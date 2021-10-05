Long before Ariana Grande made a high ponytail her signature style, the divas of the 90s and early 2000s were making it a staple. If Paris Hilton hasn’t already established herself as one of the many standout icons of this era, her new look will certainly take care of that. Last week, the socialite and mogul shared Instagram photos showing off a dramatic high ponytail, which she paired with soft, sultry makeup and a stunning sequin jacket. “Holographic sequins are always a vibe,” Hilton wrote in the caption of the post, which has garnered nearly 170,000 likes.

The sequins are definitely eye-catching, but not enough to distract from her sleek, 90s-inspired pony with cascading waves. The look was courtesy of Hilton’s hairstylist Eduardo Ponce, who recently created a similarly sky-high style for the star at the 2021 VMAs (which was also complemented by a super sparkly ensemble, by the way). Ponce didn’t reveal exactly how he executed the pony but given Hilton’s recent hair length, it’s probably safe to assume that he added extensions for length and volume. The stylist also tagged various hair care brands that were used on Hilton, which included Unite Haircare, Color Wow, GHD, and Luxy Hair Extensions.

It seems like Hilton won’t be retiring high-ponytail looks anytime soon. She rocked a half-up, half-down style in Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty fashion show, a star-studded extravaganza that premiered Sept. 24 on Prime Video. Along with fellow A-listers such as Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, and Vanessa Hudgens, Hilton donned 90s-inspired fishnets in her signature hot pink shade as well as lucite sunnies and plenty of bling.

Given all the latest celeb looks, it seems like 90s glam isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and honestly, no one’s mad about it.