hangisi Black Lace Jewel Buckle Pumps $1,065 Manolo Blahnik see on manolo blahnik

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This barely-there shoe moment encourages wearers to slip black heels on underneath black pants for a low-profile look. SJP is pictured here at the amfAR event in a sizzling jumpsuit. Capitana Leather Buckle Mules $995 Manolo Blahniks see on neiman marcus

John Donegan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a day at the races, the rule is truly "go big or go home." Up for the occasion, Parker matched a pair of mint Manolo's with a bubblegum pink Jonathan Saunders dress and a silver Antonio Berardi jacket. 70MM MAYSLI NAPPA SLING BACK PUMPS $755 Manolo Blahnik see on Louisa Via Roma

Janette Pellegrini/WireImage/Getty Images The moment you've all been waiting for. Crystal-buckled Manolo's are the most sought-after in their whole portfolio, and their styling options are infinite. Here, Parker wore the upscale shoe with a relaxed tweed overcoat and a ruched minidress. Hangsi Pumps $995 Manolo Blahnik see on nordstrom

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Parker's favorite pumps got a stylish update, in the form of these crystal-embellished Manolo booties. She paired them with spotted tights for the occasion. TZR recommends trying YSL's square-dotted tights for an on-trend look. Insopo Booties $998 $599 Manolo Blahnik see on farfetch

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Color blocking at its finest. SJP paired her flat black Manolo's with a Narciso Rodriguez dress for the NYC premier of Tower Heist in 2011. Tora BB 105mm Suede Pumps $665 Manolo Blahnik see on manolo blahnik