Trends are cyclical, though sometimes in unexpected ways. With the dELiA*s-style Y2K aesthetic back in full force, the most polarizing silhouettes have made a major return with the fashion set — think low-rise jeans, bucket hats, Spice Girls-inspired platforms, and — on the other side of the shoe spectrum — kitten heels. Thankfully, as with all recurring trends, the best kitten heels have been reworked to better reflect the current season, so you won’t be surprised to find them with square toes, ankle straps, or sculptural detailing; as well as in a range of styles, including booties, mules, and sandals.

Once worn mostly for comfort, the kitten heel has now become a go-to for influencers, street style mavens, and other fashion-world fixtures. This season’s runways have shown so many iterations of the love-them-or-hate-them shoe, like pairs with slingback straps, puffed uppers, ankle buckles, or even thong silhouettes — and all of them are perfect for every occasion on your calendar. Seriously, it's possible to dress up a pair of flip-flops — who knew?

Whether you're a full supporter of the trend or quietly hoping to convert, read on to shop 10 of the best kitten heels on the market, from minimalist mules to statement-making sock booties and beyond.

1 A Pair Of ’90s-Inspired Kitten Heel Sandals Amazon WETKISS Thong Kitten Heel Sandals $50 See On Amazon Tempted to try the ’90s-inspired trend seen on every influencer on your grid? Look no further than these thong sandals. They’re ever-so-slightly taller than a classic pair of kitten heels and are made from smooth faux leather with a squared toe. Once controversial, this silhouette is now all the rage, thanks to celebs like Kendall Jenner, who wore hers with a colorful, slinky slip dress. Keep in mind that this style comes in black, brown, and white, but there are plenty of other versions to consider on the same page, like those with even higher heels or puffy, braided straps. Available sizes: 5 — 15

2 These Slingback Kitten Heels At An Unbelievably Low Price Amazon find. Kitten Heel Sling Back Pumps $24 See On Amazon No, your eyes are not deceiving you: These kitten heels are legitimately under $25. Finished with pointed toes, stretchy slingback straps, and low vamps, this pair has all of the makings of a day-to-night staple — they’d look equally fabulous with distressed jeans on the weekends as they would with wide-leg culottes for the office. And, at such a great price, you might as well grab every rendition. The mint-colored pair here features croc-embossed faux leather, but you can also choose from black faux suede and faux patent leather in beige. Available sizes: 5–5.5 — 10

3 These Puffy Slide Sandals That Tap Into A Few Major Trends Amazon Steve Madden Kitten Heel Sandals $90 See On Amazon Inspired by this season’s puffy sandal trend, these slides have a pillowy strap with a cool crossover detail, plus an equally on-trend square toe. The heel is slightly taller than your average kitten heel (the heel measures 1.5 inches), but they’re still lower than most heels — and how can you resist that effortlessly cool silhouette? Each color is made from genuine leather, whether you go with tan (pictured), red, black, or turquoise. Available sizes: 6 — 10

4 A Pair Of Chic, Kitten Heel Mules That Come In 5 Creative Styles Amazon Loeffler Randall Juno Mules $219 See On Amazon Slip into these Loeffler Randall mules day or night to make any outfit look impossibly chic. They have pointed toes and a beautifully curved shape that’s akin to an unenclosed, high-vamp pump. Perhaps the most interesting thing about this pair is the variety of styles they come in. Classic black suede is shown here, but you can also make a statement with a pair covered in silver sequins, sheer mesh paneling, or leopard-print suede with a circular metal heel. Available sizes: 5 — 12

5 These Cool Sock Booties With An Eclectic, Layered Look Amazon Dolce Vita Nyke Pumps $46 See On Amazon These sock booties are an instant look. Constructed from a mix of suede and a stretchy, ribbed-knit fabric, they have the look of a sock-and-pump (a perennial cool-girl combo), but the feel of a bootie. A curved heel adds edge to this eclectic-yet-sophisticated shoe, which would look chic whether dressed up with wool trousers, or worn more casually with a pair of jeans. Aside from gray, they’re also available in black. Available sizes: 6 — 10

6 A Pair Of Snake-Print Boots With A Low Kitten Heel Amazon Vince Camuto Rastel Boots $75 See On Amazon Every facet of these boots screams fashion. From the mid-calf height to the wide shaft to the utterly chic snake print, this pair is destined to be the focal point of your next look. Wear them with a midi skirt for a bit of an ‘80s-throwback look, or a minidress to skew more ‘90s. Plus, with that low kitten heel, the lightly padded footbeds, and a pull-on silhouette sans closures, you can wear them comfortably all night long. Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 These Kitten Heel Slides That Come In So Many Great Colors Amazon ComeShun Kitten Heel Mule Sandals $29 See On Amazon From classic colors like black, red, and white to unexpected shades like purple, polka-dot mesh, and metallic green, there’s a pair of mules to match every mood. With soft, padded insoles and low heels, they’ll stay comfortable whether you slip them on for work, a party, or while on vacation. Most shades are made from faux leather, like the lilac pictured above, but a few are made of faux suede or have sheer mesh or plastic paneling. Available sizes: 5 — 10

8 These Retro-Chic Pumps With An Ankle Strap Amazon Franco Sarto Coralie Pumps $50 See On Amazon These Franco Sarto pumps are one of the more comfortable picks on this list, thanks to a tapered kitten heel, while the pointed toe and buckled ankle strap are pure class. The retro-chic, slightly French feel pairs naturally with a pleated midi skirt or polka-dot anything; or, how about a pair of crisp dark wash jeans and a silk blouse? Pick them up in one of the genuine suede versions in red, gray, or purple, or try the snake-embossed black leather for something a bit edgier. Available sizes: 4 — 12

10 A Pair Of Luxe Orange Mules With A Bow On Top Amazon LEHOOR Closed Toe Kitten Heel Bowknot Mules $70 See On Amazon Whether it’s intentional or not, the contrast between the punchy orange hue and black leather detailing on these mules is inescapably reminiscent of the iconic Hermès box. Between that, the satin construction, and the bow on top, every step you take in these special shoes feels like a present to yourself. If you don’t love the orange, you can also get them in emerald green, which would be an amazing addition to your holiday-season rotation. Available sizes: 4 — 9

