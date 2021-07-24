The $50 Wedding Guest Dress You Can Comfortably Wear In The Heat

If your schedule is packed with bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and the like — what to wear to weddings is at the top of mind. Ceremonies and receptions can be held all over: at banquet halls, churches, backyards, and even at the beach. When it comes to these oceanside affairs, it’s important to look for beach wedding guest dresses that are both breathable and comfortable while you bask in the sunshine. (That is, if the weather forecast is looking pleasant and dry.) Unlike the dress options for black-tie weddings, for parties held on sand you can opt for more casual, laid-back resort pieces.

Finding a dress for a beach wedding can be difficult though, due to the heat and environment. A foolproof choice would be a breezy linen maxi or a cotton mini dress — you can stay cool while dancing up a storm. Additionally, wrap dresses, easy-to-wear slips, and floral print numbers all work for a seaside scenic background. If you want to avoid awkward shoulder tan lines altogether, opt for strapless dresses. Once you nail down a wedding guest dress for the beach, don’t forget about the accessories. Find a pair of sunglasses that fit you best and slip on some trendy jewelry. Then, prepare to dance all night long.

