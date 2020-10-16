If you keep close tabs on Bella Hadid off the runways, you already know she’s quite the trendsetter. From low-rise jeans to argyle sweater vests, Hadid’s wardrobe is chock-full of unexpected pieces, oftentimes from under-the-radar designers. And, of course, the 24-year old model’s jewelry game is truly unmatched. To say her knack for layering one-of-kind gems is impressive would be an understatement. The best part: Bella Hadid’s go-to collection includes plenty of affordable jewelry pieces.

Just like her quicky-cool outfits, the model doesn’t take her jewelry too seriously. In fact, she’s one of the celebrities responsible for putting La Manso, an affordable, Barcelona-based jewelry brand, on the map (more specifically, the label's playful chunky rings). On top of discovering the coolest emerging designers on the market, the model also gives well-known established brands plenty of love, some of which might be stocked in your own jewelry box. Case in point: Mejuri’s Garnet Heirloom Ring, which the youngest Hadid sister wore on her tropical 24th birthday vacation. Now that you’re familiar with a few of her favorite brands, continue ahead to get a closer look at her jewels (both affordable and fancy), with looks pulled from her dossier of top street style moments.

Playful & Pretty

Hadid’s pearly necklace was inspired by one worn by Anne Boleyn. Hadid’s styling, with a checkered suit and cutout top, gave it a cool new twist.

Pop Of Color

These playful earrings add a youthful twist to Hadid’s look. Try a pair of dangly heart earrings with a black tank and jeans to balance out the sweetness of the accessory.

All Things Gold

Everyone typically has a favorite metal they gravitate towards — whether it be gold, silver, or rose gold. According to her street style ensembles, it seems as if Hadid is a gold fan. Here, she opts for Jennifer Fisher hoops, a cuff from the brand, and a Bulgari necklace [I don’t see the below Bulgari necklace on her, is it a diff one?] all in the same finish.

Unexpected Combinations

Hadid has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to unexpected jewelry mixing. Above, the style icon paired together her white flower-shaped hoops, her signature La Manso chunky ring, and a gold Bulgari necklace (alongside a cool Charlotte Knowles top). Don’t be afraid to couple different jewelry finishes and add color to the mix.

Layered Necklaces

When Hadid layers up necklaces (which is most of the time), she always ties in a coin pendant that punctuates the look. The style pictured here appears to be Mazza Boutique's Zodiac necklace, which Hadid has long been a fan of. She pairs it with Pacharee's 'Birch Pearls' necklace and Jennifer Zeuner's personalized graffiti nameplate chain.

Nameplate Hoops & Garnet Ring

Putting a spin on the nameplate necklace trend, Hadid's large hoop earrings come from The M Jewelers, and they're less than $200. She styled them with her usual assortment of stacked necklaces and threaded Mejuri's garnet heirloom ring onto her middle finger.

Birth Year Necklace & Stacked Bangles

Hadid's $34 birth year necklace is one of the most recognizable pieces in her fashion arsenal — inclusive of bags, shoes, and all else. The oversized nameplate appeared both in her in-flight selfie and a carousel of dockside photos she posted. The two photos also make plain another hallmark trend from Hadid's birthday weekend: stacks upon stacks of bangles all worn with her various swimsuits.

Butterfly Claw Clip

Tying it all together and packing a punch of Y2K nostalgia, Hadid wore her butterfly claw clip from Emi Jay (also a favorite of Sofia Richie's) during the weekend get away to ring in her 24th birthday. With gold-toned metals and pearly white wings, the accessory played the perfect complement to the rest of her talismans.