These Pieces Under $35 On Amazon Are So Soft & Comfortable, You'll Wish You Bought Them Sooner

When it comes to stocking up on closet staples that are comfortable, cute, and affordable, Amazon is a fashion girl’s best-kept secret. There are a ton of Amazon fashion finds that are just as comfortable as they are stylish — that is, of course, if you’re willing to put in the time to search for them. Since not everyone wants to spend hours scouring the internet for the best deals and the highest quality clothing, our editors have narrowed it down for you. These 45 pieces on Amazon are so soft and comfortable, you’ll wish you bought them sooner.

Whether you’re dressing for the office, packing for a summer trip, or getting ready for a date, comfort is essential if you want to look and feel like your best self. While you might wish you could live the rest of your life in your favorite pair of leggings, it’s time to look beyond those Lululemon Aligns and Spanx Look At Me Nows (though those still, of course, deserve a spot in your wardrobe).

From cozy-chic sweater shorts to soft, satin midi skirts, to joggers you can wear to work, this list has something for every occasion. There’s also a pair of buttery-soft flare leggings — the ultimate style-staple worn by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. The best part? Most of these items are eligible for Prime free shipping. Start shopping now and you’ll be pushing your old favorites to the back of your closet in as little as two days.

1 A Pair Of Yoga-Chic Lounge Pants You’ll Want To Wear All The Time Amazon DIBAOLONG Lounge Pants $25 See On Amazon And guess what? You totally can. These ultra-comfy jogger pants are a year-round staple. They come in 20-plus colors and they’re so versatile, you could even style them for the office. The material is soft, lightweight, and breathable, and the drawstring elastic waist makes them easy to adjust to just the right fit. They’re eligible for Prime one-day shipping, free returns, and Amazon’s try before you buy option. You’ll be holding onto these, though. · Available sizes: XS — 4XL · Available colors: 23

2 This Comfy Jumpsuit That’s As Soft As Your Favorite Pajama Set Amazon LAINAB Wide Leg Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon If you don’t like clothes that cling to your body, this one is for you. The airy fabric, wide-leg cut, and huge array of colors, florals, and prints make this short sleeve jumpsuit a summer wardrobe must-have. You can also throw on a denim jacket and transition this piece right into the cooler months. Every color and print is less than $40, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 31

3 The Coziest Relaxed-Fit Crewneck Amazon Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Sweatshirt $33 See On Amazon Cozy-chic is trending, and this crewneck from Daily Ritual ticks all the right boxes. With the blouson sleeves, drop-fit shoulder, and knit rib design, it’s just as stylish as it is comfortable. Pair this top with jeans, leggings, biker shorts, or even a denim mini, and you’ve got an outfit for any occasion. It comes in six neutral color tones, including black, gray, blue, olive, peach, and a heather gray and white stripe. This is a staple you’re going to wish you added to your closet sooner. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 6

4 This Maxi Shirt-Dress That Serves An Entire *Look* Amazon Sopliagon Maxi Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon Seriously, what’s better than getting an entire outfit out of just one item? Just grab your favorite shoes, bag, and accessories, and you’ll have a whole look with this effortlessly chic (and incredibly comfortable) shirt dress. This is a piece you could easily dress up for the office, too, with a pair of strappy heels and a belt. If you’re not much of a dress person, you can wear it over your jeans and a plain white tank as a trendy yet comfortable duster. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 14

5 A Sleeveless Mock-Neck Sweater You Can Pair With Anything Amazon The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater $30 See On Amazon Rock this mock-neck sweater with a pair of mom jeans and slides for a more casual-cool look, or dress it up with a maxi skirt and sandals. Regardless of how you choose to style it, you’ll be shocked by how comfortable this sweater actually is. Choose the black or the white for a piece that will truly go with anything, or add a pop of color to your wardrobe with the hot pink option. Amazon reviewers say it has a slightly cropped fit and “just the right amount of stretch.” · Available sizes: XS — 5XL · Available colors: 3

6 This Casual Summer Maxi Dress You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon ANRABESS Sleeveless Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon Meet the new MVP of your summer dress rotation. This maxi dress is the perfect beach cover-up, vacation staple, or party dress. Some loose-fitting maxi dresses can fit like a paper bag, but Amazon shoppers say this one fits just right. The Goldilocks of dresses, the material is not so thick that it’s hot, but not so thin that it’s see-through. The side slit adds a sultry touch, while the loose, flowy fit makes it appropriate for a casual daytime activity or even lounging around the house. Once you feel how soft and breathable the material is, you’ll be coming back and ordering this dress in multiple colors. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 28

7 The Softest Biker Shorts You’ve Ever Felt Amazon SATINA High Waisted Biker Shorts $18 See On Amazon Ah, the life-long struggle of finding a pair of biker shorts that don’t ride up or sag. These high-waisted biker shorts are here to answer your shopping prayers. They’re available in a 5-inch or 8-inch cut, with or without pockets, in a multitude of colors. The polyester-spandex blend offers a ton of stretch, and Amazon reviewers are obsessed with their softness and quality. As with any good pair of biker shorts, the outfit options are virtually unlimited. Learn how celebrities are styling their biker shorts and then add these to your cart in every color. · Available sizes: S — XL · Available colors: 21

8 This V-Neck Sweater Tank That Feels Way More Expensive Than It Is Amazon The Drop Sylvie Textured Cropped Sweater Tank $30 See On Amazon Get ready for a slew of compliments when you wear this cropped sweater tank. Not only does the fabric feel way more expensive than the $30 it costs, but it looks so stylish, your friends will be begging you for the link to purchase. The chunky ribbed material adds a higher-quality look and feel, and you can choose to buy the matching cardigan and shorts (featured below), or pair the tank with distressed denim, a midi skirt, or wide-leg slacks, depending on the look you are going for. · Available sizes: XS — 3XL · Available colors: 3

9 These Cozy-Chic Sweater Shorts To Match With The Tank Above Amazon The Drop Adrienne Pull-on Sweater Knit Shorts $35 See On Amazon What’s the secret to looking polished while feeling as comfortable as you would in your pajamas? Knit sets. These cozy sweater shorts pair perfectly with the sweater tank featured above, and they’re just as chic and comfortable. The great thing about owning a knit set like this is that you can actually maximize the items into multiple outfits. Lounge in this set for a date night in or wear it for an afternoon of running errands. The material is so soft, you’ll be wishing you had it sooner. · Available sizes: XS — 3XL · Available colors: 3

10 A Comfy & Easy Dress That Just Screams Summer Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $25 See On Amazon Gone are the days of sacrificing comfort for style. With a fitted chest and waist and a flared skirt, this Amazon Essentials surplice dress is stylish yet comfortable, and it’s *extremely* versatile. The material is a soft and stretchy rayon, with a subtle V-neckline and a flowy skirt that hits right above the knee. It comes in 16 beautiful colors and prints, all of which would look equally as great with a pair of white sneakers or strappy sandals. · Available sizes: 1XL — 6XL · Available colors: 16

11 The Silky-Smooth Midi Skirt That Will Always Be On-Trend Amazon Verdusa Satin Midi Skirt $30 See On Amazon Remember when you looked up and suddenly everyone was wearing a silk or satin midi skirt? That trend is here to stay, and if you don’t have a slip skirt in your closet, it is time to add one to the mix. With its high waist and slightly A-line cut, this satin midi skirt is silky-smooth and right on trend, and can be styled for any occasion. Prep it up with a chunky sweater, or pair it with a matching top for a monochromatic look. In the fall, you can rock this skirt with a graphic T-shirt and a leather button down for a laid-back vintage feel, or with a a chunky turtleneck in the winter. You can choose from 19 different colors — a few of which have a bit of a sultry split. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 19

12 The Perfect Loose, Cotton Trousers You’ve Been Searching For Amazon ECUPPER Cropped Wide Leg Pants $27 See On Amazon If you give in to one trend this summer, let it be wide-leg trousers. This pair of elastic waist cotton trousers are so breathable and soft, you won’t believe how polished you look in them. Think the summer is too hot for pants? Think again. Amazon reviewers say these pants are versatile and comfortable, and perfect for the hottest, muggiest summers. They’ll look great with a pair of slip-on sneakers, and you can even transition them into fall with your favorite boots and a leather jacket. · Available sizes: 0 — 22 · Available colors: 14

13 A Playful, Puff-Sleeve Top In The Most Versatile Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Puff Sleeve Smock Detail Shirt $24 See On Amazon The flowy, relaxed fit, and super-soft fabric make this puff-sleeve top both easy to wear and extremely cute. The ruffled neckline and smocked sleeve set this top apart from your standard T-shirt, but it’s still casual enough to wear with jeans. Add some versatility to your wardrobe with a dainty floral print or go for the classic red and black plaid. This is a piece you’ll want to wear all year long. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 10

14 This Matching Set That Proves Loungewear Can Be Chic Amazon SAFRISIOR Stripe Outfit Set $35 See On Amazon You can never have too many matching sets, but this particular striped set is about to be your new favorite. The elastic-waist shorts and oversized shirt are the perfect example of loungewear-chic. Amazon shoppers say they are “actually obsessed” with the matching set, and that it’s perfect for any activity, from brunch with friends to coffee and errands. Multiple reviewers rave about the compliments they’ve received and how comfortable they feel in it, too. The top can easily be restyled with jeans, leggings, or pair of denim shorts, and the shorts can be worn to bed or to the beach with a bikini. You won’t be able to pick between the many prints and colors. · Available sizes: S — XL · Available colors: 18

15 The Best-Selling Sweater Dress With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon R.Vivimos Knitted Tie Waist Dress $30 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers cannot stop talking about how much they love this tie-waist sweater dress. They’ve called it perfect, beautiful, and so soft and comfortable, they “needed” another color (it comes in over 30, by the way). Even better, people rave about the high quality of this dress — and it’s less than $35. The lantern sleeves and tie waist are sure to draw in compliments, and the knit, stretchy material will make you never want to take it off. And really, you don’t have to. You can wear it with tights in the winter, or bare legs in the spring. In the fall, grab your favorite over-the-knee boots and you’ll have the perfect outfit for your next night out. · Available sizes: S — XXL · Available colors: 31

16 An Extraordinarily Cozy Maxi Dress That Looks Great On Everyone Amazon Daily Ritual Knit Rib Tiered Tank Dress $33 See On Amazon Like the rest of Daily Ritual’s pieces on Amazon, the beauty is in the simplicity with this dress. Not only does this cozy, tiered maxi dress look great on everyone, but it also works for nearly any occasion. Style it with sneakers and an oversized tote and you’ll be comfortable all day long. To transition it into a nighttime look, just define the waist with a belt, and add some jewelry and a pair of strappy sandals or booties, depending on the season. This is a dress you’ll want in multiple colors. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 6

17 This Fitted, Light-Weight Sweater Tank That Deserves A Starring Role In Your Closet Amazon The Drop Gina Fitted Sweater Tank $30 See On Amazon True-to-size, high quality, comfortable, and so soft — these are just a few of the terms Amazon reviewers have used to describe this sweater tank. Once you feel how cozy it is, you’ll find yourself wearing it week after week (if not day after day). It pairs perfectly with wide-leg trousers, jeans, or a denim mini, and works great for layering, too. The black, white, and earth tones are closet staples, and the pale yellow and claret red will be a welcome addition to any neutral-heavy wardrobe. If you’re looking for a great summer-to-fall transitional piece, this is it. · Available sizes: XS — 3XL · Available colors: 5

18 The Y2K-Inspired Leggings Everyone Is Wearing Again Amazon SATINA Bootcut Yoga Pants $19 See On Amazon Turns out, you don’t need to spend a ton of money to dress like your favorite celebrities. Nostalgia-led trends are inundating social media feeds, and these $20 flared leggings are a Y2K-inspired staple you’ll be living in this summer. SATINA’s buttery-soft leggings are available in 16 different colors and prints, and they have over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers say theses leggings are soft, comfortable, and fit perfectly. Stock up, because you’ll be wearing them constantly. · Available sizes: S — XXL · Available colors: 16

19 An Airy, Casual Maxi Dress With Hidden Pockets Amazon GXLU Casual Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon What is it about hidden pockets that spark so much joy? Well, the pockets are just one of the many things to love about this maxi dress. The lightweight, breathable material gives it the perfect amount of stretch, and it can be dressed up or down with ease. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors, from pastels to neutrals. Wear it as a cover-up on your next beach day, or add a pair of heels and you’ll have a simple-yet-elegant nighttime look. · Available sizes: XL — 4XL · Available colors: 18

20 This Chic 2-Piece Outfit That’s Comfortable Enough To Wear To Bed Amazon ROYLAMP Basic Outfit Set $33 See On Amazon Who said you can’t find comfort and class at an affordable cost? Whoever it was, they weren’t looking on Amazon. This two-piece set makes it easy to dress comfortable and still look chic. For less than $35, you’ll have an entire outfit, no additional styling necessary. You may feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but you’ll look so polished and chic. People will be shocked you found this on Amazon. · Available sizes: XS — XL · Available colors: 15

21 A Corduroy Shacket That Works In Any Season Amazon ZOLUCKY Button Down Shirt $34 See On Amazon You’ll find it hard to pick this soft and stylish button-down shacket in just one color. You can’t go wrong with any of the 44 (yes, you read that correctly) color options. Amazon reviewers say this jacket is “amazingly soft” and perfect for layering. Pair it with jeans and opt for the half-tucked style for a casual, effortlessly cool look, or wear it open with a tank and denim cutoffs. The quality far-exceeds its $35 price tag, and the comfort level will have you wishing you bought it sooner. Size up if you want the true oversized fit. · Available sizes: S — 3XL · Available colors: 44

22 This Midi Dress That’s As Luxuriously Soft As Your Favorite T-Shirt (& Just As Versatile, Too) Amazon Daily Ritual Knit Bateau Neck Midi Dress $30 See On Amazon Sometimes overlooked, midi dresses are a wardrobe essential. When you find one that fits like this sleeveless bateau-neck midi dress, you’ll know. Daily Ritual’s luxuriously soft jersey material offers a relaxed-yet-fitted shape with just the right amount of structure to make you look polished but feel comfortable. The adorable bateau neckline makes it look way more expensive than it is, and the 12 colors allow for a ton of styling options. You can wear this midi dress as a full outfit on its own in the warmer months; to transition into fall, just add some booties and a denim jacket, or layer on a tied T-shirt and rock it as a skirt. This is a dress you’ll be reaching for again and again. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 12

23 The Smoothest Maxi Wrap Skirt That Will Save You So Much Room In Your Suitcase Amazon Doublju Maxi Wrap Skirt $22 See On Amazon This maxi wrap skirt is so smooth, it will feel like you’re wearing nothing. Pack this for your next beach vacation and you’ll be wondering what you ever did without it. Just add your favorite swimsuit and you’ve got the perfect beach-day outfit. The partial-wrap style with a pull-on waist makes it super simple to wear — just adjust the tie at the waist and it will stay put all day long. With a statement top, heels, and a mini bag, this skirt can transition seamlessly from beach day to night out. · Available sizes: S — 3XL · Available colors: 20

24 A Pair Of Beach-Chic Linen Pants You’ll Be Living In Come Summer Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pants $30 See On Amazon Comfort, quality, and style all come together to make these gorgeous linen pants – and they’re less than $30 on Amazon. A summer wardrobe hero, linen pants are a lifesaver on hot days when you don’t want to worry about clingy fabric. The lightweight, cotton-linen blend is breathable, effortlessly chic, and best of all: not see-through (unlike many other affordable options). For a casually polished “Coastal Grandma” look, style the white linen trousers with a white T-shirt and a pair of neutral sandals or sleek white sneakers. · Available sizes: XS — 6XL · Available colors: 12

25 A Crowd-Pleasing Maxi Dress That Feels As Cool As It Looks Amazon MakeMeChic Boho Maxi Dress $28 See On Amazon Look and feel cool in this loose-fitting maxi dress, sure to turn heads no matter where you are. A dress like this serves a whole look with practically zero effort. The material is soft and cozy enough for lounging at home, but the unique print, deep V-neckline, and modest slit bring a chic-yet-carefree vibe to any occasion. Dress it down with white sneakers or slides or add strappy heels and it becomes a sultry (but comfortable) date night outfit. Amazon reviewers recommend sizing down if you want a less oversized look. Oh, and there are 30 prints to choose from. · Available sizes: XS — XL · Available colors: 30

26 A Waffle-Knit Henley That’s Sure To Become A Year-Round Staple Amazon WNEEDU Waffle Knit Henley Shirt $26 See On Amazon The relaxed fit makes this classic long-sleeve henley shirt so comfortable, you’ll be reaching for it all year long. Pair it with a denim skirt or shorts in the spring or summer and with leggings, joggers, or jeans in the cooler months. This henley is bound to become a wardrobe staple, so you might want to stock up in a few colors. Luckily, you’ve got 21 to choose from. · Available sizes: XS — 4XL · Available colors: 21

27 This Silky Criss-Cross V-Neck That’s So Much More Than Just A T-Shirt Amazon Amoretu Criss Cross V Neck T-Shirt $19 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers report that this criss-cross V-neck T-shirt is super soft and silky, and so comfortable, they’re going back for multiples. Opt for a casual look with jeans and sneakers or tuck it into a maxi skirt and add a pair of heels for a special occasion. The lightweight material is great for warmer days, and reviewers recommend sizing up for the most comfortable fit. · Available sizes: XL — 5XL · Available colors: 14

28 This Casual-Chic Sweatsuit Your Closet Will Thank You For Amazon ADDHEAT Short Sleeve Sweatsuit Set $28 See On Amazon If you don’t have a summer sweatsuit yet, what are you waiting for? This particular two-piece set comes with a short-sleeve T-shirt and the softest pair of drawstring sweat shorts. Trust, you will be wondering what you were living in before this set. Amazon reviewers are shocked by the quality of the material, and have commented that it’s “super chic” and fits perfectly. · Available sizes: S — 3XL · Available colors: 20

29 A Velvety Soft Midi Dress You’ll Wear Again And Again Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey V-Neck Midi Dress $22 See On Amazon Amazon does it again with this Daily Ritual sleeveless midi dress. Easy and versatile, you can wear this dress so many different ways. Pair it with platform sneakers and a tote bag for Sunday errands, and no one will know when you rock it the next day to the office with a jacket and a chunky heel. For a casual brunch-with-friends look, layer on a tied-front T-shirt and a statement necklace. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 11

30 This Smooth Satin Camisole That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Miqieer Satin Tank Top $20 See On Amazon No one will ever guess that this silky spaghetti-strap top cost you less than $20. There is truly no shortage of outfit possibilities with this chic-yet-comfy tank top, and there are 28 beautiful colors to choose from. Pro tip: You can flip this top around to wear the lower V-neck in the front or back, depending on the vibe of the occasion. · Available sizes: XS — 3XL · Available colors: 28

31 This Best-Selling Sweatshirt You Won’t Know How You Lived Without Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $12 See On Amazon There are some sweatshirts you just never want to take off, and this EcoSmart crewneck sweatshirt from Hanes is *definitely* one of them. On Amazon, there are over 30,000 five-star ratings and thousands of reviews to prove it. With 11 color choices (all priced at less than $20), you’re going to want to add a few of these to your cart. · Available sizes: S — XXL · Available colors: 11

32 These Cozy Knit Rib Pants For The Most Elevated Loungewear Look Amazon Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Lounge Pant $32 See On Amazon Think you can’t make a fashion statement with loungewear? Think again. Sure, “lounge pants” might just be a fancy way of saying sweatpants, but these knit rib pants from Daily Ritual are so much chicer than sweats. You can choose from five beautiful, marled hues, but considering that they’re currently $15 on Amazon Prime, we recommend grabbing a few. You’ll be wearing these on repeat. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 5

33 This Slouchy Jumpsuit That’s Breathable Enough For The Warmest Summer Days Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon The trick to finding the perfect summer jumpsuit is choosing a fabric that you can actually breathe in. This airy jumpsuit is just as comfortable as pajamas, but much more polished. The material is soft and stretchy, and the deep side pockets are an added bonus. Pair it with an oversize cardigan or cropped leather jacket and you can wear it straight into the fall. · Available sizes: S — 4XL · Available colors: 45

34 A Trendy Pair Of Sweat Shorts To Lounge Like Your Favorite Celebs Amazon AUTOMET Sweat Shorts $22 See On Amazon Want to dress like Ashley Graham, Selena Gomez, and Gabrielle Union? Sweat shorts are a sporty staple even Hailey Bieber is rocking. This comfy pair of sweat shorts is less than $25 and perfect for running errands, lounging around at home, or heading to your favorite workout. Keep it simple with a sports bra, sneakers, and a cross-body bag, or style your sweat shorts à la Dua Lipa with a colorful scarf bandana and candy-like necklaces. · Available sizes: XS — 6XL · Available colors: 30

35 A Not-So-Basic Basic Dress With A Fun Tie-Waist Amazon MEROKEETY Tie Waist T Shirt Dress $35 See On Amazon “This dress is by far the best clothing purchase I’ve made on Amazon,” one reviewer commented. With over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this short-sleeve, tie-waist dress is about to have a starring role in your outfit lineup. Snag the black for a fun twist on your classic LBD, or choose from one of the 23 other color options. Dress it up with chunky heels and statement jewelry, or pair it with sneakers for a day of errands. · Available sizes: S — XL · Available colors: 23

36 These Lightweight Terry Pajama Pants For Everyday Wear Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Lounge Terry Pajama Pants $22 See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of pajama pants — especially cute ones. These terry pajama pants are so soft and comfortable, you’ll wish you knew about them sooner. Amazon reviewers have reported ordering them in multiple colors after feeling how lightweight and comfy they are. There are nine color options — some of which are less than $10 (!) — to choose from, including a cute pale lavender, a gorgeous caramel, and a light zebra stripe. You’ll want an extra pair for when they’re in the wash. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 9

37 The Non-Clingy Top That’s So Comfy & Versatile Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt $20 See On Amazon This versatile sleeveless shirt is loose-fitting and beyond comfortable. The quarter button-down front adds a bit of flare to an otherwise basic top, and the fabric is breathable and non-clingy. You can wear it untucked with jeans or leggings for a casual, flowy look, or tuck in the front to a pair of slacks for an office-friendly vibe. Warning: you’ll want all six colors. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 6

38 The Terry Fleece Romper That Ticks All The Style & Comfort Boxes Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Romper $27 See On Amazon One Amazon shopper put it best: this romper “avoids all the ways rompers can go [terribly] wrong.” It is soft, comfy, versatile, and yes, it has pockets. The material is thick but comfortable, and the drawstring waist adds the perfect amount of definition, without being restrictive. Use this as your new WFH uniform, or style it with sneakers for a casual daytime look. · Available sizes: XS — XXL · Available colors: 18

39 The Longer Bike Shorts That Give Way To Infinite Outfit Formulas Amazon Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short $12 See On Amazon It’s official, bike shorts have taken over. The trend that was once controversial is here to stay, and these long-ish jersey bike shorts are a summer closet must-have. Once you have these soft, stretchy, and incredibly comfortable shorts (for less than $15, btw), there are so many different ways you can style them. Throw on an oversized sweatshirt or fleece pullover for a classic athleisure look, or slay a day of meetings in these bike shorts and a boxy blazer. For a sporty monochromatic look, pair them with a plain tank and tie a matching sweatshirt around your waist. · Available sizes: S — XXL · Available colors: 2

40 A Shrunken Cardigan That You’ll *Actually* Be Comfortable In Amazon The Drop Maxine Short Sleeve Rib Cardigan $30 See On Amazon Shrunken cardigans were all over the fashion runways in 2020, and they’re still holding a prominent place in the spotlight. This short sleeve cardigan is fitted and on-trend, but also very soft and wearable. The square neck makes it a bit more stylish than your standard cardigan, and the ribbed texture adds another cute, cozy-chic touch. Wear it with a midi skirt for a great office outfit, or with a pair of denim shorts for a casual weekend vibe. · Available sizes: XXS — 3XL · Available colors: 3

41 These Soft, Elastic Waist Joggers That Come In The Cutest Colors & Prints Amazon ROSKIKI Drawstring Lounge Pants $26 See On Amazon There are over 5,000 five-star reviews raving about the quality, fit, and style of these elastic-waist lounge pants. If you’re not leaning in yet, just look at the 30-plus colors and prints. From leopard blue to camouflage pink, there’s truly an option for everyone. If you’re looking for more of a basic, you can choose from solid black, blue, green, or khaki. Regardless of your color preference, you’re going to wish you found these pants way sooner. Don’t worry, though – you can make up for lost time by living in them from now on. · Available sizes: S — 4XL · Available colors: 31

42 A Lightweight Pullover That Adds The Perfect Pop Of Color Amazon COCOLEGGINGS Pullover Sweater $30 See On Amazon Sometimes, all you need is a fun pattern to break out of a fashion rut. Since being comfortable is still key, this lightweight scoop neck pullover is the answer to all your “what do I wear” woes. It comes in 17 different colors — one of which is solid black, if you’re sticking with your comfort zone. The raglan fit is super cute, and it can be worn on or off the shoulder. The red and white star print, pictured, would look particularly great with a pair of denim cutoffs for a Fourth of July barbecue. · Available sizes: S — XL · Available colors: 17

43 The Comfiest Pair Of Overalls That Can Still Look Incredibly Chic Amazon YESNO Wide Leg Overalls $26 See On Amazon If you’re stylish but don’t want your wallet to know it, you need these wide-leg overalls. Perfect for the laziest days when you still need to look put together, these will become your new go-to. They are a best-selling fashion piece on Amazon, and reviewers say they are breathable, comfy, and “totally worth the money.” Rock them over a plain white T-shirt for a more laid-back look, or a sleek bandeau for more of a fashion statement. · Available sizes: XS — 5XL · Available colors: 14

44 A Luxe Maxi Dress That Combines Comfort & Elegance Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon With over 4,500 perfect ratings on Amazon, this dress belongs in your closet. Reviewers say it’s the “perfect summer maxi” and offers a great value for the price. Every color and print is less than $30 and available for Prime free shipping and returns. The luxe fabric is soft, smooth, and airy, and the fit looks amazing on everyone. Pair it with sandals for a daytime barbecue or strappy heels for a nighttime look. · Available sizes: XS — 6XL · Available colors: 19