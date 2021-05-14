These Are The Y2K Trend Essentials You Need This Summer

For most millennials, the early-2000s don’t seem like that long ago. Yet somehow, two decades have passed since the excitement of Y2K — and in the fashion world, 20 years is practically a lifetime worth of trends cycling in and out. Though some of the Y2K fashion trends should stay in the vault forever (looking at you, trucker hats), others have earned a modernized second chance. Wardrobe staples like light-wash jeans, kitten heels, and even frosted lip gloss are experiencing a resurgence thanks to the runways, celebs like Gigi and Bella Hadid, and (let’s be honest) TikTok. And sure, while these pieces might be divisive, there’s no denying that their cool factor is just as high as it was 20 years ago.

As you start thinking ahead to your summer wardrobe, we’re looking backwards for Y2K trends that are ready to see another moment in the spotlight. From halters (hello, going-out tops) to the actually-practical bucket hats, here are four Y2K must-haves that’ll have people asking What decade is it? in the best way possible.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our TZR Shop team.

Y2K Essential: The Mesh Top

Say it with me: Sheer clothing is practical. Because depending on the cut, it’s easily adaptable to a wide range of styles. Go pop-punk with a black, grunge-inspired, jersey-mesh top; go hippie with a hand-dyed, gradient, long-sleeve tee; even go preppy with a yellow collared polo shirt. What you wear underneath — a bra, a tank, nothing — is just as up for interpretation.

Dries Van Noten Henato black jersey-mesh top $240 Buy now

Raquel Allegra Long Sleeve Mesh Tee in Purple Horizon $296 Buy now

Bottega Veneta Yellow open-knit mesh polo shirt $990 Buy now

Y2K Essential: The Bucket Hat

Thanks to their sun-shading abilities, bucket hats are one of the most functional 2000s trends — especially for summer. While they’re prime for laying poolside, they also add a relaxed-cool to any ready-to-wear look (think: a baby tee and jean shorts or a floral mini dress). Traditionalists will love solid-colored or printed cotton varieties. For the Y2K-obsessed, try a terry cloth version reminiscent of your favorite Juicy tracksuit.

Lack of Color Wave blue terrycloth bucket hat $80 Add to cart

Paco Rabanne X Peter Saville tie-dyed twill bucket hat $120 Add to cart

Isabel Marant Haley Hat in Green $160 Buy now

Y2K Essential: The Halter

Over the past year, we might have forgotten the appeal of going-out tops. But as weather warms and restrictions loosen, they are undoubtedly primed for a resurgence — and no piece screams “I love the 2000s” like a halter. A universally-flattering cut, halter tops have the ability to tie a look together. Often a statement either in material, color, or print (or all three), they’re one of those trends that can be worn day or night.

House of Aama Glamour Girl Silk Halter Top $200 Buy now

STAUD Kai top $145 Buy now

Materiel Ruched Silk Camisole Top $515 Buy now

Y2K Essential: The Tinted Shades

Sunny days are here again, and so are tinted sunglasses. Requiring little-to-no styling effort (just pick your color based on your style, personality, or outfit of the day, throw them on your face, and you’re good to go), sunglasses are one of the easiest ways for skeptics to ease into the Y2K trend. For a look that’s nostalgic but still fashion-minded, stick to frames that are pastel or jewel-toned: Colors like dark green, reddish-pink, or burnt orange lend a contemporary touch.

Chimi #006 Clear Sunglasses in Peach $99 Add to cart

THE ATTICO The Attico Marfa Rectangular Sunglasses in Red $250 Add to cart