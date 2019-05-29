It might be hard to believe, but once upon a time slip dresses weren’t actually the star of the show — rather, they were intended to be worn as an undergarment so that sheer dresses wouldn’t be see-through. As for today, you probably can’t imagine hiding away the chic piece under any form of clothing. And while a silk midi dress is still popular among fashion insiders, its younger sister (aka, the slip skirt) has taken center stage. As it turns out, thanks to all the new colorways, prints, and design details emerging, figuring out how to wear a slip skirt is easier than ever.

There are few other garments that transition quite so seamlessly between occasions and aesthetics as the slip skirt, and this versatility is perhaps its number one appeal. First off, there’s the option of leaning into a dressier vibe and pairing the bottom with a romantic blouse or flirty crop top and strappy sandals or mules. On the other hand, if your personal style is more relaxed or athletic, a slip skirt can easily be worn casually with a simple tee and sneakers or a slouchy top and flats. And when you (finally) head back into the office, all you need is a blazer and heels to make a silky midi appear work-appropriate. In the meantime, a slip skirt is a fancier, but equally comfortable alternative to your sweats while you’re working from home.

Whether you’re looking for a new WFH bottom or are eager to spruce up your going-out wardrobe, a slip skirt is the perfect foundational piece to start with. Keep scrolling for 16 ideas on how you can wear this multipurpose staple.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dressed-Up Lingerie

Not sure how to wear your lingerie outdoors? All you need to do is throw a fitted blazer and sleek slip skirt into the mix. While the ensemble probably won’t fly for the office, it’ll definitely make a statement at any birthday gatherings you have coming up.

Glitzy Glam

A paisley slip skirt and glitzy sequin top make for an unexpected holiday or party ensemble. Ground the unique pairing with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

Rich Hues

With fall right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about your wardrobe’s color palette. For those who like to stick with more traditional autumn hues, try pairing a navy top with a rich turquoise slip skirt.

Lounging Around

A slip skirt makes for an excellent bottom for lounging on the couch during Zoom meetings. Though your coworkers likely won’t see it, try going for an untraditional color palette with the outfit. Black, brown, and red might not initially seem like a great trio, however, the ensemble above proves otherwise.

Silk On Silk

Looking for a more modern take on a silk slip dress? Try teaming a cool silk top and slip skirt in the same hue. To add an eye-catching element to the streamlined look, finish off with a bright handbag or boots.

Monochromatic

You can never go wrong with a monochromatic ensemble. Whether you purchase a matching set that includes a slip skirt or pair the bottom with a similar color hanging in your closet, you’ll feel instantly put together.

Preppy Feel

A silk skirt doesn’t have to come off as super polished. In fact, you can easily give the piece a fun preppy touch by pairing it with a cricket sweater. Add on white sneakers and you have a casual, yet chic ensemble that can be worn everywhere from work to brunch.

Make A Statement

Get playful in a slip skirt with a little sparkle, then keep the rest demure. A luxe button-down and strappy sandals should do the trick.

Bold Color Palette

For a cohesive outfit, try picking two colors to wear throughout your whole look — one bold and the other neutral. The two contrasting shades will balance one another out perfectly.

Leather Weather

Lend a cool '70s groove to your slip skirt ensemble with a vintage-inspired tee and worn-in cognac leather jacket.

Mix Aesthetics

Embrace your inner rocker chick and wear a cool band (or graphic) tee with a ladylike floral print slip and a pair of Birkenstocks. The result is simple, yet has a dressy spin.

Office-Appropriate

Incorporate a slip skirt into your 9-to-5 uniform with the help of a structured blazer and heels. If you want an even more elevated look, choose a blazer that's more tailored and not so boxy.

Simple, Yet Intriguing

Simple can still make a statement. Start with a solid skirt and add a bright top in a slighter darker shade, then take things up a notch with a pair of outfit-making shoes.

Classic Meets Modern

Classic black and white gets a cool-girl update when you mix dressy and laidback elements. A black satin slip feels more elevated, while a bralette top adds a sultry spin.

Elegant Feel

For elegant occasions, choose a silky skirt that's a little longer than knee-length and wear it with something dressy on top, like lace, satin, or velvet, and finish with embellished extras.

Bright As Can Be

Create a fresh, tropical 'fit worthy of your summer vacation with a bold floral or fruity-print crop top and slip skirt in a hot hue.