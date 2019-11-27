Thanks to trends like streetwear, Nordic minimalism, and athleisure, it's not as hard to toe the line between looking sophisticated and feeling comfortable as it used to be. But finding comfy-chic pieces to stock your closet with still requires a fair amount of effort — and that's where this editor-curated guide comes in. Ahead, you'll find 30 comfortable things on Amazon that still look polished, whether you're looking for some new work looks, some basic, everyday knits, or dresses made for dancing in.

If you're used to using Amazon primarily to order books and beauty products, here's a secret: their fashion marketplace is home to one of the widest selections of clothes, shoes, and accessories online. That encompasses mainstream labels, artisan-made goods, and surprisingly stylish finds from Amazon's own in-house brands. The shipping is fast, the prices are competitive, and the checkout process is seamless — so really, it's no wonder why Amazon is fast becoming a go-to shopping destination for fashion insiders, influencers, and savvy consumers alike.

And don't forget, if you're a Prime member, you're automatically subscribed to Prime Wardrobe, a feature that allows you to try on eligible pieces for a week-long period before commuting to buying them. Returns are easy (and free) if you don't wind up loving what you ordered — and you only get charged for what you keep.

1 A Comfortable Jersey Jumpsuit For One-And-Done Outfits Amazon find. Women's Jumpsuit $34 See On Amazon Easy to dress up or down, this jumpsuit by .find looks equally as chic with a pair of white sneakers as it does with strappy heels. Made of a pajama-soft ribbed jersey fabric, it has wide cropped legs and a cool tie detail that can be styled in a variety of ways. Get it in black, light pink, or red Available Sizes: XS-XL

2 A Mockneck Sweatshirt With A Stylish Houndstooth Print Amazon J.O.A. Women's Hounds Tooth Mockneck Sweatshirt $52 See On Amazon An on-trend houndstooth pattern and a cozy touch of wool upgrade the humble sweatshirt into a cozy statement piece you’ll reach for time and again. Ribbed detailing at the neck, cuffs, and hem round out the design, while the slightly oversized fit adds to its cozy appeal. That said, it'll look super chic with a pair of tailored trousers and heels at the office. You’ll never want to take this off, and it’s so versatile that you might not have to. Available Sizes: XS-L

3 A Classic Pair Of Loafers At A Can't-Beat Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat $23 See On Amazon Comfy, classic, and decidedly chic, everyone should own a timeless pair of loafers. This popular pair comes in four colors and prints (including a fun, on-trend leopard and glimmering metallic gold) and boast almost entirely five-star reviews. Customers report that they "look very expensive," are "incredibly comfortable," and require "zero break-in time." Plus, at under $25, the price simply can't be beat. Available sizes: 5-13

4 The Perfect Turtleneck Sweater Amazon The Drop Amy Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater $39 See On Amazon This turtleneck is a closet staple, and it looks far more expensive than it is — so go ahead and buy one in every color. (They’re all certifiably gorgeous.) The silhouette is fitted without being overly clingy, while the cozy material is ultra-soft and lightweight enough so you don't overheat. This modern classic will quickly become a regular in your cold-weather rotation. Available Sizes: XXS-3X

5 A Versatile Skater Dress That's Worth Owning In Multiples Amazon OUGES V-Neck Button Down Skater Dress $22 See On Amazon This button-down skater dress is one of those easy wardrobe staples you'll reach for time and time again. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette, its simple design makes it endlessly versatile and easy to style, and the soft cotton knit fabric it's made with means it's also super comfy. Plus, it has more than 1,000 glowing five-star reviews, it comes in over 40 stylish colors and prints, and it even has pockets — what more could you want? Available Sizes: S-XXL

6 The Instagram-Famous Down Parka Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $159 See On Amazon Behold: the cozy parka that took over the Upper East Side and inspired its very own Instagram account. It’s easy to see why this coat is the stuff of legends. With 90% duck down insulation, a fleece-lined hood, six huge pockets, and zippered side seams, it offers impressive warmth and functionality for a fraction of what you’d expect to pay. Choose from 13 colors. Available Sizes: XXS-5XL

7 A Classic Mini Dress Sold In So Many Colors & Prints Amazon Amoretu Tunic Dress $19 See On Amazon This easy essential is the type of piece you can throw on for just about any occasion. Wear it by itself with strappy heels on nights out, edge it up with leggings, moto boots, and a denim jacket, or keep things sporty-chic by pairing it with white sneakers. The tunic-style dress comes in tons of different colors and prints, so at under $20, it might be worth stocking up on a few. Available Sizes: S-XXL

8 A Versatile Midi Skirt That You'll Live In All Year-Round Amazon SheIn Women's Leopard Print Wrap Skirt $26 See On Amazon For a chic wardrobe staple you can wear all year-round, this midi-length wrap skirt is pretty much perfect. With its ruffles, bow detail, and trendy leopard print, it'll pair well with everything from strappy bodysuits to vintage T-shirts to oversized sweaters, and can easily be dressed up or down for whatever you have going on. Available Sizes: XS-XL

9 An Off-The-Shoulder Top Made Of Soft Terry Cotton Amazon Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Cold Shoulder Tunic $28 See On Amazon For a going-out shirt that's comfortable to boot, there's this off-the-shoulder tunic from Daily Ritual. Made of soft, terry cotton with a hint of stretch (courtesy of spandex), it'll look great with all your leggings and jeans, but it's so comfy, you just might wind up wearing it around the house. Choose from black or navy. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10 An Oversized Blanket Scarf You’ll Want In Several Hues Amazon Wander Agio Blanket Scarf $13 See On Amazon When it comes to stylish comfort, there's no accessory more essential than a great, oversized scarf. This one comes in several wearable neutrals, like the beige featured, as well as gray, and black. One reviewer said of the material: “It’s soft, looks expensive and I love it.”

11 A Sleek Sweater Dress That's Cozy To Boot Amazon Cable Stitch Women's Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater Dress $80 See On Amazon Combining the elegance of a dress with the comfort of a sweater, this Cable Stitch sweater dress will become your new go-to for all your cold-weather meetings, dates, and events. The thick fabric blend features super-soft viscose with a kiss of Spandex for stretch, and it has a cool wrap detail that can be tied at the side or the front. Choose from black, grey, or tan. Available Sizes: XS-XL

12 Gorgeous Satin Mules With A Feminine Bow Detail Amazon The Drop Women's Essen Bow Pointed Toe Flat Mule Sandal $50 See On Amazon An opulent take on a classic, comfortable shoe, these pointed-toe mules come in four colors in either satin or suede. The padded footbeds and low heel add to their comfortable style, while the pointed toe and chic bow accent round out the classy, feminine design. Available Sizes: 6-11

13 The Softest Pair Of Leggings That Can Double As Work Pants Amazon Daily Ritual Seamed Front 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging $19 See On Amazon Made of impossibly-soft ponte knit, these leggings have real back pockets and come in a variety of classic prints, like herringbone and black and grey twill. That means they could easily be disguised as work pants, though they feel as cozy as your favorite pair of sweats. "Perfect for women who love leggings but want a dressier look," wrote one reviewer. Available Sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

14 A Waffle-Knit Muscle Tank With A Chic Twist Detail Amazon MIHOLL Sleeveless Waffle-Knit Top $19 See On Amazon A twist detail at the hip adds visual interest to the otherwise simple design of this waffle-knit sleeveless top. Cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit with wide muscle sleeves, it's shorter in the front because of the twist, but it has hip-grazing tunic length in the back and at the sides. Best of all, it comes in 36 colors and prints, including leopard, camo, and several shades of tie-dye. Available Sizes: S-XXL

15 A Timeless Belted Wool-Blend Coat Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Wool Blend Belted Coat $79 See On Amazon A classic wool coat is a wardrobe staple, and this one, by Daily Ritual, incorporates a wrap style with peaked lapels for a modern minimalist aesthetic. This isn’t your typical heavy wool coat, though. Although it is lined, its lighter weight makes it a great transitional piece as well. It's available in camel, soft gray, navy, and black. Available Sizes: 2-16

16 These Versatile Jeans That Are Trendy & Timeless All At Once Amazon Goodthreads High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean $44 See On Amazon Cut in a trendy wide-leg silhouette that's cropped right below the ankle, these versatile jeans are a must for every denim lover. Chic details — like a button fly and raw hem — make them feel special, while their classic five-pocket styling and stretchy cotton denim construction ensure they're still totally timeless. Chose from six washes. Available Sizes: 24-32

17 17. An All-Seasons Dress Made Of Silky-Soft Jersey Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $18 See On Amazon Made of soft, silky jersey that feels heavenly against skin, this simple, long-sleeve dress can be worn all year round in so many different ways. Wear it on its own during spring or summer, then, when the weather gets cold, pair it with booties, tights, and a jacket. Choose from seven colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

18 A Soft & Stretchy Dress You'll Wind Up Living In Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $19 See On Amazon Similar to the Daily Ritual dress above but available in an even wider range of sizes, this is a timeless staple that belongs in everyone's wardrobe. Its soft, jersey fabric makes it as comfy as your favorite nightgown — you might wind up wanting to sleep in it — while it's super easy to dress up for a day at the office or night on the town. Available sizes: 1X-7X

19 An Oversized Sweater That Comes In Endless Colors & Styles Amazon French Connection Sweater $80 See On Amazon French Connection put its spin on the classic oversized sweater with this 100% cotton design. If you don't care for the classic white turtleneck, pictured, it's also available in a range of other styles, colors, and prints. With so many options, you're bound to find one that suits your personal style. Available Sizes: XS-L

20 A Pair Of Pants That Combine The Look Of Jeans With The Comfort Of Leggings Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans $26 See On Amazon Consider these the perfect pair of pants: they look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Over 43,000 reviewers gave them a perfect five-star rating, calling them things like "holy grail jeans" and "a dream" One reviewer wrote, "They fit like a dream, move with your body without riding up or down, and they look great." Adding to their pants-like look, they even have real back pockets. Available sizes: 2-28 (and in three inseams: 28, 30, 32 inches)

21 A Long, Stretchy Dress With Functioning Pockets Amazon Meraki Women's A-line V-neck Midi Dress with Pockets $27 See On Amazon A sharp V-shaped front and back complements the clean lines and minimalist aesthetic of this easygoing midi dress. Reviewers were quick to call out the thick, high-quality knit fabric, and more than one remarked on how easily it could be dressed up or down. Plus, it even has real, spacious pockets — choose from three colors. Available Sizes: XS-XL

22 A Work-Friendly Take On The Classic T-Shirt Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Slouchy Pullover Top $25 See On Amazon Minimalism meets laid-back luxury with this dolman top cut from butter-soft jersey. The drapey fabric makes it billowy, not boxy, and the turtleneck dresses it up a bit, so it's perfect for when you want the comfort of a T-shirt but something a bit more sophisticated. Available Sizes: M-XXL

23 A Stylish Pair Of Adidas Sneakers With Supportive Cushioning Amazon adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $47 See On Amazon Whether you wear them running or juxtapose them with your favorite dresses, a classic pair of adidas kicks are a must-own. A number-one best-seller with over 50,000 perfect five-star reviews, the Cloudfoam running shoes come in 30 colors. Designed with knit to be extra-breathable, they have soft, supportive cushioning that "feels like walking on clouds," according to one reviewer. Available sizes: 5-12

24 A Cozy-Chic Sweater You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon LookbookStore Deep V-Neck Surplice Sweater $34 See On Amazon Whether you pair it with jeans and heels for a night out or cozy up in it on the couch, you'll wind up reaching for this slouchy surplice sweater again and again. Get it in four colors: tan, light grey, dark gray, or black. "This sweater is like being wrapped up in a warm hug. It’s seriously so comfy!" one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: S-XXL

25 Wide-Legged Trousers That Go With Everything Amazon find. Women's Wide Leg Pants $35 See On Amazon Sailor-style wide-leg pants are anything but regimental with this comfy pair that's easy to dress up or down. They have all the right features — spacious pockets, a zip closure, belt loops — while 4% elastane gives them a nice bit of stretch. Reviewers report that they're "thick, "well made," and "very nice quality." Available Sizes: XS-XXXL

26 An Off-The-Shoulder Tunic Made With Soft Terry Cotton Amazon Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Cold Shoulder Tunic $23 See On Amazon Meet your new go-to weekend pullover. With this top, Daily Ritual combined the best of cotton terry and smooth modal to create a thick knit in an elegant off-the-shoulder cut. Its tunic-style length makes it perfect for pairing with leggings, or you could channel Tan France and French tuck the front into your favorite pair of jeans. Choose from black or navy. Available Sizes: 1X-7X

27 A Chunky Hand-Knit Sweater You Can Wear All Year Round Amazon Chicwish Women's Hand-Knit Sweater $67 See On Amazon Nobody would suspect you bought this hand-knit cardigan from Amazon. Looking like something you'd pick up in a local boutique, it has a warm, chunky fit and heart-shaped pom design. Get it in cream or lilac. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

28 Wide-Leg Trousers Made Of A Legging-Like Material Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Wide Leg Ponte Pant $33 See On Amazon Thanks to the soft, stretchy ponte knit material of which they're made, these office-friendly trousers feel almost as comfortable as your favorite pair of joggers. Available in four colors and prints, their simplicity lends well to more dressed-down occasions, too — try them with a pair of white sneakers and a tee when you're off-duty. "Very comfortable. I wear these when I'm travelling by plane but still want to look good," wrote one reviewer. Available Sizes: XS-XL

29 A Warm & Cozy Sweater Dress With A Cool Colorblock Design Amazon Vince Camuto Women's Plus Size Colorblock Sweater Dress $115 See On Amazon Nothing says polished comfort quite like a sweater dress. This one, by Vince Camuto, has a cool, black and white colorblock print and a relaxed, cozy fit. Plus, it's Prime Wardrobe eligible — so you can try it on for a week before deciding whether to buy it or not! Available sizes: 1X-3X